Yihai International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - (1) PURCHASE OF SHUHAI INGREDIENTS FROM THE SHUHAI SUPPLY CHAIN (2) REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE SHUHAI SALES AGREEMENT AND THE FRAMEWORK SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS IN RESPECT OF 2019 AND 2020 AND (3) NOTICE OF

06/13/2019 | 06:29am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Yihai International Holding Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or other transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

頤 海 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1579)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

(1) PURCHASE OF SHUHAI INGREDIENTS FROM THE SHUHAI SUPPLY

CHAIN

  1. REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE SHUHAI SALES AGREEMENT AND THE FRAMEWORK SALES AND PURCHASE
    AGREEMENTS IN RESPECT OF 2019 AND 2020

AND

(3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE

AND THE INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS

A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room 206, 2nd Floor, Building 6, Songlei Office Building, Heng Song Yuan, Middle Road of South 3rd Ring Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019 is set out on pages 68 to 71 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting if they so wish.

The English and Chinese versions of this circular and the accompanying form of proxy are available on the Company's website at www.yihchina.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

14 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

NON-EXEMPT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

INTERNAL CONTROL MEASURES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

RECOMMENDATION OF THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER AND THE

INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30

APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"2017 Hot Pot Soup Flavouring

the hot pot soup flavouring products sales agreement dated 18

Products Sales Agreement"

September 2017 entered into between Yihai Shanghai and the

Joint Venture in relation to the sales of hot pot soup

flavouring products from Yihai Shanghai and its subsidiaries

to the Joint Venture for a term from 18 September 2017 to 31

August 2020

"2017 Small Hot Pot Products

the self-serving small hot pot products sales agreement dated

Sales Agreement"

18 September 2017 entered into between the Joint Venture and

Yihai Shanghai in relation to the sales of Small Hot Pot

Products by the Joint Venture to Yihai Shanghai and its

subsidiaries for a term from 18 September 2017 to 31 August

2020

"2018 Hot Pot Soup Flavouring

the hot pot soup flavouring products sales agreement dated 6

Products Sales Agreement"

July 2018 entered into between Yihai Shanghai and the Joint

Venture in relation to the sales of hot pot soup flavouring

products from Yihai Shanghai and its subsidiaries to the Joint

Venture for a term from 1 September 2020 to 31 December

2020

"2018 Small Hot Pot Products

the self-serving small hot pot products sales agreement dated

Sales Agreement"

6 July 2018 entered into between the Joint Venture and Yihai

Shanghai in relation to the sales of Small Hot Pot Products by

the Joint Venture to Yihai Shanghai and its subsidiaries for a

term from 1 September 2020 to 31 December 2020

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (頤海國際控股有

限公司), an exempted company with limited liability

incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 October 2013, and

the Shares of which have been listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange since 13 July 2016

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules

"continuing connected

has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules

transaction(s)"

"controlling shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Extraordinary General Meeting"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held

on 4 July 2019 to consider and if thought fit, approve the

Shuhai Purchase Agreement and the proposed revision of

annual caps under the Shuhai Sales Agreement and the

Framework Sales and Purchase Agreements in respect of 2019

and 2020, or any adjournment thereof

"Framework Sales and Purchase

collectively, the 2017 Hot Pot Soup Flavouring Products Sales

Agreements"

Agreement, 2018 Hot Pot Soup Flavouring Products Sales

Agreement, 2017 Small Hot Pot Products Sales Agreement

and 2018 Small Hot Pot Products Sales Agreement

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Haidilao"

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., whose shares are listed

on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6862)

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Board Committee"

an independent committee of the Board comprising all the

independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yau Ka Chi,

Mr. Qian Mingxing and Ms. Ye Shujun, established to advise

the Independent Shareholders on the Shuhai Purchase

Agreement and the proposed revision of annual caps under the

Shuhai Sales Agreement and the Framework Sales and

Purchase Agreements in respect of 2019 and 2020

"Independent Financial Adviser"

First Shanghai Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to

or "First Shanghai"

carry out type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated

activities under the SFO, and the independent financial

adviser to the Independent Board Committee and Independent

Shareholders in relation to the Shuhai Purchase Agreement

and the proposed revision of annual caps under the Shuhai

Sales Agreement and the Framework Sales and Purchase

Agreements in respect of 2019 and 2020

"Independent Shareholders"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; and in

relation to approving (i) the Shuhai Purchase Agreement at

the Extraordinary General Meeting, means the Shareholders

other than Mr. Zhang Yong, Ms. Shu Ping, Mr. Shi Yonghong,

and their respective associates, and (ii) the proposed revision

of annual caps under the Shuhai Sales Agreement and the

Framework Sales and Purchase Agreements in respect of 2019

and 2020 at the Extraordinary General Meeting, means the

Shareholders other than Mr. Zhang Yong, Ms. Shu Ping, Mr.

Shi Yonghong and their respective associates

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"independent third party(ies)"

party(ies) not connected with any of the Directors, chief

executive, substantial shareholders of the Company or any of

its subsidiaries or any of their respective associates

"Joint Venture"

Fuhai (Shanghai) Food Technology Co., Ltd.* (馥海(上海)

品科技有限公司), a company established in the PRC and a

60% owned subsidiary of the Company

"Latest Practicable Date"

10 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange, as amended from time to time

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of

Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"RSU"

restricted share unit

"RSU Scheme"

the RSU scheme approved and adopted by the Company on 24

February 2016

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with

nominal value of US$0.00001 each

"Shuhai Ingredients"

the food ingredients sold by Shuhai Supply Chain Group to

the Group pursuant to the Shuhai Purchase Agreement

"Shuhai Purchase Agreement"

the purchase agreement dated 10 June 2019 entered into

between the Company and Shuhai Supply Chain in relation to

the sale of Shuhai Ingredients by the Shuhai Supply Chain

Group to the Group

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yihai International Holding Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:28:02 UTC
