Yin He : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL
10/07/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8260)
MEMORANDUM OF
UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION
TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL
Financial Adviser
Euto Capital Partners Limited
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the GEM Listing Rules.
THE MOU
The Board announces that on 4 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire equity interest of the Target Company.
As advised by the Purchaser, the Target Company mainly (through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries) engaged in human resources business.
The possible Disposal is subject to, among others, further negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. At present stage, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Company and the Purchaser. As such, the possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the possible Disposal shall be made by the Company in the event that the Formal Agreement has been entered into.
THE MOU
On 4 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire equity interest of the Target Company. Details of the MOU are set out below.
Date:
4 October 2019
Parties:
(i)
the Company; and
(ii)
the Purchaser.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser is an Independent Third Party.
Assets to be acquired
Subject to the parties entering into the Formal Agreement, the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire equity interest of the Target Company. For details of the Target Company, please refer to the section headed "INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY".
Consideration
The Company and the Purchaser shall negotiate on the amount and payment terms of the consideration for the possible Disposal, which will be stated in the Formal Agreement.
Exclusive period
The Company agreed that it will not and will procure that the Target Company and its directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents not to, directly or indirectly, for a period of six (6) months from the date of the MOU, (i) solicit, initiate or encourage enquiries or offers from; or (ii) initiate or continue negotiations or discussions with or furnish any information to; or (iii) enter into any agreement or statement of intent or understanding with, any person or entity other than the Purchaser with respect to the sale or other disposition of the equity interest in or the sale, subscription, or allotment of any part thereof or any other shares of the Target Company. Should the Target Company (and its existing shareholder) or the Company receives any respective inquiries or invitation, the Purchaser would be informed immediately.
Due diligence
The Purchaser shall conduct due diligence in respect of the possible Disposal and the Company shall undertake to assist and procure the Target Company to assist in ensuring smooth proceeding of the due diligence within the Exclusivity Period.
Legal effect
Save for those provisions relating to the exclusivity, confidentiality, the governing law and jurisdiction, the provisions of the MOU does not have any legal effect.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY
As advised by the Company, the Target Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the BVI and its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in human resources business.
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU
The Group mainly engages in (i) provision of staff outsourcing services, executive/staff search services and other human resources support services; (ii) provision of credit assessment and credit consultancy services in the PRC; (iii) operation of peer-to-peer ("P2P") financing platform and provision of other loan facilitation business in the PRC;
-
provision of asset management services business in the PRC; and (v) loan financing activities.
On top of its principal business, the Group aims to create value for its Shareholders by looking into attractive business and investment opportunities. The Board considers the Disposal allows the Group to exit from subsidising the nonperforming business of the Target Company and create a good opportunity for the Group to restructure its strategic business position and focus its resources in pursuing development opportunities of other existing business of the Group.
The possible Disposal is subject to, among others, further negotiation concerning the entering into of a Formal Agreement. At present stage, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Company and the Purchaser. As such, the possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the possible Disposal shall be made by the Company in the event that any Formal Agreement has been entered into.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:
"Disposal"
the Disposal of the entire equity interest of the
Target Company by the Company to the Purchaser
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Yin He Holdings Limited (銀合控股有限公司), a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on
the GEM (Stock Code: 8260)
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the GEM
Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Exclusivity Period"
six months after the date of the MOU
"Formal Agreement"
the formal sale and purchase agreement which may
or may not be entered into in relation to the possible
Disposal
"GEM Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
GEM
"GEM"
GEM operated by of the Stock Exchange
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong
Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of
the PRC
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
independent third party(ies) who is/are not connected
person(s) of the Company and is/are independent of
and not connected with the Company and Directors,
chief executives, controlling shareholders and
substantial shareholders of the Company or any of
its subsidiaries or their respective associates
"MOU"
the Memorandum of Understanding dated 4 October
2019 entered into by the Company and the Purchaser
setting out the preliminary understanding for the
possible Disposal
"BVI"
the British Virgin Islands
"Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) of par value of HK$0.01 each
in the issued share capital of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Target Company"
Orient Apex Investments Limited, a limited liability
company incorporated in the BVI
"Purchaser"
Just Young Limited, a limited liability company
incorporated in Samoa
"%"
per cent.
By order of the Board of
Yin He Holdings Limited
Li Ang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ang and Mr. Zheng Zhong Qiang, the non-executive Director are Mr. Chang Tin Duk Victor and Mr. Lam Tsz Chung, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung, Mr. Wang En Ping and Dr. Cheung Wai Bun Charles, JP.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.
The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on GEM website on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least seven days from the day of its posting and on the Company's website at www.yinhe.com.hk.
