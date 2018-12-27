Yield Growth Announces 9 new products, pass stability testing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) announces that the following 9 new products have completed stability and preservative challenge tests in accordance Health Canada regulations:



New products incude sunscreen, pain balm, sports spray, topical analgesic, sexual lubricant, lip gloss, Vitalize body exfoliant, Balance body exfoliant and Align body exfoliant





All of these products contain hemp root oil, which is produced with a proprietary patent pending extraction method. Urban Juve has filed 11 US provisional patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield intends to infuse some of these products with THC and CBD and distribute them in Oregon through its recently announced distribution agreement.

With the completion of the stability testing on 9 new products, Yield subsidiaries Urban Juve and UJ Topicals expect to have at least 22 different products for sale in the US and Canada by April 2019.

Cosmetics and personal care products are subjected to a variety of different tests prior to being sold in the marketplace. Specific testing includes the evaluation of product stability for microbiological or chemical contamination. Preservatives help prevent the growth of microbiological contamination after production and protect the product from deterioration.



Stability testing provides the evidence for the quality of the product under different environmental factors like temperature, humidity and light to determine and confirm a suitable shelf life and product expiration date.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a diverse team of business executives dedicated to rapid, sustainable financial growth of cannabis assets. Its directors and officers have experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics, Aritzia, Skechers, Best Buy, Future Shop, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

Urban Juve Provisions Inc., which has a catalogue of more than 50 wellness formulas, is wholly owned by Yield Growth. Urban Juve organically synthesizes ancient knowledge and modern techniques to create exceptional beauty and wellness solutions. Ayurvedic knowledge delineates three general categories or skin types. Urban Juve has translated these as Vitalize, Balance and Align, each with its own dedicated range of skin and body care formulations. Urban Juve has registered with Health Canada 26 products containing cannabis sativa hemp oil. The company has also filed 11 provisional patent applications in the United States. Urban Juve’s skin care products are sold in Canada, with distribution agreements signed for markets in the United States and Italy. Urban Juve has licensed its formulas to Yield Growth wholly owned subsidiary UJ Topicals Inc., which is launching its cannabis topicals line in Oregon, U.S.A. through a sales channel of 400 licensed cannabis retailers.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, Director, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest @yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

