Yin He : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8260)

MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION

TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the GEM Listing Rules.

THE MOU

The Board announces that on 4 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire equity interest of the Target Company.

As advised by the Purchaser, the Target Company mainly (through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries) engaged in human resources business.

The possible Disposal is subject to, among others, further negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. At present stage, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Company and the Purchaser. As such, the possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the possible Disposal shall be made by the Company in the event that the Formal Agreement has been entered into.