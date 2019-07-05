Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yida China : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for June 2019 as follows:

  • In June 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,801 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB1,788 million. During the same period, the Group's gross floor area ("GFA") sold was 224,699 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 222,061 sq.m.. The Group's average selling price (the "ASP") was approximately RMB8,015 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB8,052 per sq.m..
  • For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4,463 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB4,262 million. During the same period, the Group's GFA sold was 488,147 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 467,748 sq.m.. The Group's ASP was approximately RMB9,143 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB9,111 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on annual or semi-annual basis. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Yida China Holdings Limited

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jiang Xiuwen

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Chen Donghui, Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, Mr. Yu Shiping and Mr. Xu Beinan, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Xiaodong, Mr. Chen Chao and Mr. Wang Gang and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng.

2

Disclaimer

Yida China Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aTSX Venture Exchange New Listing - GOLO Mobile Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com
NE
11:14aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:13aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Comments to the CNMC draft circulars issued today .
PU
11:13aWORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
11:12aTHOR EXPLORATIONS : Announces Proposed Amendments to Stock Options
AQ
11:11aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. – TEVA
GL
11:08aCHAARAT GOLD : Correction to Holdings in Company
PU
11:08aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
PU
11:08aNAXS PUBL : Herkules Private Equity III has entered into an agreement to sell Norsk Jernbanedrift
PU
11:08aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : PetDevCom Plc - Capital Markets Day, Lagos - Postponed
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : GM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About