Yext : Use Google My Business Location Attributes to Deliver Answers

Consumers are asking increasingly specific questions when they search, and they expect increasingly specific answers about the businesses they're looking for. Making sure your name, address, phone number, and hours of operation are correct and consistent across the many channels consumers are using to search is an important first step. And you should be properly highlighting your special offers, service providers, and any events you may be hosting. But before people will consider attending your event or clicking for directions to your storefront, they'll want to be certain that your business is really the best match for what they're looking for - and that's where Google My Business location attributes come into play.

Location attributes help you to surface in search when it counts, and to set your brand apart from competitors - so you want to make sure you're using them correctly.

How do Google My Business location attributes work?

Google lets businesses identify specific searchable qualities, or attributes, in their Google listings, helping to illustrate the unique characteristics of each location. So a bakery, in the restaurant category, might add attributes like gluten-free options, outdoor seating, cash-only, and ok to just order coffeeto its listings (the food service industry sees more unbranded searches than average, with 68% of food searches occurring without a specific restaurant name in mind*).

A hotel could choose free breakfast, airport shuttle, andlaundry serviceas some of its location attributes, while a hospital might add medical imaging servicesand wheelchair accessible parking to its listing.

Start by choosing the right category.

Enhancing your Google listings with location attributes likevegetarian options or free wifinot only makes it easier for consumers to discover influential details about your business, but also helps Google to more clearly understand what each of your locations has to offer - so it can better match your listings to relevant searches. And the set of location attributes you may select from is determined by your Google My Business category. So choosing the most appropriate category for your businessshould be your first priority.

Use your location attributes to show who you are.

The location attributes you select can have a greater impact on the world than simply helping to surface more relevant results in search. Something as simple as enabling the LGBTQ-friendlyand Transgender Safe Space location attributes, for example, will let potential customers know they're welcome in your store, and that they can expect to be treated equally by your staff and fellow patrons. You can find a more detailed guide to adding and editing your Google My Business attributes by Google here.

Download The Yext Guide to Google My Businessand discover how to claim and verify your Google My Business listings, leverage Google Analytics, and much more.

*Yext Consumer Survey, October 2017