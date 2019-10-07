Yin He : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

Log in
10/07/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8260)

MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION

TO THE POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

Financial Adviser

Euto Capital Partners Limited

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the GEM Listing Rules.

THE MOU

The Board announces that on 4 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire equity interest of the Target Company.

As advised by the Purchaser, the Target Company mainly (through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries) engaged in human resources business.

The possible Disposal is subject to, among others, further negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. At present stage, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Company and the Purchaser. As such, the possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the possible Disposal shall be made by the Company in the event that the Formal Agreement has been entered into.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the GEM Listing Rules.

THE MOU

On 4 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire equity interest of the Target Company. Details of the MOU are set out below.

Date:

4 October 2019

Parties:

(i)

the Company; and

(ii)

the Purchaser.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser is an Independent Third Party.

Assets to be acquired

Subject to the parties entering into the Formal Agreement, the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire equity interest of the Target Company. For details of the Target Company, please refer to the section headed "INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY".

Consideration

The Company and the Purchaser shall negotiate on the amount and payment terms of the consideration for the possible Disposal, which will be stated in the Formal Agreement.

Exclusive period

The Company agreed that it will not and will procure that the Target Company and its directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents not to, directly or indirectly, for a period of six (6) months from the date of the MOU, (i) solicit, initiate or encourage enquiries or offers from; or (ii) initiate or continue negotiations or discussions with or furnish any information to; or (iii) enter into any agreement or statement of intent or understanding with, any person or entity other than the Purchaser with respect to the sale or other disposition of the equity interest in or the sale, subscription, or allotment of any part thereof or any other shares of the Target Company. Should the Target Company (and its existing shareholder) or the Company receives any respective inquiries or invitation, the Purchaser would be informed immediately.

Due diligence

The Purchaser shall conduct due diligence in respect of the possible Disposal and the Company shall undertake to assist and procure the Target Company to assist in ensuring smooth proceeding of the due diligence within the Exclusivity Period.

Legal effect

Save for those provisions relating to the exclusivity, confidentiality, the governing law and jurisdiction, the provisions of the MOU does not have any legal effect.

INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY

As advised by the Company, the Target Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the BVI and its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in human resources business.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU

The Group mainly engages in (i) provision of staff outsourcing services, executive/staff search services and other human resources support services; (ii) provision of credit assessment and credit consultancy services in the PRC; (iii) operation of peer-to-peer ("P2P") financing platform and provision of other loan facilitation business in the PRC;

  1. provision of asset management services business in the PRC; and (v) loan financing activities.

On top of its principal business, the Group aims to create value for its Shareholders by looking into attractive business and investment opportunities. The Board considers the Disposal allows the Group to exit from subsidising the nonperforming business of the Target Company and create a good opportunity for the Group to restructure its strategic business position and focus its resources in pursuing development opportunities of other existing business of the Group.

The possible Disposal is subject to, among others, further negotiation concerning the entering into of a Formal Agreement. At present stage, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized and agreed between the Company and the Purchaser. As such, the possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Further announcement(s) in respect of the possible Disposal shall be made by the Company in the event that any Formal Agreement has been entered into.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:

"Disposal"

the Disposal of the entire equity interest of the

Target Company by the Company to the Purchaser

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Yin He Holdings Limited (銀合控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on

the GEM (Stock Code: 8260)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the GEM

Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Exclusivity Period"

six months after the date of the MOU

"Formal Agreement"

the formal sale and purchase agreement which may

or may not be entered into in relation to the possible

Disposal

"GEM Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

GEM

"GEM"

GEM operated by of the Stock Exchange

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong

Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of

the PRC

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

independent third party(ies) who is/are not connected

person(s) of the Company and is/are independent of

and not connected with the Company and Directors,

chief executives, controlling shareholders and

substantial shareholders of the Company or any of

its subsidiaries or their respective associates

"MOU"

the Memorandum of Understanding dated 4 October

2019 entered into by the Company and the Purchaser

setting out the preliminary understanding for the

possible Disposal

"BVI"

the British Virgin Islands

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of par value of HK$0.01 each

in the issued share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target Company"

Orient Apex Investments Limited, a limited liability

company incorporated in the BVI

"Purchaser"

Just Young Limited, a limited liability company

incorporated in Samoa

"%"

per cent.

By order of the Board of

Yin He Holdings Limited

Li Ang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ang and Mr. Zheng Zhong Qiang, the non-executive Director are Mr. Chang Tin Duk Victor and Mr. Lam Tsz Chung, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung, Mr. Wang En Ping and Dr. Cheung Wai Bun Charles, JP.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on GEM website on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least seven days from the day of its posting and on the Company's website at www.yinhe.com.hk.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Yin He Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:41:02 UTC
