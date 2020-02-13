Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yida China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:11am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for January 2020 as follows:

  • In January 2020, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB 210 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB 132 million. During the same period, the Group's gross floor area ("GFA") sold was 27,355 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 15,904 sq.m.. The Group's average selling price (the "ASP") was approximately RMB 7,680 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB 8,327 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on annual or semi-annual basis. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Yida China Holdings Limited

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jiang Xiuwen

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Chen Donghui, Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, Mr. Yu Shiping and Mr. Xu Beinan, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Gang, Mr. Zong Shihua and Mr.Zhou Yaogen and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng.

Disclaimer

Yida China Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :1) Change to Half Yearly Disclosure of Financial Results and 2) Change in Financial Year End
PU
06:26aBRILLIANT CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on the Group's Business Operations due to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia
PU
06:26aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PU
06:26aEMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:21aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial in the PRC for Self-Developed Innovative Patented Drug "Anaprazole Sodium" and Inclusion of "Huineng" into the National Reimbursement Drug List
PU
06:21aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Directorate change
PU
06:21aLEVI STRAUSS : FormSC 13G
PU
06:21aBAIC MOTOR : Connected transaction in relation to the capital increase to baic finance co.
PU
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Industry Solutions from Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Hemp and Cannabis Powders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
2SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group