Yincheng International : (1) UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF DISTRESSED COMPANIES AND (2) PROFIT WARNING FOR THE YEAR 2019

03/13/2020 | 07:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1) UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION

TO THE ACQUISITION OF DISTRESSED COMPANIES

AND

    1. PROFIT WARNING FOR THE YEAR 2019
  2. UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF DISTRESSED COMPANIES
    References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 24 December 2019 and 8 January 2020 in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition and the further delay in despatch of the Circular (the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.
    As disclosed in the Announcements, the despatch of the Circular together with a notice of the EGM was expected to be postponed to a date no later than 27 March 2020. Up to the date of this announcement, preparation of the financial information of the two Target Companies and the valuation report in relation to the land and properties owned by the two Target Companies have not been completed and the process had been slowed down due to, among other things, the travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in parts of the PRC and delay in resumption of business by banks in the PRC after the Chinese New Year holiday. Nevertheless, the Company together with its auditors and property valuer are endeavouring to expedite the process towards the completion of the aforesaid work for finalising the Circular. The Company will issue further announcement(s) as and when appropriate regarding the publication date of the Circular if there are other material development in the finalisation of the Circular.
  3. PROFIT WARNING FOR THE YEAR 2019
    The Board also wishes to inform its Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's latest consolidated management accounts, it is expected that the Group may record (i) a significant increase of over 100% in

- 1 -

revenue; (ii) a slight decrease in profit; and (iii) a decrease of over 60% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (''FY2019'') as compared to those for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''FY2018'').

Based on information currently available to the Board, the Board considers that the significant increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in gross floor area (''GFA'') delivered by the Group in FY2019 as compared to FY2018 and the business expansion of the Company. The slight decrease in profit was primarily attributable to the decrease in (i) gross profit margin of GFA delivered by the Group;

  1. investment income from business combinations achieved in stages; and (iii) the Group's share of profits of joint ventures and associates, as well as the increase in tax payable under the PRC law for the corresponding increase in GFA delivered by the Group in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. The decrease in profit attributable to owners of the Company was primarily due to the fact that properties delivered in FY2019 were mainly developed through cooperative development projects, and the shareholding percentages of the Group in the cooperative development project companies which delivered properties in FY2019 were in general lower than that in FY2018.

The above announcement regarding the preliminary assessment of the Group's financial performance for FY2019 is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As the Company is still in the course of preparation of its results for FY2019, such estimation is based on a preliminary review by the management of the Company with reference to the information currently available and has not been reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments arising from further review. Details of the Group's performance will be disclosed in the Company's announcement of the audited annual results of the Group for FY2019, which will be announced in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd.

HUANG Qingping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ma Baohua, Mr. Zhu Li, Mr. Wang Zheng and Ms. Shao Lei; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Huang Qingping and Mr. Xie Chenguang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Chan Peng Kuan and Mr. Lam Ming Fai.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Yincheng International Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:22:02 UTC
