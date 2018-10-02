Yes on 10 : “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour to Stop in Oakland

Press Conference Featuring Oakland Tenants Pursuing Legal Action Against Predatory Landlord Russell Flynn

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11:00 am, the “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour will join Oakland-area tenants who have been targeted by predatory corporate landlord and major donor to the No on 10 campaign, Russell Flynn. These tenants have filed suit against Flynn, who owns thousands of rental units in the Bay Area and has been sued several times over by tenants due to harassment, habitability violations and wrongful eviction attempts.

To date, Flynn has poured hundreds of thousand of dollars in profits made on the backs of local renters into the No on 10 campaign, whose sole purpose is to deceive and manipulate California voters. Learn more about predatory landlord Russell Flynn.

Far too many Californians face unfair housing practices, such as those deployed by Russell Flynn and other landlord vultures across the state. With renters constituting more than 65 percent of Oakland residents, it is long past time to restore local control to the community, which is why the City of Oakland unanimously endorsed Proposition 10.

Proposition 10 is a key step towards solving California’s housing-affordability crisis as it will protect California’s renters and guarantee landlords a fair rate of return, all while laying the foundation for stronger communities. By empowering local communities to limit rent increases and curtail predatory housing practices, cities and counties will be able to create thoughtful laws to address their local housing situations.

The “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour is a statewide grassroots mobilization push to further develop organic person-to-person relationships, hear community housing concerns and raise awareness for the importance of Proposition 10. Since launching just one week ago, the Bus Tour has rallied support for Prop 10 across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino. Leaders and organizations from across California are coming together to engage voters and rally support for Proposition 10 because everyone deserves a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home.

*** RSVP: Members of the media interested in covering Wednesday’s press conference are asked to email cnorton@voteyesonprop10.org ***

DETAILS:

Who: 1918 Lakeshore Tenants Union, local community leaders and housing advocates What: Press conference on importance of Proposition 10 in addressing housing affordability crisis and predatory housing practices When: Wednesday, October 3 at 11:00 AM Where: René C. Davidson Courthouse, 1225 Fallon St. (between 12th and 13th), Oakland, CA 94612

From now through Election Day, the “Rent Is Too Damn High!” Bus Tour will travel to cities across the state. Stay tuned for additional information on upcoming stops!

ABOUT PROPOSITION 10

Proposition 10, the Affordable Housing Act, is a ballot measure that will restore the right of local communities to set fair limits on rent increases on all types of homes in order to address California's housing affordability crisis. To learn more, please visit voteyesonprop10.org or find us online @VoteYesOn10.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006029/en/