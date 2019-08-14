Yestar Healthcare : COMPANY'S STATEMENT ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE SIX MONTHS E... 2019-08-15

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

COMPANY'S STATEMENT ON THE

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the interim results announcement of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 15 August 2019 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''2019 Interim Results Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used therein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement.

As disclosed in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement, the Company recorded other payables and accruals amounted to RMB1,681 million under current liabilities (the ''Current Liability'') in our interim consolidated statement of financial.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company would hereby advise shareholders and potential investors that the Current Liability includes the amount granted to non- controlling shareholders to dispose of their remaining interests, which amounted to RMB1,536 million. The Company would acquire such interests in an appropriate time and mode with reference to our financial position.

As such, the recognition of the Current Liability in relation to the related acquisition would have no material impact and restriction on the liquidity of the Company.

As at the date of this statement, no definitive legally binding agreement or contract detailing the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition for the remaining interests has been entered into by the Company. The proposed acquisition is subject to further negotiation among parties to the agreement, and the Company will publish announcement upon execution of the agreement once all terms have been concluded.