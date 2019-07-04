Yida China : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

(Debt Securities Stock Code: 5428)

INSIDE INFORMATION

References are made to the announcements of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 April 2019, 22 April 2019, 10 June 2019 and 25 June 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcements, no relevant lender had demand for immediate repayment of the Yida Loans. Accordingly, whilst the Company is not aware of any circumstances which has caused any negative impact on the Company's debt securities in issue, the Company would also like to draw to the debt holders in relation to the latest financial condition of the Company since the occurrence of the Liquidity Difficulties of China Minsheng as mentioned in the Announcements.

The Company will disclose further developments on this matter by way of further announcement(s) in a timely manner in accordance with regulatory requirements. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the SFO as at the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares and debt

securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yida China Holdings Limited

Jiang Xiuwen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019