Yida China : INSIDE INFORMATION

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company has recently learnt, and upon which has contacted the Public Security Bureau** (公安 部門) (the "Public Security Bureau") of the People' Republic of China ("PRC"), and was informed that, Mr. Chen Donghui ("Mr. Chen"), an executive director of the Company, was recently summaried and detained by the Public Security Bureau for suspected embezzlement (職務侵佔罪) in accordance with the laws of the PRC (the "Detention"). Upon being informed of the aforesaid, the Board and management of the Company had tried to contact and locate Mr. Chen. Having made all such enquiries as are reasonable in the circumstance, however, up till the release of this announcement, the Company has not been able to contact Mr. Chen, and accordingly Mr. Chen is temporarily unable to perform his duties.

The Company confirmed that as at the date of this announcement, it has not received any official notice or legal documents in connection with the Detention from any regulatory, governmental or judicial authority, and there is no information being provided that indicates the Detention relates to any business and/or operational matter of the Group. Except for the aforesaid information, the directors of the Company (the "Directors") are not aware of any other information which is related to the Detention as at the date of this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, the business and operation of the Group remain normal, and the Directors are not aware the there being any adverse impact on the operation or financial conditions of the Group as a result of the Detention of Mr. Chen.