Yes on 10 : “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour to Stop in Oakland

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11:00 am, the “Rent Is Too Damn High!”
Bus Tour will join Oakland-area tenants who have been targeted
by predatory corporate landlord and major donor to the No on 10
campaign, Russell Flynn. These tenants have filed suit against
Flynn, who owns thousands of rental units in the Bay Area and has been
sued several times over by tenants due to harassment, habitability
violations and wrongful eviction attempts.
To date, Flynn has poured hundreds of thousand of dollars in profits
made on the backs of local renters into the No on 10 campaign, whose
sole purpose is to deceive and manipulate California voters. Learn
more about predatory landlord Russell Flynn.
Far too many Californians face unfair housing practices, such as those
deployed by Russell Flynn and other landlord vultures across the state.
With renters constituting more than 65 percent of Oakland residents, it
is long past time to restore local control to the community, which is why
the
City of Oakland unanimously endorsed Proposition 10.
Proposition 10 is a key step towards solving California’s
housing-affordability crisis as it will protect California’s renters and
guarantee landlords a fair rate of return, all while laying the
foundation for stronger communities. By empowering local communities to
limit rent increases and curtail predatory housing practices, cities and
counties will be able to create thoughtful laws to address their local
housing situations.
The “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour is a statewide grassroots
mobilization push to further develop organic person-to-person
relationships, hear community housing concerns and raise awareness for
the importance of Proposition 10. Since launching just one week ago, the
Bus Tour has rallied support for Prop 10 across Southern California,
including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino. Leaders and
organizations from across California are coming together to engage
voters and rally support for Proposition 10 because everyone deserves a
safe, healthy and affordable place to call home.
*** RSVP: Members of the media interested in covering Wednesday’s
press conference are asked to email cnorton@voteyesonprop10.org
***
DETAILS:
Who:
1918 Lakeshore Tenants Union, local community leaders and housing
advocates
What:
Press conference on importance of Proposition 10 in addressing
housing affordability crisis and predatory housing practices
When:
Wednesday, October 3 at 11:00 AM
Where:
René C. Davidson Courthouse, 1225 Fallon St. (between 12th and
13th), Oakland, CA 94612
From now through Election Day, the “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus
Tour will travel to cities across the state. Stay tuned for additional
information on upcoming stops!
ABOUT PROPOSITION 10
Proposition 10, the Affordable Housing Act, is a ballot measure that
will restore the right of local communities to set fair limits on rent
increases on all types of homes in order to address California's housing
affordability crisis. To learn more, please visit voteyesonprop10.org
or find us online @VoteYesOn10.
