Yestar Healthcare : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 2019-08-15

08/14/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018, as follows:

- 1 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

2,287,118

2,042,108

Cost of sales

(1,646,577)

(1,477,636)

Gross profit

640,541

564,472

Other income and gains

4

17,565

12,821

Selling and distribution expenses

(120,607)

(108,204)

Administrative expenses

(171,982)

(150,865)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(215)

-

Other expenses

(7,694)

(5,028)

Finance costs

5

(64,016)

(64,126)

Share of profit and loss of an associate

(2,779)

(3,599)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

6

290,813

245,471

Income tax expense

7

(90,252)

(83,706)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

200,561

161,765

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

141,992

118,270

Non-controlling interests

58,569

43,495

200,561

161,765

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE

PARENT

Basic and diluted

- For profit for the period

9

RMB5.91cents

RMB5.44 cents

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

RMB'000

RMB'000

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

200,561

161,765

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(3,477)

853

Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

(3,477)

853

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(3,477)

853

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD

197,084

162,618

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

138,515

119,123

Non-controlling interests

58,569

43,495

197,084

162,618

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Audited

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

121,811

127,816

Right-of-use assets

101,064

-

Prepaid land lease payments

-

13,971

Intangible assets

1,528,945

1,594,363

Goodwill

945,276

945,276

Investment in an associate

3,396

9,166

Deferred tax assets

9,637

9,421

Total non-current assets

2,710,129

2,700,013

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

892,368

876,432

Trade and bills receivables

10

1,438,684

1,377,280

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

193,549

129,467

Pledged deposits

115,495

43,237

Cash and cash equivalents

600,333

721,325

Total current assets

3,240,429

3,147,741

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

396,766

304,221

Lease liabilities

36,766

-

Trade and bills payables

11

625,074

701,644

Contract liabilities

20,559

21,059

Other payables and accruals

12

1,681,546

877,877

Tax payable

147,670

169,101

Total current liabilities

2,908,381

2,073,902

NET CURRENT ASSETS

332,048

1,073,839

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,042,177

3,773,852

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Audited

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

1,378,863

1,443,336

Lease liabilities

51,601

-

Deferred tax liabilities

410,893

427,204

Other long term payables

12

7,794

814,370

Total non-current liabilities

1,849,151

2,684,910

NET ASSETS

1,193,026

1,088,942

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

48,006

48,179

Treasury shares

(11,169)

-

Reserves

1,144,924

1,029,483

1,181,761

1,077,662

Non-controlling interests

11,265

11,280

TOTAL EQUITY

1,193,026

1,088,942

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:21:00 UTC
