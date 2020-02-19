Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yen stumbles on revived risk flows, yuan softens after rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

The Japanese yen traded near a nine-month low versus the dollar on Thursday as risk appetite improved on expectations that China will continue to take steps to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell against the dollar in onshore trade after China cut the benchmark loan prime rate to prop up its economy. The rate cut was expected but some investors see more reductions in the near term as the authorities move to further lower financing costs to help companies.

The Australian dollar tumbled to the lowest level in more than a decade as a rise in the unemployment rate fanned expectations for interest rate cuts.

The yen was initially bought as a safe-haven asset when the outbreak of the virus in the central Chinese province of Hubei roiled financial markets last month.

However, yen buying is starting to fade as growth in the number of new cases of the virus in mainland China began to slow. Signs that Chinese officials are ready to take more drastic measures to support companies hit by the virus is another factor that has reduced demand for safe-haven investments.

"The yen's fall was so sudden that it could bounce back slightly in the very short term," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"However, sentiment is leaning away from risk-off because China will pull out all the stops to support its economy."

The yen <JPY=EBS> traded at 111.29 per dollar in Asia on Thursday, close to the lowest since May 2019.

Japan's currency tumbled 1.3% on Wednesday, its biggest daily decline since August, after triggering stop loss orders following the expiry of options that had kept the yen in a narrow range versus the dollar, according to Ishizuki.

In the onshore market, the yuan fell 0.9% to 7.0046 per dollar after the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut 10 basis points, and the five-year LPR by five basis points on Thursday.

The LPR cuts followed a similar move in the central bank's medium-term lending rate on Monday as policymakers sought to ease the drag to businesses from the coronavirus outbreak.

China's manufacturing sector is gradually coming back on line after the outbreak of the virus led to temporary factory closures and severe travel restrictions, but many companies and households are likely to struggle due to income lost because of the illness.

China reported on Thursday a drop in new cases of the flu-like virus in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. Although it was accompanied by a change in diagnosis rules, the data helped risk appetite improve in the currency market.

The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, another safe-haven, was quoted at 0.9832 versus the dollar, close to its weakest since December.

Many traders say they remain cautious because the previously unknown virus has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths in China and spread to 24 other countries.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> skidded to $0.6641, a low not seen since March 2009, after data showed the country's jobless rate jumped to 5.3% in January from 5.1% in December.

Sentiment for the Aussie had already taken a hit after minutes from a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting released earlier this week revealed that central bankers had considered easing policy. A weak labour market makes rate cuts more likely.

The euro <EUR=EBS> traded at $1.0802, close to its lowest since April 2017. The common currency managed to stabilise in Asian trading, but sentiment remains weak after disappointing economic data sent it crashing through closely-watched support levels.

The pound <GBP=D3> was quoted at $1.2920 before data later on Thursday that is forecast to show growth in British retail sales.

Sterling fell 0.6% on Wednesday as market sentiment is caught between optimism about the economy and pessimism about Britain's talks with the European Union for a free trade deal.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.52% 0.87864 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.43% 73.992 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.05% 1.04493 Delayed Quote.0.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.60% 0.65336 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.59% 0.66408 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.49% 1.94354 Delayed Quote.2.73%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.02% 1.70775 Delayed Quote.0.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.02% 143.814 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 84.205 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.06% 0.74356 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -2.15% 536.1 End-of-day quote.-0.81%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.49% 1.62579 Delayed Quote.0.93%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.83645 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 120.305 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.8829 Delayed Quote.0.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.44% 0.84085 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.38% 70.805 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 7.0307 Delayed Quote.0.72%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.36% 7.0207 Delayed Quote.0.48%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.14% 111.41 Delayed Quote.1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:35pAsian stocks slip as virus' global impact puts markets on edge
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pGoogle plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction
RE
10:43pThai January domestic car sales fall 8.2% year-on-year - industries federation
RE
10:17pU.S. meeting on Huawei, China policy still on for Thursday despite Trump tweets - sources
RE
09:58pYen stumbles on revived risk flows, yuan softens after rate cut
RE
09:49pChina cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy
RE
09:49pChina cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy
RE
09:42pCoronavirus poses risks to fragile recovery in global economy - IMF
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group