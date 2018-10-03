Log in
Yext : Leaders from Microsoft Search Advertising, Bing, and Cortana to Speak at Yext’s ONWARD18 Conference

0
10/03/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Yext, Inc.(NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced that David Pann, General Manager, Microsoft Search Advertising, Christi Olson, Chief Evangelist, Search for Bing,and Dr. Ed Doran, Co-Founder of Cortana and Director of Program Management for MSR Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft, will speakat Yext's ONWARD18annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

'Microsoft is at the forefront of the most transformative innovations in intelligent technology today, from AI-powered search to the growth of voice,' said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. 'We're excited to have three experts from Microsoft joining us at ONWARD18 to educate and inspire our guests with their insights on the rise of intelligence.'

Speakers from Microsoft will join three ONWARD18 sessions:

  • Pann will sit down with Wendi Sturgis, Chief Client Officer at Yext, for a fireside chat. As General Manager, Microsoft Search Advertising, Pann manages all global marketing functions for Bing Ads, including advertiser insights and analysis, business and product strategy, and technology partnerships.
  • Olson will join a panel discussion called AI & Digital Knowledge Management on the rapid rise of AI and the impact of these interconnected topics on real-world business outcomes.
  • Doran will join a panel called Voice: A Look Ahead, on the exploding popularity of voice assistants, their impact on the future of marketing, and whether we're headed for a 'voice-first' future.

Visit ONWARD18.comto see the latest agenda and learn more.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 21:42:01 UTC
