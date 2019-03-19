Yestar Healthcare : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 2019-03-19

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨星醫療控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by approximately 13.2% to approximately RMB4,447.0 million in 2018 from approximately RMB3,926.9 million in 2017.

Gross profit increased by approximately 8.4% to approximately RMB1,198.8 million in 2018 from approximately RMB1,105.8 million in 2017.

Profit for the year decreased by approximately 0.3% to approximately RMB349.5 million in 2018 from approximately RMB350.6 million in 2017.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 0.7% to approximately RMB251.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB250.0 million in 2017.

Earnings per share remained at RMB11.5 cents in 2018 and 2017.

Current assets increased by approximately 19.0% to approximately RMB3,147.7 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,645.6 million in 2017.

Current liabilities decreased by approximately 5.6% to approximately RMB2,073.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB2,197.9 million in 2017.

Net assets increased by approximately 68.8% to approximately RMB1,153.9 million in 2018 from approximately RMB683.7 million in 2017.

Equity attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 69.8% to approximately RMB1,142.6 million in 2018 from approximately RMB672.8 million in 2017.

The Board did not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year 2018 (2017: HK5.5 cents per share).

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 4 4,446,954 3,926,877 Cost of sales (3,248,123) (2,821,057) Gross profit 1,198,831 1,105,820 Other income and gains 4 32,576 33,444 Selling and distribution expenses (231,658) (174,564) Administrative expenses (316,861) (285,805) Impairment loss on financial assets (9,356) - Other expenses (23,268) (17,557) Finance costs 5 (131,657) (130,006) Share of profit and loss of an associate (8,920) (1,414) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6 509,687 529,918 Income tax expense 7 (160,152) (179,343) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 349,535 350,575 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 251,746 249,968 Non-controlling interests 97,789 100,607 349,535 350,575 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic and diluted - For profit for the year 9 RMB11.5 cents RMB11.5 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 349,535 350,575 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (8,498) 82,736 Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (8,498) 82,736 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX (8,498) 82,736 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 341,037 433,311 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 243,248 332,704 Non-controlling interests 97,789 100,607 341,037 433,311

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 127,816 113,653 Prepaid land lease payments 13,971 14,298 Intangible assets 1,594,363 1,725,117 Goodwill 945,276 963,820 Investment in an associate 9,166 18,086 Deferred tax assets 9,421 6,719 Total non-current assets 2,700,013 2,841,693 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 876,432 775,404 Trade and bills receivables 10 1,377,280 1,114,834 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 11 129,467 100,654 Pledged deposits 43,237 20,029 Cash and cash equivalents 721,325 634,657 Total current assets 3,147,741 2,645,578 CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 304,221 319,402 Trade and bills payables 12 701,644 642,297 Contract liabilities 21,059 - Other payables and accruals 13 877,877 1,065,627 Tax payable 169,101 170,605 Total current liabilities 2,073,902 2,197,931 NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,073,839 447,647 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,773,852 3,289,340