Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yext : Named A Top 10 Great Place to Work on Fortune's 2019 Best Workplaces in New York List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Yext, Inc.(NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, has been named a top 10 workplace on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

To accommodate its global growth, Yext will be moving from its longtime headquarters in the historic Metropolitan Life Insurance Clocktower building in Manhattan's Flatiron District, to the Yext Buildingin Chelsea in 2020. The new nine-floor building has high ceilings, private terraces on every floor, and a rooftop park overlooking the Hudson River.

Yext offers active employee resource groups, internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and mentoring programs, among other perks.

To compile the ranking, Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than 70,000 New York-based employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTMorganizations. Employees rated their employers' performance along Trust Index dimensions such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is just one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune. Yext has also been named a Best Workplace in Technology, Best Medium Workplace, and 2018 Best Workplace in New York.

To learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions, visit our careers page.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 18:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pDTE ENERGY : receives approval to purchase 3 wind parks as it transitions to cleaner energy
PR
03:38pNETFLIX : subscriber drop hints of streaming-service fatigue
AQ
03:37pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upgrade Master Pass-Thru Trust, Series 2019-ST2
BU
03:36pFRENCH REGULATOR TO EDF : don't assume new reactor model is accident-proof
RE
03:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 18
DJ
03:35pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT
GL
03:35pOxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019
GL
03:33pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pThe national civil rights museum's freedom award slated for october 30
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About