Yenlo Expands into Asia-Pacific Region with Opening of Sri Lanka Office

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global system integrator Yenlo today announced that it has opened a Yenlo office in Colombo, Sri Lanka in order to better serve the Asian market and build a larger market share in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move represents a logical next step for Yenlo as a worldwide WSO2 Certified Premier Partner and WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR).

The Colombo office is being led by Mike Helm, who has joined Yenlo as WSO2 channel manager and senior account manager. Mike formerly served as associate director/sales and territory manager – EU at WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor.

“I worked very closely with Yenlo during my time at WSO2 and have found the company to be a very experienced partner with deep insights into the integration requirements of the world market,” Mike said. “Opening this office in Colombo demonstrates Yenlo’s commitment to expanding globally and delivering the highest levels of service to customers. I am very proud to be a part of this team, whose expertise, drive and innovation led to Yenlo being recognized by WSO2 as ‘Best Partner of 2018’.”

The Colombo office is the latest expansion for Yenlo, which also has local offices across the United States and Europe. With the opening of this new APAC office, Yenlo is well positioned to serve every company around the globe 24/7 with first-class development and operational services.

Yenlo has more than 11 years of expertise in bringing agility to enterprises by delivering superior professional services based on deep expertise. The services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development, operational support and sales of WSO2 subscriptions, training, and certification programs. These are complemented by pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including Yenlo Connext, a fully managed integration WSO2 cloud platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform.

About Yenlo
Yenlo is a global system integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Partner (CPP) and official Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy,

For more information, visit www.connext.com or www.yenlo.com, or call +31 20 27 00700.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Yenlo | Connext
Tamara de Lange
+31 20 2700 700
tamara.de.lange@yenlo.com

