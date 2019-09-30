Log in
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement Passing of Consistency Evaluation for Uric Acid-lowering Drug Benzbromarone Tablets

09/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

Voluntary Announcement

Passing of Consistency Evaluation for

Uric Acid-lowering Drug Benzbromarone Tablets

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company's Benzbromarone tablets (50 mg) (the "Drug") has been granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration for passing the consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation of generic drugs (the "Consistency Evaluation").

Benzbromarone tablets (brand name: Ertongshu) is one of the key products of the Company, and is one of the main resolutions to treat hyperuricemia. Patients with hyperuricemia are prone to create urate crystal precipitation which damages the tissue organs of human body, bringing irreversible damage. When urate crystals are deposited in the joint tissue, crystal- related joint disease is caused, which in turn forms gout. Domestic and overseas studies have shown that about 90% of patients with hyperuricemia are caused by inadequate excretion of uric acid. Benzobromarone is a drug that promotes excretion of uric acid, which reduces the concentration of uric acid in the blood by inhibiting the reabsorption of uric acid by the renal tubules. The Drug has a significant effect on reducing uric acid and with favorable safety profile at the same time, and the long-term use shall not increase the burden on the liver and kidney.

According to the statistics from IMS Health, the market size of uric acid-lowering drugs from hospitals in China in 2018 was approximately RMB1.21 billion, and the market share of Benzbromarone was approximately 18%. The Company will continue to strengthen the academic promotion and further enhance the market presence of the Company's products.

The passing of the Consistency Evaluation of the Drug is the authoritative recognition for the Company's research and development capabilities, production and drug quality and drug efficacy, and also enables the Drug gain advantages in future market expansion and medical insurance payment. The Group will continue to promote the process of Consistency Evaluation of other generic drugs, and provide patients with medication options with both high quality and fair price.

This announcement is made by the Company on voluntary basis to keep investors informed of the latest business development of the Group, and contains no advertisement or intention regarding the use of any drug, surgical device, therapy or oral product.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

30 September 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive Directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. LEE Chi Ming as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:27:02 UTC
