Yestar Healthcare : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 2019-08-15

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018, as follows: