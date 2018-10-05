Yet Another Fair Go Casino Player Wins Big

Bitcoin depositor takes advantage of generous welcome offer to land monster $21,500 win at Australia’s favourite online casino

The big winners just keep coming at Australia’s favourite online casino, Fair Go Casino, after one lucky player took advantage of a generous welcome offer to win a massive $21,500.

Harris, from the USA, signed up to Fair Go Casino just a few days ago and made a deposit using Bitcoin. He then took advantage of the welcome offer (400% up to $400 + 40 free spins on Megaquarium) and while playing Crystal Waters, landed his life-changing win.

“I have only just joined Fair Go Casino, so to win such a huge amount of money in the first few days is incredible,” Harris said. “I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw how much I had won; I will use my winnings to pay off my car and treat myself to a few other items!

“Fair Go Casino is an incredible place to play online slots and table games. My favourite titles are Texas Tycoon, Cai Hong and T-Rex, and of course Crystal Waters. I couldn’t recommend Fair Go Casino enough to other players.”

Fair Go Casino is available on desktop and mobile, and offers a wide range of payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf and Bitcoin.

