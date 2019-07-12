Log in
Yin He : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

07/12/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8260)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Yin He Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), changed its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Yin He Holdings Limited

Li Ang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ang and Mr. Zheng Zhong Qiang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Tin Duk Victor and M r . L a m T s z C h u n g , t h e i n d e p e n d e n t n o n - e x e c u t i v e D i r e c t o r s a r e Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung, Mr. Wang En Ping and Dr. Cheung Wai Bun Charles, JP.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on GEM website on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least seven days from the day of its posting and on the Company's website at www.yinhe.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Yin He Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 05:14:02 UTC
