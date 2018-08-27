Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yes on 10 Campaign HQ to Host Opening Bash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Monday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

Yes on 10 opens the doors to the central hub for the November’s epic battle against rent gouging Wall Street investors and corporate landlords.

Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m., the Yes on 10 campaign will celebrate the opening of its central headquarters at 6500 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood heading into the final 72 days of the campaign.

Proposition 10, which is on the statewide November ballot, will allow communities to urgently address California’s housing-affordability and homeless crises by giving local communities the power to limit rent increases. It has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, ACLU of California, and major political leaders including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and State Senator Kevin DeLeon.

Yes on 10 Campaign Director Damien Goodmon said, “Nearly 200 political, labor, civil rights, housing justice, tenants’ rights and community organizations from around the state have joined the campaign to put a check on skyrocketing rents.” He continued, “Prop 10 will remove the shackles imposed by Sacramento that prevent California from being an affordable place to live for nurses, teachers and our workforce. Enough is enough; the rent is too damn high!”

WHAT:

 

     

Yes on 10 Official Campaign Headquarters Opening Reception,

with food, drink and music

WHEN:

Monday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

6500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

WHO:

Local activists, campaign staff and a few special guest speakers

Follow #YesOn10 on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Golan Heights stream closed to waders over E. coli fears
AQ
04:46pVenezuelan Defense Industry Report 2018 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:45pXXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
04:45pThe American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) announce official launch of Blackboard, Inc.
GL
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.