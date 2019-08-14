|
Yin He : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/14/2019 | 06:18am EDT
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8260)
FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
SUMMARY
-
Revenue for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$52,326,000 (2018: HK$67,850,000), decreased by HK$15,524,000 as compared with corresponding period of the previous year.
-
Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$4,576,000 while profits attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2018 amounted to HK$9,372,000.
-
Basic earnings per share for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$0.293 cents while basic earnings per share for the three months ended 30 June 2018 amounted to approximately HK$0.626 cent.
FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS
The board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the three months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
5
|
52,326
|
|
|
67,850
|
Direct costs
|
|
(32,782)
|
|
(39,447)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
19,544
|
|
|
28,403
|
Other income
|
5
|
907
|
|
|
93
|
Share of results of associates
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(9,621)
|
|
(12,191)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
10,814
|
|
|
16,305
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(3,378)
|
|
(5,681)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
7,436
|
|
|
10,624
|
Income tax expenses
|
7
|
(2,756)
|
|
(1,194)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
4,680
|
|
|
9,430
|
Profit for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
4,576
|
|
|
9,372
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
104
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
4,680
|
|
|
9,430
|
|
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(35,951)
|
|
(42,620)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(10)
|
|
(188)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(35,961)
|
|
(42,808)
|
Earnings per share for profit attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic (HK cent)
|
8
|
0.293
|
|
|
0.626
|
- Diluted (HK cent)
|
8
|
0.281
|
|
|
0.600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the three months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
Convertible
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
Share
|
preference
|
|
bond
|
Merger
|
revaluation
|
Statutory
|
Translation
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
Total
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
|
|
shares
|
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
equity
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
At 1 April 2018 (Audited)
|
14,635
|
1,000,826
|
|
96,234
|
|
151
|
|
(213)
|
(8,613)
|
19,261
|
40,864
|
|
130,126
|
|
1,293,271
|
|
4,652
|
|
1,297,923
|
|
Effect on adoption of HKFRS 9
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
32,161
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(24,694)
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted balance at 1 April 2018
|
14,635
|
1,000,826
|
96,234
|
|
151
|
|
(213)
|
23,548
|
|
19,261
|
40,864
|
|
105,432
|
|
1,300,738
|
|
4,652
|
|
1,305,390
|
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
9,372
|
|
9,372
|
|
58
|
|
9,430
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange difference arising on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(51,992)
|
|
|
-
|
(51,992)
|
(246)
|
(52,238)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(51,992)
|
9,372
|
|
(42,620)
|
(188)
|
(42,808)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placing of shares
|
800
|
31,735
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
32,535
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
32,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
|
15,435
|
1,032,561
|
96,234
|
|
151
|
|
(213)
|
23,548
|
|
19,261
|
(11,128)
|
114,804
|
|
1,290,653
|
|
4,464
|
|
1,295,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 April 2019 (Audited)
|
15,435
|
1,032,536
|
96,234
|
|
|
-
|
(213)
|
(10,495)
|
25,065
|
(32,028)
|
136,028
|
|
1,262,562
|
|
4,402
|
|
1,266,964
|
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
4,576
|
|
4,576
|
|
104
|
|
4,680
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value loss on investments in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity instruments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(588)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(588)
|
|
|
|
-
|
(588)
|
Exchange difference arising on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(39,939)
|
|
|
-
|
(39,939)
|
(114)
|
(40,053)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(588)
|
|
|
-
|
(39,939)
|
4,576
|
|
(35,951)
|
(10)
|
(35,961)
|
Issue of share upon acquisition of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
901
|
27,022
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
27,923
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
27,923
|
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
2,372
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
|
16,336
|
1,059,558
|
96,234
|
|
|
-
|
(213)
|
(11,083)
|
25,065
|
(71,967)
|
140,604
|
|
1,254,534
|
|
6,764
|
|
1,261,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
Yin He Holdings limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 February 2012 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies law of the Cayman Islands. The Company's shares are listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 10 April 2013.
The Company's registered office is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business is located at Room 2418A, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The unaudited condensed consolidated first quarterly financial statements for the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "First Quarterly Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules").
The unaudited condensed consolidated first quarterly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual audited financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("2019 Audited Financial Statements"). The principal accounting policies that have been used in the preparation of these unaudited consolidated results are consistent with those followed in the preparation of 2019 Audited Financial Statements except for the new and revised standards, amendments and interpretations ("new and revised HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are adopted for the first time for the current period's financial statements.
It should be noted that accounting estimates and assumptions are used in preparation of First Quarterly Financial Statements. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge and judgement of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates.
The First Quarterly Financial Statements are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. The First Quarterly Financial Statements were approved for issue on 14 August 2019.
|
|