Yes on 10 Campaign HQ to Host Opening Bash

Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m., the Yes
on 10 campaign will celebrate the opening of its central
headquarters at 6500 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood heading into the final 72
days of the campaign.
Proposition 10, which is on the statewide November ballot, will allow
communities to urgently address California’s housing-affordability and
homeless crises by giving local communities the power to limit rent
increases. It has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party,
California Labor Federation, ACLU of California, and major political
leaders including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and State
Senator Kevin DeLeon.
Yes on 10 Campaign Director Damien Goodmon said, “Nearly 200
political, labor, civil rights, housing justice, tenants’ rights and
community organizations from around the state have joined the campaign
to put a check on skyrocketing rents.” He continued, “Prop 10 will
remove the shackles imposed by Sacramento that prevent California from
being an affordable place to live for nurses, teachers and our
workforce. Enough is enough; the rent is too damn high!”
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
|
Yes on 10 Official Campaign Headquarters Opening Reception,
with food, drink and music
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
|
Monday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
|
6500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
|
WHO:
|
|
|
|
Local activists, campaign staff and a few special guest speakers
Follow #YesOn10 on Facebook
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005192/en/