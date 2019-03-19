|
Yestar Healthcare : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 2019-03-19
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨星醫療控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2393)
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue increased by approximately 13.2% to approximately RMB4,447.0 million in 2018 from approximately RMB3,926.9 million in 2017.
Gross profit increased by approximately 8.4% to approximately RMB1,198.8 million in 2018 from approximately RMB1,105.8 million in 2017.
Profit for the year decreased by approximately 0.3% to approximately RMB349.5 million in 2018 from approximately RMB350.6 million in 2017.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 0.7% to approximately RMB251.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB250.0 million in 2017.
Earnings per share remained at RMB11.5 cents in 2018 and 2017.
Current assets increased by approximately 19.0% to approximately RMB3,147.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,645.6 million in 2017.
Current liabilities decreased by approximately 5.6% to approximately RMB2,073.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,197.9 million in 2017.
Net assets increased by approximately 68.8% to approximately RMB1,153.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB683.7 million in 2017.
Equity attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 69.8% to approximately RMB1,142.6 million in 2018 from approximately RMB672.8 million in 2017.
The Board did not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year 2018 (2017: HK5.5 cents per share).
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
4
4,446,954
3,926,877
Cost of sales
(3,248,123)
(2,821,057)
Gross profit
1,198,831
1,105,820
Other income and gains
4
32,576
33,444
Selling and distribution expenses
(231,658)
(174,564)
Administrative expenses
(316,861)
(285,805)
Impairment loss on financial assets
(9,356)
-
Other expenses
(23,268)
(17,557)
Finance costs
5
(131,657)
(130,006)
Share of profit and loss of an associate
(8,920)
(1,414)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
6
509,687
529,918
Income tax expense
7
(160,152)
(179,343)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
349,535
350,575
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
251,746
249,968
Non-controlling interests
97,789
100,607
349,535
350,575
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
Basic and diluted
- For profit for the year
9
RMB11.5 cents
RMB11.5 cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
349,535
350,575
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(8,498)
82,736
Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(8,498)
82,736
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
(8,498)
82,736
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
341,037
433,311
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
243,248
332,704
Non-controlling interests
97,789
100,607
341,037
433,311
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
127,816
113,653
Prepaid land lease payments
13,971
14,298
Intangible assets
1,594,363
1,725,117
Goodwill
945,276
963,820
Investment in an associate
9,166
18,086
Deferred tax assets
9,421
6,719
Total non-current assets
2,700,013
2,841,693
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
876,432
775,404
Trade and bills receivables
10
1,377,280
1,114,834
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
11
129,467
100,654
Pledged deposits
43,237
20,029
Cash and cash equivalents
721,325
634,657
Total current assets
3,147,741
2,645,578
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
304,221
319,402
Trade and bills payables
12
701,644
642,297
Contract liabilities
21,059
-
Other payables and accruals
13
877,877
1,065,627
Tax payable
169,101
170,605
Total current liabilities
2,073,902
2,197,931
NET CURRENT ASSETS
1,073,839
447,647
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,773,852
3,289,340
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
1,378,380
1,420,877
Deferred tax liabilities
427,204
475,826
Other long term payables
814,370
708,986
Total non-current liabilities
2,619,954
2,605,689
NET ASSETS
1,153,898
683,651
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
48,179
43,116
Reserves
1,094,439
629,664
1,142,618
672,780
Non-controlling interests
11,280
10,871
TOTAL EQUITY
1,153,898
683,651
