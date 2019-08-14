Yin He : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
0
08/14/2019 | 06:18am EDT

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8260)

FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the main board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Yin He Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

SUMMARY

  • Revenue for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$52,326,000 (2018: HK$67,850,000), decreased by HK$15,524,000 as compared with corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$4,576,000 while profits attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2018 amounted to HK$9,372,000.
  • Basic earnings per share for the three months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$0.293 cents while basic earnings per share for the three months ended 30 June 2018 amounted to approximately HK$0.626 cent.

2

FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the three months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three months ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

5

52,326

67,850

Direct costs

(32,782)

(39,447)

Gross profit

19,544

28,403

Other income

5

907

93

Share of results of associates

(16)

-

General and administrative expenses

(9,621)

(12,191)

Operating profit

10,814

16,305

Finance costs

6

(3,378)

(5,681)

Profit before income tax

7,436

10,624

Income tax expenses

7

(2,756)

(1,194)

Profit for the period

4,680

9,430

Profit for the period attributable to

Owners of the Company

4,576

9,372

Non-controlling interest

104

58

4,680

9,430

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for

the period attributable to

Owners of the Company

(35,951)

(42,620)

Non-controlling interest

(10)

(188)

(35,961)

(42,808)

Earnings per share for profit attributable

to owners of the Company

- Basic (HK cent)

8

0.293

0.626

- Diluted (HK cent)

8

0.281

0.600

3

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the three months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-

Convertible

Convertible

Investment

Share

Share

preference

bond

Merger

revaluation

Statutory

Translation

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

shares

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interest

equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 April 2018 (Audited)

14,635

1,000,826

96,234

151

(213)

(8,613)

19,261

40,864

130,126

1,293,271

4,652

1,297,923

Effect on adoption of HKFRS 9

-

-

-

-

-

32,161

-

-

(24,694)

7,467

-

7,467

Adjusted balance at 1 April 2018

14,635

1,000,826

96,234

151

(213)

23,548

19,261

40,864

105,432

1,300,738

4,652

1,305,390

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,372

9,372

58

9,430

Other comprehensive income

for the period

Exchange difference arising on

translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51,992)

-

(51,992)

(246)

(52,238)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51,992)

9,372

(42,620)

(188)

(42,808)

Placing of shares

800

31,735

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32,535

-

32,535

At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

15,435

1,032,561

96,234

151

(213)

23,548

19,261

(11,128)

114,804

1,290,653

4,464

1,295,117

At 1 April 2019 (Audited)

15,435

1,032,536

96,234

-

(213)

(10,495)

25,065

(32,028)

136,028

1,262,562

4,402

1,266,964

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,576

4,576

104

4,680

Other comprehensive income

for the period

Fair value loss on investments in

equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

-

(588)

-

-

-

(588)

-

(588)

Exchange difference arising on

translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(39,939)

-

(39,939)

(114)

(40,053)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(588)

-

(39,939)

4,576

(35,951)

(10)

(35,961)

Issue of share upon acquisition of

subsidiaries

901

27,022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,923

-

27,923

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,372

2,372

At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

16,336

1,059,558

96,234

-

(213)

(11,083)

25,065

(71,967)

140,604

1,254,534

6,764

1,261,298

4

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    Yin He Holdings limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 February 2012 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies law of the Cayman Islands. The Company's shares are listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 10 April 2013.
    The Company's registered office is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business is located at Room 2418A, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The unaudited condensed consolidated first quarterly financial statements for the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "First Quarterly Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules").
    The unaudited condensed consolidated first quarterly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual audited financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("2019 Audited Financial Statements"). The principal accounting policies that have been used in the preparation of these unaudited consolidated results are consistent with those followed in the preparation of 2019 Audited Financial Statements except for the new and revised standards, amendments and interpretations ("new and revised HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are adopted for the first time for the current period's financial statements.
    It should be noted that accounting estimates and assumptions are used in preparation of First Quarterly Financial Statements. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge and judgement of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates.
    The First Quarterly Financial Statements are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. The First Quarterly Financial Statements were approved for issue on 14 August 2019.

5

