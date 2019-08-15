|
Yestar Healthcare : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 2019-08-15
08/14/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited
巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2393)
INTERIM RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018, as follows:
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months
|
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
2,287,118
|
|
2,042,108
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,646,577)
|
(1,477,636)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
640,541
|
|
564,472
|
|
Other income and gains
|
4
|
17,565
|
|
12,821
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(120,607)
|
(108,204)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(171,982)
|
(150,865)
|
Impairment losses on financial assets
|
|
(215)
|
|
-
|
Other expenses
|
|
(7,694)
|
(5,028)
|
Finance costs
|
5
|
(64,016)
|
(64,126)
|
Share of profit and loss of an associate
|
|
(2,779)
|
(3,599)
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATIONS
|
6
|
290,813
|
|
245,471
|
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(90,252)
|
(83,706)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
200,561
|
|
161,765
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
141,992
|
|
118,270
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
58,569
|
|
43,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,561
|
|
161,765
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- For profit for the period
|
9
|
RMB5.91cents
|
RMB5.44 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
For the six months
|
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
200,561
|
|
161,765
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to
|
|
|
|
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
(3,477)
|
853
|
Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss in subsequent periods
|
(3,477)
|
853
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
|
|
|
|
PERIOD, NET OF TAX
|
(3,477)
|
853
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
|
|
|
|
PERIOD
|
197,084
|
|
162,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
138,515
|
|
119,123
|
Non-controlling interests
|
58,569
|
|
43,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
197,084
|
|
162,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
121,811
|
127,816
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
101,064
|
|
-
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
-
|
13,971
|
Intangible assets
|
|
1,528,945
|
1,594,363
|
Goodwill
|
|
945,276
|
945,276
|
Investment in an associate
|
|
3,396
|
9,166
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
9,637
|
9,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,710,129
|
2,700,013
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
892,368
|
876,432
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
10
|
1,438,684
|
1,377,280
|
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
|
|
193,549
|
129,467
|
Pledged deposits
|
|
115,495
|
43,237
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
600,333
|
721,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,240,429
|
3,147,741
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
|
|
396,766
|
304,221
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
36,766
|
|
-
|
Trade and bills payables
|
11
|
625,074
|
701,644
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
20,559
|
21,059
|
Other payables and accruals
|
12
|
1,681,546
|
877,877
|
Tax payable
|
|
147,670
|
169,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,908,381
|
2,073,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
332,048
|
1,073,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
3,042,177
|
3,773,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
|
|
1,378,863
|
|
1,443,336
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
51,601
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
410,893
|
|
427,204
|
Other long term payables
|
12
|
7,794
|
|
814,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,849,151
|
|
2,684,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
1,193,026
|
|
1,088,942
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
48,006
|
|
48,179
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(11,169)
|
|
-
|
Reserves
|
|
1,144,924
|
|
1,029,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,181,761
|
|
1,077,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
11,265
|
|
11,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
1,193,026
|
|
1,088,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|