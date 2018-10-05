Yext : Discover the Power of AI at ONWARD18

How can your business stay competitive in today's AI-driven world? At ONWARD18 you'll have the chance to attend sessions to learn more about developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Covering everything from digital assistants, voice search, and the latest industry use cases, these sessions will give you a commanding grasp on marketing's intelligent future.

Join us for ground-breaking sessions and panels including:

The exponential growth of artificial intelligence has given rise to a myriad of questions. How will it impact my brand? DKM? My career? Join our esteemed panel as they get to the heart-and brains-of the matter.

Christi Olson, Search Evangelist, Microsoft

Paul Roetzer, Founder and CEO, PR 20/20

Janine Yoong, VP Business Development, Mapillary AB

Since ONWARD17, voice assistants have exploded in popularity, becoming some of the fastest-selling new consumer technology. As voice search becomes more ubiquitous, what does it hold for the future of marketing? What lessons can be gleaned, and are we headed to a truly #VoiceFirst future?

Duane Forrester, VP Industry Insights, Yext

Ed Doran, CoFounder Cortana, Director Program Management, MSR Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft

Wally Brill, Head of Conversation Design Advocacy & Education, Google

The intelligent services that consumers use to engage your brand vary greatly around the globe. Join our experts from China, Europe, and Japan as they share how you need to adapt your DKM strategy based on the countries in which you do business.

Vincent Ducrey, Co-Founder & CEO, HUB Institute

Martin Newman, Chairman & Founder, Practicology

Franklin Yao, Managing Director, Greater China, Yext

You've spent years and dollars making sure your customers know where to find you, but what about when potential customers don't know they're looking for you? Capturing unbranded search for your products in voice search and other intelligent technologies is a vital area of marketing strategy. Hear from leaders in cosmetics marketing about how they're tackling unbranded intelligent search and how you can make it work for your business.

Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer, Scorpion

Karilyn Anderson, CRM & Digital Marketing, NYX Professional Makeup

Michael Akkerman, Head of Pinterest Marketing Partners, Pinterest

Check out our full agendato explore more great sessions you'll see at ONWARD18. Still haven't registered? Secure your spot today.