Yida China : UPDATES ON INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

02/23/2020 | 05:09pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UPDATES ON INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the detention by the Public Security Bureau** (公安部門) of the People' Republic

of China ("PRC") of Mr. Chen Donghui ("Mr. Chen"), an executive director of the Company, for suspected embezzlement (職務侵佔罪) in accordance with the laws of the PRC (the "Detention"). Upon

publication of the Announcement, the Board and management of the Company had continued to contact and locate Mr. Chen. However, up till the release of this announcement, the Company still has not been able to contact Mr. Chen and has yet to obtain any further information in relation to the Detention.

As at the date of this announcement, whilst the Company continues to gather further details in relation to the Detention, based on the legal advice of the Company's PRC legal adviser, as a result of the Detention of Mr. Chen, it has technically resulted in the occurrence of certain triggering events (the "Triggering Events") under certain loan agreements entered into by the Group in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of not more than approximately RMB4.579 billion (the "Relevant Loans"). As a result of such Triggering Events, the respective lenders of the Relevant Loans may demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interests and all other amounts accrued or outstanding under the Relevant Loans. Whilst the Group had used its best endeavours to communicate and negotiate with the relevant lenders to obtain a waiver of the Triggering Event. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has not been able to obtain waivers from the respective lenders. Prior to the Detention, the Relevant Loans have been accounted as immediate repayable loan of the Group, and the Detention itself will not affect the respective maturity date and will not lead to an increase of the Group's total short-term loans.

1

Based on the Company's understanding, it is given to understand that, whether the lender demands the repayment according to the standard terms is mainly based on the judgement of the Group's operation. The Company would like to emphasis that the operating financial condition of the Company remain stable, and the Group's overall operating condition remain healthy as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, the Company believes that the chance for the lenders to immediately demand for repayment of the Relevant Loans is relatively minimal. Subject to the results of the investigation against Mr. Chen and the status of the Detention, the Company may also consider other suitable candidate in replacement of Mr. Chen in due course.

The Board and the management of the Company will continue to (i) maintain proactive and ongoing communication with the relevant lenders of the Relevant Loans to obtain the necessary waivers from the respective lenders; and (ii) assess the potential impact on the financial condition and cash position of the Group under the circumstances.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the SFO as at the date of this announcement. The Company will continue to closely monitor the development of this matter and will make further announcement(s) if the Company is aware of any further development in this regard.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yida China Holdings Limited

Jiang Xiuwen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Chen Donghui, Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, Mr. Yu Shiping and Mr. Xu Beinan, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Gang, Mr. Zong Shihua and Mr.Zhou Yaogen and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng.

2

Disclaimer

Yida China Holdings Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 22:08:01 UTC
