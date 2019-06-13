Yihai International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - (1) PURCHASE OF SHUHAI INGREDIENTS FROM THE SHUHAI SUPPLY CHAIN (2) REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE SHUHAI SALES AGREEMENT AND THE FRAMEWORK SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS IN RESPECT OF 2019 AND 2020 AND (3) NOTICE OF

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

頤 海 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1579)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

(1) PURCHASE OF SHUHAI INGREDIENTS FROM THE SHUHAI SUPPLY

CHAIN

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE SHUHAI SALES AGREEMENT AND THE FRAMEWORK SALES AND PURCHASE

AGREEMENTS IN RESPECT OF 2019 AND 2020

AND

(3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE

AND THE INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS

A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room 206, 2nd Floor, Building 6, Songlei Office Building, Heng Song Yuan, Middle Road of South 3rd Ring Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019 is set out on pages 68 to 71 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting if they so wish.

The English and Chinese versions of this circular and the accompanying form of proxy are available on the Company's website at www.yihchina.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.