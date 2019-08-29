Log in
Yestar Healthcare : Interim report 2019 2019-08-29

08/28/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Management Discussion and Analysis

4

Other Information

9

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

16

Profit or Loss

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

17

Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

18

Financial Position

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

20

Changes in Equity

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

22

Cash Flows

Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated

25

Financial Statements

CORPORATE INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Hartono James

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Wang Ying

Mr. Chan To Keung

Ms. Wang Hong (Chief Financial Officer)

Mr. Chan Chung Man (Chief Operating Officer)

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Dr. Hu Yiming

Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)

Mr. Sutikno Liky

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Dr. Hu Yiming (Chairman)

Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)

Mr. Sutikno Liky

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Sutikno Liky (Chairman)

Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang)

Dr. Hu Yiming

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Tirtamarta Karsono (Kwee Yoe Chiang) (Chairman)

Dr. Hu Yiming

Mr. Sutikno Liky

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Ng Chit Sing

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Ms. Wang Hong

Mr. Ng Chit Sing

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young

Certified Public Accountants

22/F, Citic Tower

1 Tim Mei Avenue

Central

Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Rooms 802-804, 8/F

Kin Wing Commercial Building 24-30 Kin Wing Street

Tuen Mun New Territories Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN SHANGHAI

Room 805, Block 2

No. 58 Shen Jian Dong Lu

Min Hang District

Shanghai

PRC

2

YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Interim Report 2019

LEGAL ADVISERS

As to PRC law

Jin Mao P.R.C. Lawyers

19/F, Sail Tower

266 Han Kou Road

Shanghai 200001

PRC

As to Cayman Islands law

Conyers Dill & Pearman (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of Communications Shanghai

Tianyaoqiao Road Sub-branch

Bank of China Gaoxin Sub-branch

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank Gaoxin Sub-branch

CORPORATE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

(change of address with effect from 11 July 2019)

STOCK CODE

2393

COMPANY WEBSITE

http://www.yestarcorp.com

Interim Report 2019

YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

3

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

ABOUT YESTAR HEALTHCARE

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited ("Yestar" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is one of the largest distributors and service providers of In Vitro Diagnostic ("IVD") products in the Peoples Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group is principally engaged in the distribution of IVD products in cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and in provinces of Anhui, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Hebei and the autonomous region Inner Mongolia. The Group also manufactures medical films (used in X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computer Tomography (CT-scan) etc.) for Fujifilm in the PRC and manufactures, markets and sells dental film and medical dry film products under the house brand "Yes!Star".

MARKET OVERVIEW

According to Renub Research, China's IVD market is expected to enjoy a strong CAGR growth of 19.0%, reaching approximately RMB111 billion by 2022 due to the rising demand in medical consumables. Meanwhile, as the "Hierarchical Medical System" and "Two Invoices" system continue to proceed, the reach of high-quality medical products is expected to extend in depth, moving downwards from grade-A tertiary hospitals to lower-tier hospitals and clinics. Under the "Hierarchical Medical System", patients with common diseases would be directed to lower- tier medical facilities for diagnosis, in an attempt to raise the overall efficiency and maximize the service coverage of the PRC's medical system. As a result, the less-equipped facilities, previously with a limited demand in IVD reagents and devices, is now expected to provide a sustainable and strong demand in medical products used in disease diagnosis and treatment. As for the "Two Invoices" system, it aims to streamline the distribution chain of medical products, essentially eliminating inefficient and cost- inflicting sub-distribution processes in an attempt to make medical products more affordable and accessible. This would greatly benefit major IVD

distributors and service providers including Yestar, as the value chain is now left with more profit, along with a stronger demand, to be shared between the key distributor and the manufacturer.

Over the years, the Group has established an extensive distribution network and built up close relationships with IVD and medical imaging product manufacturers such as Roche Diagnostics China and Fujifilm. Riding on their support as well as the Group's leading market position, Yestar is capable to deliver products that can cater to the needs of hospitals across different hierarchies, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Expanding Geographical Coverage and Increasing Penetration to Drive Sustainable Growth

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Group continued to execute its long- term strategy of network expansion, both in terms of width and depth. To expand the width of its business, the Group continued to leverage its network among the four tier-1 cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, to actively explore opportunities in their radiating regions. Specifically, the Group was able to tap into the Inner Mongolia market, a radiating region of Beijing and Hebei, thus bringing the total coverage up to 12 cities and provinces and 1 autonomous region Inner Mongolia as at 30 June 2019.

In terms of depth, the Group kept on expanding its network coverage in preparation of the future volume growth driven by the "Hierarchical Medical System" and "Two Invoices" system. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has established direct sales and services relationship with 1,508 hospitals and clinics, representing an increase of approximately 9.5% as compared with that of 1,377 hospitals and clinics for the six months ended 30 June 2018. In order to fully capture the volume growth, the Group is also actively

4

YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Interim Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:40:00 UTC
