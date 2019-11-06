|
Yi Hua : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
11/06/2019 | 07:30am EST
Yi Hua Holdings Limited
益 華 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2213)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Yi Hua Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wei Chaoling (魏超靈) ("Mr. Wei"), Mr. Tse Wing York (謝永鑰) ("Mr. Tse") and Mr. Deng Zhipeng (鄧志鵬) ("Mr. Deng") have been appointed as executive Directors with effect from 6 November 2019. Set out below are the biographical details of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng.
Mr. Wei Chaoling (魏超靈), aged 41, has over 17 years of experience in real estate project development and management in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). He was an executive Director from July 2017 to May 2019.
Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wei worked in certain private companies and was mainly responsible for the acquisition, development and operation of businesses involving commercial development, commercial estate and real estate projects. Mr. Wei is
currently (i) a director of Yitailihua Investment Group (Hong Kong) Limited (香港益泰 利華投資集團有限公司) ("Yitailihua Investment Group"), a 30% shareholder of Yihua Wanguo Commercial Technology Limited (益華萬果商業科技有限公司) which
is a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (ii) a director and shareholder of 中 山益泰利華投資有限公司 (Zhongshan Yitailihua Investment Limited#), the holding company of Yitailihua Investment Group; (iii) a director of 肇慶益華商業投資有限公司
(Zhaoqing Yihua Commerce Investment Co., Ltd#), an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (iv) a director of 廣東益華商業發展有限公司(Guangdong
Yihua Commerce Limited#) ("Guangdong Yihua Commerce Limited"), an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (v) a director of 肇慶市華萊置業發展有
限公司 (Zhaoqing Hualai Property Development Company Limited#), an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (vi) a director of 山東益華商業發展有限
公司 (Shangdong Yihua Commerce Development Limited#), an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (vii) a director of 廣東益華粵東產業城
發展有限公司(Guangdong Yihua (Eastern Guaugdong) Industrial City Development Company Limited#), an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Mr. Wei has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 3 years commencing from 6 November 2019, which is terminable by either party by giving a three-month written notice. As an addition to the existing Board, Mr. Wei shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
Under the service agreement, Mr. Wei is entitled to a fixed director's fee of RMB58,000 (after tax) per month plus discretionary bonus. The aforementioned director's fee was mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Wei with reference to the prevailing market conditions and was determined by the Board based on Mr. Wei's anticipated efforts and expertise to be exercised on the Company's affairs. The amount of the remuneration for Mr. Wei has been approved by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company.
Mr. Tse Wing York (謝永鑰), aged 40, has over 15 years of experience in auditing and financial management. He is currently the chief financial officer of the Company and was the company secretary of the Company from March 2012 to May 2019, and an executive Director from April 2019 to May 2019.
Mr. Tse joined the Group in March 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tse worked in ShineWing (HK) CPA Limited (a certified public accounting firm) from July 2004 to September 2010 and left as an audit manager. From October 2011 to May 2013, Mr. Tse was the company secretary of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (Stock code: 8202). Mr. Tse graduated from Lingnan University of Hong Kong, with a bachelor's degree in business administration in November 2004. Mr. Tse is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Mr. Tse has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 3 years commencing from 6 November 2019, which is terminable by either party by giving a three-month written notice. As an addition to the existing Board, Mr. Tse shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
Under the service agreement, Mr. Tse is entitled to a fixed director's fee of RMB58,000 (after tax) per month plus discretionary bonus. The aforementioned director's fee was mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Tse with reference to the prevailing market conditions and was determined by the Board based on Mr. Tse's anticipated efforts and expertise to be exercised on the Company's affairs. The amount of the remuneration for Mr. Tse has been approved by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company.
Mr. Deng Zhipeng (鄧志鵬), aged 40, has more than 15 years of experience in project
development and management in the PRC. He has been appointed as the general manager of Guangdong Yihua Commerce Limited and 中山益華萬果商貿有限公司 (Zhongshan
Yihua Wangoo Commerce Company Limited#) since 2015, responsible for the development, merger and acquisition, and operation of the composite real estate (real estate, commercial property, and industrial cities) business of the Company and developing its supermarket and convenience store operations under the brand name of Wanguo. He graduated from Shantou University, the PRC, with a bachelor's degree in mechanical and electrical engineering in 2002.
Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Deng was the general manager of 上海紅星美凱龍企業 發展有限公司 (Shanghai Red Star Macalline Enterprise Development Co., Ltd.#) from
July 2013 to May 2015, mainly responsible for the investment development business in the southern China region. He was a manager of 家樂福(中國)管理諮詢服務有限公司
(Carrefour China Management Consultancy Services Co. Ltd.#) from 2009 to 2013,
mainly responsible for the investment development business in the southern China region. He worked in 萬潤萬佳超級巿場 (China Resources Vanguard Co., Ltd.#) from
2002 to 2009, mainly responsible for investment development business in the southern China region.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Deng and his spouse is the beneficial owner of 328,000 and 20,000 shares of the Company respectively. As such, Mr. Deng is deemed to be interest in an aggregate of 348,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.03% of the issued share capital of the Company under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").
Mr. Deng has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 3 years commencing from 6 November 2019, which is terminable by either party by giving a three-month written notice. As an addition to the existing Board, Mr. Deng shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
Under the service agreement, Mr. Deng is entitled to a fixed director's fee of RMB58,000 (after tax) per month plus discretionary bonus. The aforementioned director's fee was mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Deng with reference to the prevailing market conditions and was determined by the Board based on Mr. Deng's anticipated efforts and expertise to be exercised on the Company's affairs. The amount of the remuneration for Mr. Deng has been approved by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng did not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng did not hold any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years preceding the date of this announcement, nor did she hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or possess any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange) of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters relating to the appointment of each of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng as an executive Director that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, and there is no information relating to each of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng for joining the Board.
Following the appointment of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng as executive Directors, the numbers of independent non-executive Directors fall below the minimum requirement under Rules 3.10A of the Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidates to act as an independent non-executive Director and the appointment will be made as soon as practicable within three months pursuant to Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules.
The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
Yi Hua Holdings Limited
Chen Jianren
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Jianren, Mr. Fan Xinpei, Mr. Leung Wai Kwan, Ms. Xiao Manping, Mr. Wang Qi, Mr. Wei Chaoling, Mr. Tse Wing York and Mr. Deng Zhipeng; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chen Daren; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Mao Dan, Mr. Wong Kwok Wai, Albert and Dr. Lieu Geoffrey Sek Yiu.
The English translation of the Chinese names in this announcement are included for information purpose only, and should not be regarded as the official English names of such Chinese names.
