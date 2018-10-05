Yet Another Fair Go Casino Player Wins Big

The big winners just keep coming at Australia’s favourite online casino, Fair
Go Casino, after one lucky player took advantage of a generous
welcome offer to win a massive $21,500.
Harris, from the USA, signed up to Fair Go Casino just a few days ago
and made a deposit using Bitcoin. He then took advantage of the welcome
offer (400% up to $400 + 40 free spins on Megaquarium) and while playing
Crystal Waters, landed his life-changing win.
“I have only just joined Fair Go Casino, so to win such a huge amount of
money in the first few days is incredible,” Harris said. “I
couldn’t quite believe it when I saw how much I had won; I will use my
winnings to pay off my car and treat myself to a few other items!
“Fair Go Casino is an incredible place to play online slots and table
games. My favourite titles are Texas Tycoon, Cai Hong and T-Rex, and of
course Crystal Waters. I couldn’t recommend Fair Go Casino enough to
other players.”
Fair Go Casino is available on desktop and mobile, and offers a wide
range of payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf and Bitcoin.
To learn more about the bonuses and offers currently available on
FairGo.com, click
here.
*** ENDS ***
Editor’s notes:
About Fair Go Casino:
www.fairgocasino.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005374/en/