Yes Bank Says Financial, Operating Metrics Sound; Shares Rebound

10/03/2019 | 06:29am BST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Shares in Yes Bank Ltd. (532648.BY) rebounded from their lowest in a decade after the Indian lender said its financial and liquidity position remains "sound and stable."

Shares were up 25% at INR40.00, adding 8.16 billion rupees (US$115 million) to the bank's market capitalization. On Wednesday, shares fell nearly 23% to INR32, their lowest closing level since Aug. 20, 2009, and prompted a query from the Bombay Stock Exchange on the unusual price movement.

In its response, the bank attributed the drop to the sale of 100 million shares, equivalent to a 3.92% stake in the bank, by a large stakeholder who invoked pledged shares of the lender's founder.

"The bank would like to confirm that it's financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirement," Yes Bank said in a statement filed to the exchange late-Wednesday.

Shares have also been under pressure lately amid stake sales by the bank's founder and related entities.

In a separate statement Thursday, founder group companies--Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd. and Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd. said the recent sale of some of the founders' shares "at deeply discounted prices" was taken "under compelling circumstances with the sole purpose of deleveraging and repaying certain debt.

The discounted valuation is not "reflective of an otherwise fundamentally solid bank with significant franchise value," it added.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

