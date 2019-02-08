Yew Grove REIT : Acquisition

Acquisition

Yew Grove REIT plc

(the "Company" or "Yew Grove")

Acquisition Update

Acquisition of Office Block A IDA Waterford Business and Technology Park, Butlerstown Waterford

Yew Grove REIT plc (LSE:YEW, Euronext:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts on Office Block A, located in the IDA Waterford Business and Technology Park, Butlerstown, Waterford. The €4 million transaction represents a net initial yield of 8.56 per cent, after accounting for all purchase costs.

The Waterford building comprises 36,845 sq. ft. of open plan office space arranged over three storeys and completed to a very high standard, is tenanted by Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd under a 20 year lease with a break in five years, and SE2 Information Services Ireland Ltd under a five year lease.

Commenting on the transactions, Yew Grove CEO Jonathan Laredo said:

"We are delighted to announce our first acquisition in Waterford. The building has been finished to a high standard, has strong tenants with growing businesses, and provides the Company a secure income stream which further enhances the Yew Grove portfolio."

Notes to editors:

Yew Grove REIT raised gross proceeds of approximately €75 million in June 2018 to invest in a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property, with a particular focus on well-tenanted commercial real estate assets comprising office and industrial assets let to Irish government entities (and other state bodies), IDA Ireland supported and other FDI companies, and larger corporates, located in attractive locations in the

Dublin suburbs and catchment area, main regional cities, and IDA business parks (the "Geographic Target Market").

