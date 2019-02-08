Log in
News : Companies
Yew Grove REIT : Acquisition

02/08/2019 | 05:40am EST

Acquisition

Released : 08/02/2019

RNS Number : 5081P Yew Grove REIT PLC 08 February 2019

Yew Grove REIT plc

(the "Company" or "Yew Grove")

Acquisition Update

Acquisition of Office Block A IDA Waterford Business and Technology Park, Butlerstown Waterford

Yew Grove REIT plc (LSE:YEW, Euronext:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts on Office Block A, located in the IDA Waterford Business and Technology Park, Butlerstown, Waterford. The 4 million transaction represents a net initial yield of 8.56 per cent, after accounting for all purchase costs.

The Waterford building comprises 36,845 sq. ft. of open plan office space arranged over three storeys and completed to a very high standard, is tenanted by Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd under a 20 year lease with a break in five years, and SE2 Information Services Ireland Ltd under a five year lease.

Commenting on the transactions, Yew Grove CEO Jonathan Laredo said:

"We are delighted to announce our first acquisition in Waterford. The building has been finished to a high standard, has strong tenants with growing businesses, and provides the Company a secure income stream which further enhances the Yew Grove portfolio."

Enquiries:

Yew Grove REIT plc

Tel: +353 1 4853950

Jonathan Laredo, Chief Executive Officer Michael Gibbons, Chief Investment Officer Charles Peach, Chief Financial Officer

Investec Bank plc

Joint Broker & ESM Advisor Tommy Conway, Eoin KennedyTel: +353 1 421 0000

Joint Broker & NOMAD

Tel: +44 207 5975970

David Anderson, Darren Vickers

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Joint Broker

Tel: +353 1 667 0400

David Kearney, Joe Gill

Hume Brophy

Media Enquiries Edel Bach

Tel: + 353 1 662 4712yewgrove@humebrophy.com

Notes to editors:

Yew Grove REIT raised gross proceeds of approximately €75 million in June 2018 to invest in a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property, with a particular focus on well-tenanted commercial real estate assets comprising office and industrial assets let to Irish government entities (and other state bodies), IDA Ireland supported and other FDI companies, and larger corporates, located in attractive locations in the

Dublin suburbs and catchment area, main regional cities, and IDA business parks (the "Geographic Target Market").

ENDS

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQEAEAPEFXNEFF

Disclaimer

Yew Grove REIT plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 10:39:04 UTC
