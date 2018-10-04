Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Yield surge hits European shares as Danske, Italy woes dent banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:21am CEST
Employees stand in front of an electronic board showing stock options inside the Athens stock exchange building in Athens

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday as defensive stocks came under pressure after strong U.S. data lifted global yields and bolstered expectations for rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> benchmark index was down 0.6 percent by 0844 GMT, while Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> declined 0.4 percent and the UK's FTSE <.FTSE> fell 0.8 percent.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. services sector activity raced to a 21-year high in September, lifting Treasury yields to their highest since mid 2011. That in turn also boosted euro zone government bond yields on Thursday.

"The Treasury yield is commonly seen as the risk-free rate for investing, so an increase tends to be negative for other asset classes including shares," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Defensive companies including consumer and healthcare stocks were the main drag on the STOXX 600. Rising yields make their steady dividend streams less appealing.

Brighter economic prospects also weighed on the sector, which had been in demand this summer on worries that trade wars could slow global growth.

Shares in big multinationals British American Tobacco, Nestle and Novartis were down between 0.5 and 3.8 percent.

Utilities <.SX6P>, which tend to be penalised by rising yields also because of their high level of debt, fell 1.5 percent.

In contrast, financials tend to benefit from rising rates and bond yields, which help banks earn fatter margins on their traditional lending business.

German lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rose 1.9 and 1.5 percent respectively, as German 10-year bond yields hit a 4-1/2 month high.

Italian banks were choppy as investors monitored developments in Rome, where the government is trying to finalise budget details after clashing with the EU over its deficit targets.

After opening lower, the Italian banking index <.FTIT8300> turned higher and rose 0.9 percent.

Danske Bank fell 3.6 percent after news it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice over a 200 billion euro money laundering scandal involving its Estonian branch.

"They are a perfect example of how regulators come down hard on banks who appear to have broken the rules," said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.

Among top movers on the STOXX was Danish maker of diagnostic devices Ambu, which fell 6.6 percent after a strategy update, while British pharmaceutical firm BTG rose 6.4 percent after it upgraded its sales forecast.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John Stonestreet and Jan Harvey)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBU -8.61% 145.7 Delayed Quote.43.17%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.76% 3426.5 Delayed Quote.-28.86%
BTG 5.18% 588.5 Delayed Quote.-26.62%
COMMERZBANK 2.75% 8.966 Delayed Quote.-30.22%
DANSKE BANK -3.01% 161.2 Delayed Quote.-31.19%
DAX -0.33% 12247.03 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.79% 9.782 Delayed Quote.-39.50%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.60% 3384.6 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
NESTLÉ -1.57% 81.5 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
NOVARTIS -0.99% 85.7 Delayed Quote.5.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.76% 380.86 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:27aGlobal bonds, dollar track U.S. yield surge, stocks downbeat
RE
11:21aEUROPE : Yield surge hits European shares as Danske, Italy woes dent banks
RE
11:14aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE set for biggest drop in a month, U.S. yields weigh
RE
11:11aGlobal Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb
DJ
11:09aGlobal bonds, dollar track U.S. yield surge, stocks downbeat
RE
11:07aGlobal bonds, dollar track U.S. yield surge, stocks downbeat
RE
10:33aGlobal Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb
DJ
10:13aGlobal Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb
DJ
09:11aSouth Africa's rand flat as dollar gains, stocks fall
RE
06:10aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most decline; Indonesia plunges to near four-week low
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank team up to develop self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
5Oil holds near four-year highs as Saudi, Russia agree supply rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.