Yincheng International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 40% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, and with reference to the 2018 annual report and 2019 interim report of Road King Infrastructure Limited (a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1098)), both Shanghai Juanlang and Greatmind Developments are indirectly wholly-owned by Road King Infrastructure Limited, which in turn is beneficially owned as to 43.02% by Wai Kee Holdings Limited (a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 610)) and 27% by 深業集團有限公司 (Shum Yip Group Limited*) (a company incorporated in the PRC and wholly-owned by 深圳市人民政府 (the Shenzhen People's Government*)), respectively.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Shanghai Juanlang, Greatmind Developments and its ultimate beneficial owners is independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

Information of the Target Company

The Target Company is a limited liability company established in August 2019. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company is the holder of the entire equity interests in the Project Company, which in turn holds the Target Land. Since there was no material operations after the recent establishment of the Target Company and the Project Company (save and except for the successful bidding of the Target Land), no financial data of the Target Group is available as at the date of this announcement.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Following completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company will be indirectly owned as to 40% by the Company. The Board is of the view that the Acquisition can enhance the Group's existing business in developing quality residential properties in the Yangtze River Delta Megalopolis, and expand its footprint to Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC. It is expected that the Group would benefit from the Acquisition to exert its strength, grasp the market opportunities and enhance its investment portfolio in the property market in the PRC.

The terms of the Cooperation Agreement are arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the Parties. The Directors consider that the Acquisition, the terms of the Cooperation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.