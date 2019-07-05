Yida China : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Statistics for June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for June 2019 as follows:

In June 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,801 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB1,788 million. During the same period, the Group's gross floor area (" GFA ") sold was 224,699 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 222,061 sq.m.. The Group's average selling price (the " ASP ") was approximately RMB8,015 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB8,052 per sq.m..

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4,463 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB4,262 million. During the same period, the Group's GFA sold was 488,147 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 467,748 sq.m.. The Group's ASP was approximately RMB9,143 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB9,111 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on annual or semi-annual basis. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

