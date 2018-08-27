Yes on 10 Campaign HQ to Host Opening Bash

Monday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

Yes on 10 opens the doors to the central hub for the November’s epic battle against rent gouging Wall Street investors and corporate landlords.

Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m., the Yes on 10 campaign will celebrate the opening of its central headquarters at 6500 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood heading into the final 72 days of the campaign.

Proposition 10, which is on the statewide November ballot, will allow communities to urgently address California’s housing-affordability and homeless crises by giving local communities the power to limit rent increases. It has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, ACLU of California, and major political leaders including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and State Senator Kevin DeLeon.

Yes on 10 Campaign Director Damien Goodmon said, “Nearly 200 political, labor, civil rights, housing justice, tenants’ rights and community organizations from around the state have joined the campaign to put a check on skyrocketing rents.” He continued, “Prop 10 will remove the shackles imposed by Sacramento that prevent California from being an affordable place to live for nurses, teachers and our workforce. Enough is enough; the rent is too damn high!”

WHAT: Yes on 10 Official Campaign Headquarters Opening Reception, with food, drink and music

