Yin He : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8260)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Yin He Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), changed its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Yin He Holdings Limited

Li Ang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ang and Mr. Zheng Zhong Qiang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Tin Duk Victor and M r . L a m T s z C h u n g , t h e i n d e p e n d e n t n o n - e x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r s a r e Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung, Mr. Wang En Ping and Dr. Cheung Wai Bun Charles, JP.