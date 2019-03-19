Yestar Healthcare : FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITIONS 2019-03-19

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITIONS

Reference is made to the announcements of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 13 October 2016, 27 October 2016, 11 November 2016 and 20 September 2017, respectively, in respect of, amongst other things, the acquisition of 70% equity interests in each of the four companies, all are principally engaged in distribution of medical devices including in-vitro diagnostic products.

Pursuant to the respective share transfer agreement for each of the four companies, there is a provision of profit guarantee (the audited consolidated net profit after taxation in accordance with the IFRS) undertaken by the respective vendors of each of the four companies for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the 2018 actual net profit after taxation for each of the four companies is more than that of their respective annual guarantee profit undertaken by the respective vendors for the year ended 31 December 2018. As the annual guarantee profit for each of the four companieshas been fulfilled, no compensation is required to be paid by the respective vendors for each of the respective four companies pursuant to their respective share transfer agreements. Details of fulfillment of profit guarantee for each of the four companies are as follows:

For the Year Ended 31 December 2017

Date of AnnouncementAnnual Guarantee Actual Net ProfitName of Company

Profit After Taxation

13 October 2016

Guangzhou Hongen Medical DiagnosticRMB62.40 million RMB62.59 million

Technologies Company Limited

27 October 2016

Shenzhen De Run Li Jia Company Ltd.

RMB68.00 millionRMB68.01 million

11 November 2016

Guangzhou Shengshiyuan Trading

RMB29.75 million

RMB30.98 million

Company Limited

20 September 2017

Beijing Kaihongda Technology

RMB18.00 million

RMB18.54 million

Company Limited

By Order of the Board

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨星醫療控股有限公司

Hartono James

Chairman, CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hartono James, Ms. Wang Ying, Mr. Chan To Keung, Ms. Wang Hong and Mr. Chan Chung Man; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Hu Yiming, Mr. Karsono Tirtamarta (Kwee Yoe Chiang) and Mr. Sutikno Liky.