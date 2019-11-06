Yi Hua : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yi Hua Holdings Limited

益 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2213)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wei Chaoling (魏超靈), Mr. Tse Wing York (謝永鑰) and Mr. Deng Zhipeng (鄧志鵬) have been appointed as executive Directors with effect from 6 November 2019.

Following the appointment of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng as executive Directors, the numbers of independent non-executive Directors fall below the minimum requirement under Rules 3.10A of the Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidates to act as an independent non-executive Director and the appointment will be made as soon as practicable within three months pursuant to Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Yi Hua Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wei Chaoling (魏超靈) ("Mr. Wei"), Mr. Tse Wing York (謝永鑰) ("Mr. Tse") and Mr. Deng Zhipeng (鄧志鵬) ("Mr. Deng") have been appointed as executive Directors with effect from 6 November 2019. Set out below are the biographical details of Mr. Wei, Mr. Tse and Mr. Deng.

Mr. Wei Chaoling (魏超靈), aged 41, has over 17 years of experience in real estate project development and management in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). He was an executive Director from July 2017 to May 2019.