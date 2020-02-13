Yida China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for January 2020 as follows:

In January 2020, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB 210 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB 132 million. During the same period, the Group's gross floor area (" GFA ") sold was 27,355 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 15,904 sq.m.. The Group's average selling price (the " ASP ") was approximately RMB 7,680 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB 8,327 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on annual or semi-annual basis. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

Jiang Xiuwen

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Chen Donghui, Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, Mr. Yu Shiping and Mr. Xu Beinan, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Gang, Mr. Zong Shihua and Mr.Zhou Yaogen and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng.