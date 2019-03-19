Log in
Yestar Healthcare : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 2019-03-19

03/18/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨星醫療控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by approximately 13.2% to approximately RMB4,447.0 million in 2018 from approximately RMB3,926.9 million in 2017.

Gross profit increased by approximately 8.4% to approximately RMB1,198.8 million in 2018 from approximately RMB1,105.8 million in 2017.

Profit for the year decreased by approximately 0.3% to approximately RMB349.5 million in 2018 from approximately RMB350.6 million in 2017.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 0.7% to approximately RMB251.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB250.0 million in 2017.

Earnings per share remained at RMB11.5 cents in 2018 and 2017.

Current assets increased by approximately 19.0% to approximately RMB3,147.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,645.6 million in 2017.

Current liabilities decreased by approximately 5.6% to approximately RMB2,073.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,197.9 million in 2017.

Net assets increased by approximately 68.8% to approximately RMB1,153.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB683.7 million in 2017.

Equity attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 69.8% to approximately RMB1,142.6 million in 2018 from approximately RMB672.8 million in 2017.

The Board did not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year 2018 (2017: HK5.5 cents per share).

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

4,446,954

3,926,877

Cost of sales

(3,248,123)

(2,821,057)

Gross profit

1,198,831

1,105,820

Other income and gains

4

32,576

33,444

Selling and distribution expenses

(231,658)

(174,564)

Administrative expenses

(316,861)

(285,805)

Impairment loss on financial assets

(9,356)

-

Other expenses

(23,268)

(17,557)

Finance costs

5

(131,657)

(130,006)

Share of profit and loss of an associate

(8,920)

(1,414)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6

509,687

529,918

Income tax expense

7

(160,152)

(179,343)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

349,535

350,575

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

251,746

249,968

Non-controlling interests

97,789

100,607

349,535

350,575

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

Basic and diluted

- For profit for the year

9

RMB11.5 cents

RMB11.5 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

349,535

350,575

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(8,498)

82,736

Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(8,498)

82,736

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

(8,498)

82,736

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

341,037

433,311

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

243,248

332,704

Non-controlling interests

97,789

100,607

341,037

433,311

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

127,816

113,653

Prepaid land lease payments

13,971

14,298

Intangible assets

1,594,363

1,725,117

Goodwill

945,276

963,820

Investment in an associate

9,166

18,086

Deferred tax assets

9,421

6,719

Total non-current assets

2,700,013

2,841,693

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

876,432

775,404

Trade and bills receivables

10

1,377,280

1,114,834

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

11

129,467

100,654

Pledged deposits

43,237

20,029

Cash and cash equivalents

721,325

634,657

Total current assets

3,147,741

2,645,578

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

304,221

319,402

Trade and bills payables

12

701,644

642,297

Contract liabilities

21,059

-

Other payables and accruals

13

877,877

1,065,627

Tax payable

169,101

170,605

Total current liabilities

2,073,902

2,197,931

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,073,839

447,647

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,773,852

3,289,340

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

1,378,380

1,420,877

Deferred tax liabilities

427,204

475,826

Other long term payables

814,370

708,986

Total non-current liabilities

2,619,954

2,605,689

NET ASSETS

1,153,898

683,651

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

48,179

43,116

Reserves

1,094,439

629,664

1,142,618

672,780

Non-controlling interests

11,280

10,871

TOTAL EQUITY

1,153,898

683,651

Disclaimer

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
