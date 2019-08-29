Yestar Healthcare : Interim report 2019 2019-08-29

|
CORPORATE INFORMATION
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Hartono James
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Wang Ying
Mr. Chan To Keung
Ms. Wang Hong (Chief Financial Officer)
Mr. Chan Chung Man (Chief Operating Officer)
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Dr. Hu Yiming
Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)
Mr. Sutikno Liky
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Dr. Hu Yiming (Chairman)
Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)
Mr. Sutikno Liky
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Sutikno Liky (Chairman)
Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)
Dr. Hu Yiming
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang) (Chairman)
Dr. Hu Yiming
Mr. Sutikno Liky
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Ng Chit Sing
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Ms. Wang Hong
Mr. Ng Chit Sing
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Ernst & Young
Certified Public Accountants
22/F, Citic Tower
1 Tim Mei Avenue
Central
Hong Kong
REGISTERED OFFICE
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Rooms 802-804, 8/F
Kin Wing Commercial Building 24-30 Kin Wing Street
Tuen Mun New Territories Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN SHANGHAI
Room 805, Block 2
No. 58 Shen Jian Dong Lu
Min Hang District
Shanghai
PRC
LEGAL ADVISERS
As to PRC law
Jin Mao P.R.C. Lawyers
19/F, Sail Tower
266 Han Kou Road
Shanghai 200001
PRC
As to Cayman Islands law
Conyers Dill & Pearman (Cayman) Limited
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of Communications Shanghai
Tianyaoqiao Road Sub-branch
Bank of China Gaoxin Sub-branch
Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank Gaoxin Sub-branch
CORPORATE INFORMATION
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
(change of address with effect from 11 July 2019)
STOCK CODE
2393
COMPANY WEBSITE
http://www.yestarcorp.com
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
ABOUT YESTAR HEALTHCARE
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited ("Yestar" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is one of the largest distributors and service providers of In Vitro Diagnostic ("IVD") products in the Peoples Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group is principally engaged in the distribution of IVD products in cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and in provinces of Anhui, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Hebei and the autonomous region Inner Mongolia. The Group also manufactures medical films (used in X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computer Tomography (CT-scan) etc.) for Fujifilm in the PRC and manufactures, markets and sells dental film and medical dry film products under the house brand "Yes!Star".
MARKET OVERVIEW
According to Renub Research, China's IVD market is expected to enjoy a strong CAGR growth of 19.0%, reaching approximately RMB111 billion by 2022 due to the rising demand in medical consumables. Meanwhile, as the "Hierarchical Medical System" and "Two Invoices" system continue to proceed, the reach of high-quality medical products is expected to extend in depth, moving downwards from grade-A tertiary hospitals to lower-tier hospitals and clinics. Under the "Hierarchical Medical System", patients with common diseases would be directed to lower- tier medical facilities for diagnosis, in an attempt to raise the overall efficiency and maximize the service coverage of the PRC's medical system. As a result, the less-equipped facilities, previously with a limited demand in IVD reagents and devices, is now expected to provide a sustainable and strong demand in medical products used in disease diagnosis and treatment. As for the "Two Invoices" system, it aims to streamline the distribution chain of medical products, essentially eliminating inefficient and cost- inflicting sub-distribution processes in an attempt to make medical products more affordable and accessible. This would greatly benefit major IVD
distributors and service providers including Yestar, as the value chain is now left with more profit, along with a stronger demand, to be shared between the key distributor and the manufacturer.
Over the years, the Group has established an extensive distribution network and built up close relationships with IVD and medical imaging product manufacturers such as Roche Diagnostics China and Fujifilm. Riding on their support as well as the Group's leading market position, Yestar is capable to deliver products that can cater to the needs of hospitals across different hierarchies, laying a solid foundation for future growth.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Expanding Geographical Coverage and Increasing Penetration to Drive Sustainable Growth
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Group continued to execute its long- term strategy of network expansion, both in terms of width and depth. To expand the width of its business, the Group continued to leverage its network among the four tier-1 cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, to actively explore opportunities in their radiating regions. Specifically, the Group was able to tap into the Inner Mongolia market, a radiating region of Beijing and Hebei, thus bringing the total coverage up to 12 cities and provinces and 1 autonomous region Inner Mongolia as at 30 June 2019.
In terms of depth, the Group kept on expanding its network coverage in preparation of the future volume growth driven by the "Hierarchical Medical System" and "Two Invoices" system. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has established direct sales and services relationship with 1,508 hospitals and clinics, representing an increase of approximately 9.5% as compared with that of 1,377 hospitals and clinics for the six months ended 30 June 2018. In order to fully capture the volume growth, the Group is also actively
