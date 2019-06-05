|
Yin He : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN AND SALE LOAN DUE BY AFFLUENT ACCORD LIMITED INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
06/05/2019 | 08:08am EDT
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8260)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO
ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED
SHARE CAPITAL IN AND SALE LOAN DUE BY
AFFLUENT ACCORD LIMITED
INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF
CONSIDERATION SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Financial Adviser
Euto Capital Partners Limited
Reference is made to the announcement ("Previous Announcement") of Yin He Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 8 May 2019 regarding the acquisition of the entire issued share capital in and sale loan due by Affluent Accord Limited involving the issue of Consideration Shares under General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms defined in the Previous Announcement shall have the same meanings in this announcement.
The Company would like to provide the following additional information to the Shareholders and potential investors:
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OF THE PRC SUBSIDIARY
Business Model
The PRC Subsidiary is a limited liability enterprise established in the PRC on 14 March 2011 with a registered capital of RMB500,000. It is engaged in providing professional training to personnel of the insurance industry and its customers are mainly reputable insurance companies in the PRC. Below please find the business model of the PRC Subsidiary.
Revenue
Sales of training sessions
There are two types of training engagements, one of which is to provide training sessions to customers on an as-needed basis ("On-goingCustomers") while the other customers (a total of six as at the date of t h i s a n n o u n c e m e n t ) ( " S t r a t e g i c C u s t o m e r s " ) h a d s i g n e d one-to-three-yearlong-term strategic contracts that would define the course to be provided by the PRC Subsidiary with details (such as topics, duration and expected attendants) . For both types of engagements, the PRC Subsidiary charges its clients based on number of training sessions rendered . For further details of the PRC Subsidiary's customers, please refer to the section headed "I. Additional Information of the PRC Subsidiary - C. Customers" below.
Training fees
The training sessions are priced according to the training topic, training hours and geographic location of the training scaling from a range of fees of a few thousand Renminbi to over RMB100,000 for a course.
Cost of sales
Venue of training sessions
The PRC Subsidiary maintains an office in Yuexiu District (越秀區) in Guangzhou, the PRC, to primarily carry out the preparation of training plan proposals, training content and administrative work. The training sessions were conducted at the office premises of or other venues as arranged and provided by the customers.
Engagement of trainers
During the years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and the four months ended 30 April 2019, the PRC Subsidiary provided training sessions that were performed by the full-time trainers and ad-hoc trainers (on an as-needed basis) depending on the trainers' experience and time availability to the training topics required by the customers.
Business plan after the completion of the Acquisition
In view of the growing future prospect of and the demand for training by the insurance industry and the obligation to provide training sessions under the strategic training contracts with six Strategic Customers, the PRC Subsidiary needs to ensure the stability of engagement of experienced trainers. In doing so, the PRC Subsidiary plans to engage and turns the ad-hoc trainers to become full-time trainers after the completion of the Acquisition. This would maximize the use of their time capacity for providing more training sessions to customers. On the other hand, in order to maintain flexibility in fulfilling the ad-hoc needs by the customers, the PRC Subsidiary will still maintain a potential pool of available trainers.
As advised by the Company's legal advisers as to PRC laws ("PRC Lawyers"), other than the general requirements applicable to all enterprises established in the PRC, the PRC Subsidiary does not need to obtain any specific licenses and permits for its operation.
Team
As at 31 December 2018, the PRC Subsidiary has employed 28 staff members with 4 major teams:
Management of 2 staff members
Teaching team of 3 staff members
Sales team of 18 staff members
Administration team of 5 staff members
Regarding the management team, the PRC Subsidiary is currently headed by Mr . Zh an g Ying (General Man ag er) an d Ms . Liu Suw en ( Legal Representative) (who is also the wife of Mr. Zhang) and they are also the founders of the PRC subsidiary.
Mr. Zhang Ying, aged 41, was graduated with a bachelor degree in Computer Application from Northeast Normal University (東北師範大學). During 1999
to 2002, he was employed as a manager in Liaoning Xinglong General Merchandise Group (遼寧興隆百貨集團) and, from 2002 to 2005, he was the manager of Aviva-COFCO Life Insurance Co., Ltd (中英人壽保險有限公司). Then he joined AIA Co., Ltd (友邦保險有限公司) in 2005 and was the head
of their marketing service department. In 2011, he founded the PRC Subsidiary.
Ms. Liu Suwen, aged 35, was graduated with a bachelor degree in International Economics and Trade from Jilin Normal University (吉林師範
大學) in 2009. After graduation, she served as an operation supervisor for AIA Co., Ltd (友邦保險有限公司). From 2011 to 2014, she was the head of
the marketing and service department of ICBC AXA Life as well as its training department in Guangzhou. She then founded the PRC Subsidiary with Mr. Zhang and she is currently the legal representative of the PRC Subsidiary.
The Directors consider that the value of the Acquisition was based on its ability to secure trust by and generate revenue from these reputable customers that highly relies on the background and industry relationship by the aforesaid two founders.
As the success of the near future of the PRC Subsidiary highly depends on the contribution by the two founders, the Directors consider that it is necessary to ensure the two founders have significant interest and incentives in the PRC Subsidiary. Therefore, the Directors determined to acquire 70% interest while the two founders together retain 30% interest (through the holding of Ms. Liu Suwen) in the PRC Subsidiary.
Regarding the teaching team of 3 staff members, they are Ms. Chen Shuwen, Mr. Zheng Guang Yan and Mr. Zhao Cheng Yu. Below please find their expertise and past training experiences as advised by the Vendor:
Ms. Chen Shuwen
Ms. Chen has been working in the insurance industry since 1987 first as an insurance agent in Taiwan and has started engaging in insurance staff training since 2001. She is a registered financial planner (RFP) under International Association of Registered Financial Planners and also a member of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 9 consecutive years. She is capable of training in the areas from frontline selling skills, insurance industry framework and knowledge and wealth management.
Mr. Zheng Guang Yan
Mr. Zheng has been working in the insurance industry for 20 years first as an agent and then as a trainer. He has accumulated an insurance client base of over 2,800 person and 1,000 families. He is capable of training in the areas from frontline selling skills, insurance industry framework and knowledge, wealth management and team building.
-
Mr. Zhao Cheng Yu
Mr. Zhao has been working in the insurance industry as a trainer since 1995 and in many insurance companies such as Zurich Life Insurance Company Limited and Ping An Insurance Company Limited. He is capable of training in the areas from frontline selling skills and insurance industry framework and team building.
Customers
As a part of the Company's due diligence exercise, the management of the Company has reviewed the customer list of the PRC Subsidiary having been served in year 2018 and planned to be served in year 2019 and noted the following:
The PRC Subsidiary has currently a total of 20 customers, among which 6 of them are Strategic Customers and 14 of them are On-going Customers. Among these 20 customers, seven of them ranked on the list of top 10 insurance companies in the PRC and most of the clients listed above are very reputable and sizeable in the insurance industry.
The PRC Subsidiary has achieved an unaudited revenue of approximately RMB4.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 and expecting a revenue of approximately RMB15.9 million, RMB25.1 million, RMB26.8 million, RMB28.9 million and RMB31.5 million from its customers for the year ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, among which approximately RMB8.1 million, RMB15.5 million, RMB15.8 million, RMB16.8 million and RMB18.2 million are expected to come from the Strategic Customers.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
