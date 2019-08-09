Yes Bank Plans to Raise Funds Via Qualified Institutions Placement

By P.R. Venkat

Yes Bank Ltd. (532648.BY) said it plans to raise funds via a placement of shares to qualified institutions.

The bank's capital raising committee will meet Aug. 16 to consider the plan and approve the issue price and other details, Yes Bank said Friday.

The Indian private lender didn't detail the size of the offering nor the amount that it plans raise from the placement.

The bank has set a floor price of INR87.9 per share and said that it has a discretion to offer up to 5% discount.

