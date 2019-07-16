Log in
Yext Announces Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Keynote ONWARD19: The Future of Search Conference

07/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Yext, Inc.(NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, today announced NBA legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Earvin 'Magic' Johnson as the closing keynote speaker at ONWARD19: The Future of Search. The company's fourth annual conference, set for October 29-30, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis, will explore the paradigm shift in search from chaotic results to verified answers, and what it means for businesses of all kinds.

'Magic Johnson is a legend, both on and off the basketball court,' said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. 'As a visionary businessman and philanthropist, Magic has transformed communities and improved countless lives with his own. We couldn't be more excited to have him inspire our guests at ONWARD19.'

'I'm proud to join Yext on the ONWARD19 stage to speak to industry veterans and professionals in technology and marketing as they dive deeper into understanding customers,' said Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

Johnson's keynote will close out the first day of ONWARD19, which will include over 30 sessions giving nearly 2,000 attendees a glimpse into the future of search. Attendees from a broad range of industries - including healthcare, insurance and other financial services, retail, automotive, food services, and more - will take away a greater understanding of the changing customer journey and how to answer consumer questions wherever they search.

Best known for his legendary NBA career, Johnson's impressive accomplishments go far beyond being an NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and member of the original 'Dream Team.' He is the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment company that works to support ethnically diverse, urban communities with high-quality products and services. He is also Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation philanthropic organization.

Registration for ONWARD19 is now open. Click here to learn more about the conference.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 20:09:03 UTC
