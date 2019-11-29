Yestar Healthcare : Next Day Disclosure Returns

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Stock code: 2393 Date submitted: 29 November 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: __Ordinary Shares__

I.

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price issued shares before immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price relevant share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 2,378,350,000 (Note 2) 7 November 2019 (Note 3)

Share repurchase from 1 Nov 2019 to (2,825,000) 0.117% 28 Nov 2019 but not yet cancelled Share repurchase on 29 Nov 2019 but (225,000) 0.009% not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 2,378,350,000 (Note 8) 29 November 2019

3/2019