Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement Passing of Consistency Evaluation for Uric Acid-lowering Drug Benzbromarone Tablets

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

Voluntary Announcement

Passing of Consistency Evaluation for

Uric Acid-lowering Drug Benzbromarone Tablets

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company's Benzbromarone tablets (50 mg) (the "Drug") has been granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration for passing the consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation of generic drugs (the "Consistency Evaluation").

Benzbromarone tablets (brand name: Ertongshu) is one of the key products of the Company, and is one of the main resolutions to treat hyperuricemia. Patients with hyperuricemia are prone to create urate crystal precipitation which damages the tissue organs of human body, bringing irreversible damage. When urate crystals are deposited in the joint tissue, crystal- related joint disease is caused, which in turn forms gout. Domestic and overseas studies have shown that about 90% of patients with hyperuricemia are caused by inadequate excretion of uric acid. Benzobromarone is a drug that promotes excretion of uric acid, which reduces the concentration of uric acid in the blood by inhibiting the reabsorption of uric acid by the renal tubules. The Drug has a significant effect on reducing uric acid and with favorable safety profile at the same time, and the long-term use shall not increase the burden on the liver and kidney.

According to the statistics from IMS Health, the market size of uric acid-lowering drugs from hospitals in China in 2018 was approximately RMB1.21 billion, and the market share of Benzbromarone was approximately 18%. The Company will continue to strengthen the academic promotion and further enhance the market presence of the Company's products.