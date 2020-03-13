Yincheng International : (1) UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF DISTRESSED COMPANIES AND (2) PROFIT WARNING FOR THE YEAR 2019

revenue; (ii) a slight decrease in profit; and (iii) a decrease of over 60% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (''FY2019'') as compared to those for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''FY2018'').

Based on information currently available to the Board, the Board considers that the significant increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in gross floor area (''GFA'') delivered by the Group in FY2019 as compared to FY2018 and the business expansion of the Company. The slight decrease in profit was primarily attributable to the decrease in (i) gross profit margin of GFA delivered by the Group;

investment income from business combinations achieved in stages; and (iii) the Group ' s share of profits of joint ventures and associates, as well as the increase in tax payable under the PRC law for the corresponding increase in GFA delivered by the Group in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. The decrease in profit attributable to owners of the Company was primarily due to the fact that properties delivered in FY2019 were mainly developed through cooperative development projects, and the shareholding percentages of the Group in the cooperative development project companies which delivered properties in FY2019 were in general lower than that in FY2018.

The above announcement regarding the preliminary assessment of the Group's financial performance for FY2019 is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As the Company is still in the course of preparation of its results for FY2019, such estimation is based on a preliminary review by the management of the Company with reference to the information currently available and has not been reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments arising from further review. Details of the Group's performance will be disclosed in the Company's announcement of the audited annual results of the Group for FY2019, which will be announced in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

