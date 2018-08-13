Log in
Yext : Adds Dr. Hannah Fry and Executives from Boston Market, Inspire Brands, EXPRESS, and T-Mobile to ONWARD18 Agenda

08/13/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

Yext, Inc.(NYSE: YEXT) the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced major additions to the ONWARD18 conference agenda, including a keynote by renowned British broadcaster, lecturer, author, and mathematician Dr. Hannah Fry. ONWARD will take place Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

'Dr. Hannah Fry is an expert on the intersection of data and human behavior, an amazing speaker, and a true genius. We are thrilled to welcome her to ONWARD18,' said Yext CEO Howard Lerman. 'As we rely more and more on conversational artificial intelligence, Dr. Fry will give a scientific perspective on how we interact with technology and what behavioral data can tell us about ourselves and our social systems.'

Dr. Fry is a lecturer in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London. She is also a regular presenter of science and math programs on BBC TV and radio. Dr. Fry studies the patterns in human behavior-particularly in urban environments-to answer questions from shopping habits to transport to riots. Beyond life in a city, she also considers the math of the everyday; how numbers and formulas can explain behaviors, predict patterns and reveal the truth behind commonly held myths.

ONWARD18 will see a wide variety of innovative executives take the stage including:

  • Frances Allen, CEO of Boston Market, will deliver a talk entitled,'From CMO to CEO: What Knowledge is Power?'on her experience and advice for marketers as they look to work better with their C-Suites-or ponder their own executive move from marketing.
  • Paul Brown, CEO of Inspire Brands,will speak on the topic of 'Sparking a Culture of Innovation,' on how companies can imbed innovation into their organizational cultures. Paul Brown will discuss the importance of creating strong connections, defining a clear purpose and vision, and instilling a belief that there is always a better way.
  • Jim Hilt, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer at EXPRESS, will lead a session called 'Marketing + Digital + Operations = Customer Experience' on why organizational structures may be the missing piece in delivering the amazing experience customers deserve.
  • Crystale Lapham, Vice President of eCommerce at T-Mobile will lead a session on the subject 'Making the Moments that Matter' about how T-Mobile has mastered the moments can build brands, grow businesses, and deepen customer relationships.

'We're honored to have such accomplished executives join us onstage at ONWARD18,' said Wendi Sturgis, Chief Client Officer at Yext. 'Whether it's insights from Frances Allen on making the move from CMO to CEO, from Paul Brown on how we can all spark cultures of innovation in our own companies, or incredible sessions with Crystale Lapham or Jim Hilt, our attendees will walk away inspired and with a fresh perspective on how knowledge is power not just in business, but in life.'

ONWARD brings together the smartest minds in marketing and technology to explore how AI, digital assistants, and intelligent search will shape our world in the years to come.

Registration for ONWARD18 is now open. Visit www.ONWARD18.comto learn more.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 17:45:08 UTC
