Yext : Access ONWARD18 Insights On Demand

01/26/2019 | 05:44am EST

If you couldn't join us in New York City for ONWARD18, or if you did attend and would like to share the inspiration, innovation, and insights with the rest of your team, presentations are now available on demand.

Not long ago, it was enough to know the basics around search engine optimization and paid search campaign management. In many industries, that was more than enough. Add a dash of social media savvy to your brand strategy, and you were set up to succeed. But today, the landscape is extremely different - both online and offline.

At ONWARD18, we brought together leading experts, innovators, and thought leaders in marketing and technology to examine what it will take for brands to be successful moving forward. AI, chatbots, and voice search were popular conversation topics, on stage and off. As were the many other technological innovations currently reshaping business as we know it.

Here's what content is available from ONWARD On Demand:

Visionary keynotes and product announcements.

Watch experts from some of the world's biggest companies discuss the technological advancements that are shaping the next generation of business. Hear what experts on voice from Microsoft and Yext have to say about the future of marketing in a world increasingly dominated by voice services, what advice Frances Allen, CEO of Boston Market, has for marketers as they look to work better with their C-Suites, and how Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze, envisions the future of self-driving cars.

Popular breakout sessions.

Experts from all over the world presented at ONWARD18, providing thought-provoking research and compelling examples of digital marketing success in this age of rapid technological advancement. Witness cutting edge conversations about voice assistants, customer-centric technology, and the many other ways AI is transforming the way we interact with the world around us.

ONWARD On Demand Exclusives.

Access original webinars from ONWARD18 speakers. These exclusive deep dives include the impact of artificial intelligence on brands, the next wave of customer experience, stores within stores, and more.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 10:43:01 UTC
