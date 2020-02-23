Yida China : UPDATES ON INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

UPDATES ON INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the detention by the Public Security Bureau** (公安部門) of the People' Republic

of China ("PRC") of Mr. Chen Donghui ("Mr. Chen"), an executive director of the Company, for suspected embezzlement (職務侵佔罪) in accordance with the laws of the PRC (the "Detention"). Upon

publication of the Announcement, the Board and management of the Company had continued to contact and locate Mr. Chen. However, up till the release of this announcement, the Company still has not been able to contact Mr. Chen and has yet to obtain any further information in relation to the Detention.

As at the date of this announcement, whilst the Company continues to gather further details in relation to the Detention, based on the legal advice of the Company's PRC legal adviser, as a result of the Detention of Mr. Chen, it has technically resulted in the occurrence of certain triggering events (the "Triggering Events") under certain loan agreements entered into by the Group in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of not more than approximately RMB4.579 billion (the "Relevant Loans"). As a result of such Triggering Events, the respective lenders of the Relevant Loans may demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interests and all other amounts accrued or outstanding under the Relevant Loans. Whilst the Group had used its best endeavours to communicate and negotiate with the relevant lenders to obtain a waiver of the Triggering Event. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has not been able to obtain waivers from the respective lenders. Prior to the Detention, the Relevant Loans have been accounted as immediate repayable loan of the Group, and the Detention itself will not affect the respective maturity date and will not lead to an increase of the Group's total short-term loans.