Yincheng International : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN NANJING CITY, THE PRC UNDER A JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT

MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN NANJING CITY, THE PRC UNDER A JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT 25 November 2019 II-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below: ''Announcements'' collectively, the First Announcement, the Second Announcement, the Third Announcement and the Fourth Announcement ''associate(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Board'' the board of Directors ''close associate(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Company'' Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (銀城國際控股有 限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1902) ''Confirmation Letter'' a confirmation letter dated 3 July 2019 issued to the Project Company by the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau (南京市規劃及自然資源局) in respect of the winning of the bid for the land use rights of the Land by the Project Company ''connected person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Consideration'' or ''Land RMB2,510 million, being the aggregate consideration Price'' payable by the Project Company for the acquisition of the land use rights of the Land ''Cooperation Agreement'' the Xuanwu District Central Road Land Parcel Property Cooperation Agreement (玄武區中央路地塊項目合作協議) dated 21 August 2019 entered into between Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi, Shanghai Mingbu and the Project Company to provide for the cooperation and joint venture arrangements between the parties for their cooperation in their investment and joint venture arrangements in the Project Company ''Cooperation Framework the Xuanwu District Central Road Land Parcel Property Agreement'' Cooperation Framework Agreement (玄武區中央路地塊項 目合作框架協議) dated 13 April 2019 as supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 27 June 2019 entered into between Jiangsu Aidi and Nanjing Yinjiazhen to agree on the cooperation and joint venture arrangements between the parties for their cooperation in the bidding of the Land through the establishment of the Project Company and their investment and joint venture arrangements in the Project Company - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Disposal'' the disposal of 25% of the equity interest of the Project Company by Nanjing Yinjiazhen to Shanghai Mingbu pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement ''Equity Transfer Agreement'' the equity transfer agreement (股權轉讓協議) dated 21 August 2019 entered between Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu pursuant to which Nanjing Yinjiazhen has agreed to transfer 25% of the equity interest of the Project Company to Shanghai Mingbu ''First Announcement'' an announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2019 in relation to the Land Acquisition and the Cooperation Agreement ''Fourth Announcement'' an announcement of the Company dated 11 October 2019 in relation to the compliance with the shareholders' approval requirement for the formation of the Project Company as a joint venture and the Land Acquisition under a joint venture arrangement ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Jiangsu Aidi'' Jiangsu Aidi Property Development Company Limited* (江 蘇愛地房地產開發有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a party to the Cooperation Framework Agreement and the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and a beneficial owner of 50% equity interest of the Project Company ''Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee'' Tesilian (Beijing) Technology Company Limited* (特斯 聯(北京)科技有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, with 20% equity interest in the Project Company registered in its name as a nominee for and on behalf of Jiangsu Aidi as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Joint Venture Arrangement'' the establishment of the Project Company and co- investment in the Project Company by Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi and Shanghai Mingbu pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Independent Third Party'' an individual(s) or a company(ies) who or which is/are not connected (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) with Directors, chief executive or substantial shareholders (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company, its subsidiaries or any of their respective associates (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) ''Land'' the land parcel situated at No. 224 of Central Street, Xuanwu Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing City, the PRC, and it reaches Shenwu Street and the No. 46 Court of Dashugen Community at Xuanwu District to the east, Dashugen Community to the south, Central Street and Houdashugen Community to the west, and the land occupied by Nanjing City Construction (Holding) Company Limited to the north. The land parcel file number is 320102005004GB00055 and land parcel number is 2019G38 (玄武區玄武門街道中央路224號地塊，東至神武 路、玄武區大樹根46號社區，南至大樹根，西至中央路、 後大樹根，北至南京市城市建設(控股)有限公司用地。宗 地編號320102005004GB00055及土地編號2019G38) with a total site area of 57,974.79 sq.m. a ground land transfer area of 38,284.71 sq.m. and an underground land transfer area of 2,760.06 sq.m. ''Land Acquisition'' the acquisition of the Land by the Project Company ''Land Investment and the Land Investment and Development Agreement (地塊投 Development Agreement'' 資建設協定) dated 16 July 2019 entered into between the Project Company and the local government of Nanjing City Xuanwu District which sets out certain requirements and conditions to be met by the Project Company in developing the Land in order for the Project Company to be qualified for receiving the refund of the performance security of RMB200 million paid by it to the local government ''Land Use Rights Grant the land use rights grant contract expected to be entered Contract'' into between Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau as the seller and Nanjing Yinjiazhen as the purchaser ''Latest Practicable Date'' 18 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as may be amended, supplemented and modified from time to time - 3 - DEFINITIONS ''Nanjing Planning and Natural Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau (南京市規 Resources Bureau'' 劃及自然資源局) ''Nanjing Yinjiazhen'' Nanjing Yinjiazhen Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* (南 京銀嘉湞企業管理有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ''PRC'' the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan 'Project'' the real estate project to be developed on the Land by the Project Company ''Project Company'' Nanjing Zhijun Property Development Company Limited* (南京至君房地產開發有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 18 April 2019, being the subject entity for the bidding of the Land and the project company for the development of the project on the Land, and owned beneficially by Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi and Shanghai Mingbu as to 25%, 50% and 25%, respectively, and a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ''Relevant Shareholders'' Silver Huang Holding Limited, Silver Vally Holding Limited, Silver Xie Holding Limited, Silver Ma Holding Limited, Silver Li Holding Limited, Silver Wang Holding Limited and Silver Shao Holding Limited, each being a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a Shareholder ''Reorganisation'' the reorganisation of the Group in preparation for the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange, details of which are set out in the section headed ''History, Reorganisation and Group Structure - Corporate Development - The reorganisation'' in the prospectus of the Company dated 22 February 2019 ''RMB'' Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC ''Shanghai Mingbu'' Shanghai Mingbu Industrial Company Limited* (上海銘布 實業有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, being a party to the Cooperation Agreement and the purchaser under the Equity Transfer Agreement - 4 - DEFINITIONS ''Second Announcement'' an announcement of the Company dated 22 August 2019 in relation to the Disposal and the update on the joint venture arrangements for the Land Acquisition ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Silver Huang'' Silver Huang Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Huang Qingping, a non-executive Director, the chairman of the Board. Silver Huang was the registered shareholder of 517,833,810 Shares, representing approximately 35.79% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Silver Li'' Silver Li Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Zhu Li, an executive Director. Silver Li was the registered shareholder of 36,192,609 Shares, representing approximately 2.50% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Silver Ma'' Silver Ma Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Ma Baohua, an executive Director. Silver Ma was the registered shareholder of 71,919,056 Shares, representing approximately 4.97% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Silver Shao'' Silver Shao Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Ms. Shao Lei, an executive Director. Silver Shao was the registered shareholder of 10,627,861 Shares, representing approximately 0.73% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date - 5 - DEFINITIONS ''Silver Vally'' Silver Vally Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Huang Qingping, a non-executive Director, the chairman of the Board. Silver Vally was the registered shareholder of 21,255,724 Shares, representing approximately 1.47% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Silver Wang'' Silver Wang Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Wang Zheng, an executive Director. Silver Wang was the registered shareholder of 10,627,861 Shares, representing approximately 0.73% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''Silver Xie'' Silver Xie Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 29 December 2017 and owned as to 100% by Mr. Xie Chenguang, a non-executive Director. Silver Xie was the registered shareholder of 78,085,490 Shares, representing approximately 5.40% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date ''sq.m.'' square metre(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''subsidiary(ies)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''substantial shareholder'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Third Announcement'' an announcement of the Company dated 6 September 2019 in relation to the Supplemental Agreement to the Cooperation Agreement and the update on the joint venture arrangement for the Land Acquisition ''Transactions'' the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement ''Yincheng Real Estate'' Yincheng Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.* (銀城地產集團股份 有限公司), a limited liability company established in the PRC on 27 December 2001, the former holding company of the operating subsidiaries of the Group prior to completion of the Reorganisation ''Yincheng Real Estate Group'' Yincheng Real Estate and its subsidiaries from time to time - 6 - DEFINITIONS ''%'' per cent. * Unofficial English translation denotes for identification purposes only In this circular, the English names of the PRC entities or enterprises are translations of their Chinese names. Non-executive Directors: Huang Qingping (Chairman) Xie Chenguang Executive Directors: Ma Baohua Zhu Li Wang Zheng Shao Lei Independent Non-Executive Directors: Chen Shimin Chan Peng Kuan Lam Ming Fai 25 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN NANJING CITY, THE PRC UNDER A JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT INTRODUCTION References are made to the Announcements of the Company dated 4 July 2019, 22 August 2019, 6 September 2019 and 11 October 2019 in relation to the Land Acquisition under a joint venture arrangement. The purpose of this circular is, among other things, (i) to provide you with further details of the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement; and (ii) the financial information of the Group. The purpose of this circular is, among other things, (i) to provide you with further details of the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement; and (ii) the financial information of the Group. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD THE LAND ACQUISITION As disclosed in the First Announcement, on 3 July 2019, the Project Company, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, won the bidding in respect of the land use rights of the Land parcel situated at Nanjing City, the PRC. A Confirmation Letter was issued by the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau to the Project Company to record the winning of the bidding by the Project Company. The Land Use Rights Grant Contract in respect of the Land Acquisition was entered into on 17 July 2019 by the Project Company with the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, the major terms of which are set out below: Date 17 July 2019 Parties : (1) Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau (as the seller), an Independent Third Party; (2) the Project Company (as the purchaser). Land : The land parcel situated at No. 224 of Central Street, Xuanwu Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing City, the PRC, and it reaches Shenwu Street and the No. 46 Court of Dashugen Community at Xuanwu District to the east, Dashugen Community to the south, Central Street and Houdashugen Community to the west, and the land occupied by Nanjing City Construction (Holding) Company Limited to the north. The land parcel file number is 320102005004GB00055 and land parcel number is 2019G38 (玄武區玄武門街 道中央路224號地塊，東至神武路、玄武區大樹根46 號社區,南至大樹根，西至中央路、後大樹根，北至南 京 市 城 市 建 設 ( 控 股 ) 有 限 公 司 用 地 。 宗 地 編 號 320102005004GB00055及土地編號2019G38) with a total site area of 57,974.79 sq.m. a ground land transfer area of 38,284.71 sq.m. and an underground land transfer area of 2,760.06 sq.m. Consideration : RMB2,510 million - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Payment terms : The Consideration (a bidding deposit of RMB753 million has been paid by the Project Company which shall be applied to offset the corresponding portion of the Consideration) shall be paid by the Project Company in the following manner: (1) 50% of the Consideration, i.e., RMB1,255 million, has been paid by the Project Company on or before 5 August 2019 (part of which was offset by the RMB753 million bidding deposit as mentioned above); and (2) the remaining 50% of the Consideration, i.e., RMB1,255 million has been paid by the Project Company by 10 October 2019. Date of completion of : Completion of the Land Acquisition took place on 21 the Land Acquisition October 2019 and full payment of the Consideration has been paid by the Project Company in accordance with the payment terms of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract. Use of the Land : The Land is designated for commercial and residential usage with a term of 40 and 70 years, respectively. ESTABLISHMENT OF THE PROJECT COMPANY AS A JOINT VENTURE AND THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT On 18 April 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen together with Jiangsu Aidi established the Project Company to engage in the bidding of the Land at a public auction and development of the Land, whereby the Project Company was initially owned by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi in equal shares and out of the 50% equity interest beneficially owned by Jiangsu Aidi, 20% of which was registered in the name of Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee for and on behalf of Jiangsu Aidi and the remaining 30% equity interest was held by Jiangsu Aidi as legal and beneficial owner. On 27 June 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi entered into the Cooperation Framework Agreement to regulate the cooperation and joint venture arrangements between Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi for their cooperation in the bidding and development of the Land through the Project Company and their investment and joint venture arrangements in the Project Company. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Pursuant to the Cooperation Framework Agreement, among other things, (i) the Project Company shall be a single purpose project company which shall participate in the bidding of the Land and engage in the construction and development of the Project on the Land; (ii) Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi shall provide funds to the Project Company to finance the Land Acquisition and the development of the Project in equal shares pro rata to their respective beneficial shareholding interest in the Project Company; and (iii) Nanjing Yinjiazhen shall have a majority voting right as a shareholder and the right to control a majority of the board composition in the Project Company. The Cooperation Framework Agreement also provided for, among other things: that the Project Company shall be a single purpose joint venture company which shall participate in the bidding of the Land and engage in the construction and development of the Project on the Land; the Project Company must not without the unanimous consent of the parties to the Cooperation Agreement: change the nature or scope of its business, and if there are changes then they must still be consistent with the scope or purpose specified in documents relating to the Land Acquisition; or enter into any transactions which are not on an arm ' s length basis; the initial registered capital of the Project Company shall be RMB1,000 million to be contributed and held by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi according to their shareholding in the Project Company as to 50% each; and Nanjing Yinjiazhen shall be entitled to 51% of the voting rights for decisions made by shareholders and the right to control a majority of the board composition of the Project Company. THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT) As disclosed in the Second Announcement and the Third Announcement, for the purpose of enhancing the Group's capital efficiency and effectiveness and reducing the Group's investment risks in the development of the Land, Shanghai Mingbu was introduced as an additional investor to co-invest in the Land Acquisition and the development of the Land. On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingmu entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement pursuant to which Nanjing Yinjianzhen disposed 25% equity interest in the Project Company to Shanghai Mingbu and on the same date, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi, Shanghai Mingbu together with the Project Company entered into the Cooperation Agreement to regulate the cooperation arrangements amongst the three shareholders of the Project Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Disposal had been completed and the Project Company remained as a subsidiary of the Company after the Disposal. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Details of the Cooperation Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement are summarized below. Date of the Cooperation Agreement 21 August 2019 Date of the Supplemental Agreement 6 September 2019 Parties Nanjing Yinjiazhen, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a 25% shareholder of the Project Company as at the Latest Practicable Date; Jiangsu Aidi, a 50% beneficial shareholder of the Project Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. To the best of the knowledge and information of the Directors, (i) Jiangsu Aidi together with Jiangsu Aidi ' s Nominee which is a related party of Jiangsu Aidi hold 50% shareholding interest in the Project Company, and (ii) save for the said shareholding interest in the Project Company, each of Jiangsu Aidi and Jiangsu Aidi ' s Nominee and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party; Shanghai Mingbu a 25% shareholder of the Project Company as at the Latest Practicable Date and to the best of the Directors ' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Shanghai Mingbu and its ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party; and the Project Company, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Jiangsu Aidi's legal and beneficial shareholding Within five (5) business days after the Project Company has obtained the Immovable Property Ownership Certificate (不動產登記證) in respect of the Land, Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee holding 20% shareholding in the Project Company for and on behalf of Jiangsu Aidi, shall transfer to Jiangsu Aidi the legal ownership of such 20% shareholding interest so that Jiangsu Aidi will be the legal and registered owner of 50% shareholding in the Project Company. Management of the Project Company Despite the respective shareholding interest of Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi (together with Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee) and Shanghai Mingbu in the Project Company being 25%, 50% and 25%, their respective shareholders' voting rights in the Project Company shall be in the proportion of 51%, 24%, and 25%, respectively. All decisions made by the shareholders of the Project Company (except otherwise provided under the PRC laws) shall be approved by shareholders holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Project Company. - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The board of directors of the Project Company shall consist of seven (7) directors, four shall be nominated by Nanjing Yinjiazhen, one (1) shall be nominated by Jiangsu Aidi, and two (2) shall be nominated by Shanghai Mingbu. The chairman of the board of directors of the Project Company shall be the director nominated by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and shall act as the legal representative of the Project Company. Except as otherwise provided under the PRC laws, all decisions made by the board of directors of the Project Company shall be approved by simple majority. The general manager of the Project Company shall be responsible for the management of the Project Company and such person shall be nominated by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and each of the two associate general managers of the Project Company shall be nominated by Jiangsu Aidi and Shanghai Mingbu, respectively. Jiangsu Aidi's obligation to procure the fulfillment of certain requirements in the Land Investment and Construction Agreement Pursuant to the Land Investment and Construction Agreement dated 16 July 2019 entered into by the Project Company with the local government, certain conditions and requirements are required to be met and complied with by the Project Company during the construction and development of the Land, including but not limited to the design and planning requirements of the Project and introduction of investments from various industries including but not limited to high-tech industries and foreign investments into Xuanwu District of Nanjing City where the Project is located. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Jiangsu Aidi shall be responsible for procuring and assisting the Project Company to comply with such requirements, failing which Jiangsu Aidi shall be liable to compensate in full to Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu for their direct and indirect losses suffered as a result thereof. Contribution to the initial registered capital of the Project Company Each of Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Shanghai Mingbu and Jiangsu Aidi is obliged to contribute to the Project Company's initial registered capital of RMB1,000 million in proportion to their respective shareholding interest. Financing of the Project Company and capital commitment of the parties The total estimated cost for the Land Acquisition of approximately RMB2,856 million in excess of the paid-up registered capital should be funded by shareholders' loans bearing an interest at the rate of 10% per annum (based on 360 days) to be contributed by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu in equal shares (except for funding the refundable performance security), and Jiangsu Aidi would not be required to provide such loans. Any security needed for obtaining further external financing by the Project Company shall first be secured by charging the assets of the Project Company. The Project Company shall refund the refundable performance security of RMB200 million in the proportion of 75% and 25%, respectively to Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu upon its receipt of refund from the local government. - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Set out below are the respective capital commitment of Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu in the Project Company pursuant to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement as supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement: Capital commitment of Nanjing Shanghai Estimated Land Acquisition cost Yinjiazhen Mingbu (RMB in millions) (RMB in millions) RMB500 million, being 50% of the initial registered capital (Note 1) 250 250 RMB2,156 million by shareholders' loans 1,078 (Note 2) 1,078 (Note 2) RMB200 million by shareholders' loans for funding the refundable performance security 150 (Note 3) 50 (Note 3) RMB2,856 million (Note 2) 1,478 1,378 Notes: As at the Latest Practicable Date, the initial registered capital of RMB1,000 million has been paid up as to 50%, i.e., RMB500 million, by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu as to RMB250 million each, and the remaining 50% of the initial registered capital remains to be contributed by Jiangsu Aidi corresponding to its 50% shareholding interest in the Project Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, (i) the RMB2,856 million total Land Acquisition cost had been fully settled; (ii) Nanjing Yinjiazhen has provided a shareholder ' s loan of RMB1,228 million to the Project Company; and (iii) Shanghai Mingbu has provided a shareholder ' s loan of RMB1,128 million to the Project Company. Such amount of shareholders ' loans will be refunded to Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu after the Project Company receives the refund of the performance security from the local government in proportion to their respective loan amount, namely, 75% and 25%, respectively. The Group's capital commitment was determined after arm's length negotiation with reference to (i) the total estimated cost for the Land Acquisition; (ii) the equity interest of the Group in the Project Company; (iii) the efforts contributed by Jiangsu Aidi (including Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee) in assisting the Project Company during the pre-bidding and the bidding process of the Land at the public auction; (iv) the responsibility undertaken by Jiangsu Aidi to assist and procure certain requirements set out in the Land Investment and Construction Agreement to be fulfilled and complied with, and failing which to compensate Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu for any loss suffered by them; (v) the Group being granted with a controlling power over the business operations, the board and shareholders decisions in the Project Company under the Cooperation Agreement; and (vi) the capital commitment assumed by Shanghai Mingbu. In particular, with respect to the contribution by Nanjing Yinjiazhen for funding the payment of the refundable performance security in the amount of RMB150 million, it was determined after taking into consideration that (i) such amount is contributed by the Group as a shareholder's loan in respect of which the Group is entitled to receive an interest at the rate of 10% per annum; (ii) the repayment of such portion of shareholder's loan will be made in proportion to their respective loan amount for such purpose, namely, 75% and 25%, - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD respectively after the Project Company receives the refund of the performance security from the local government. In view of the aforesaid, the Directors (including the independent non- executive Directors) are of the view that the Group's capital commitment as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Group's has funded its capital commitment with its internal resources. Penalty for late payment of contribution and adjustment of shareholding Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, in the event that any shareholder fails to provide its contribution in accordance with the business plans approved or otherwise as required by the board of directors of the Project Company, such defaulting party (''Defaulting Party'') shall pay a late payment penalty to the non-defaulting party(ies) (''Non-defaulting Party(ies)'') at the rate of 18% per annum accruing from the date when such contribution is due and payable until such outstanding amount is fully paid by the Defaulting Party. In addition, under such circumstances, the Non-defaulting Party(ies) shall have the right to provide an urgent loan to the Project Company to make up the shortfall in capital requirements and charge an interest at the rate of 18% per annum accruing from the date when such loan is provided. In case the default continues for more than 30 days, the party(ies) providing the urgent loan (''Lending Party(ies)'') shall have the right to issue a written notice to the other parties (''Adjustment Notice'') requiring to adjust the shareholding interest proportion between the defaulting party and the party providing the urgent loan in accordance with the following formula: Adjusted shareholding percentage of the party providing the urgent loan = [A/(A+B+C)] x 100% Adjusted shareholding percentage of the defaulting party = 1-X A = up to the date of the Adjustment Notice, the aggregate amount of capital contribution (including contribution to the registered capital and shareholder's loan to the Project Company) made by the Lending Party(ies) B = up to the date of the Adjustment Notice, the aggregate amount of capital contribution (including contribution to the registered capital and shareholder's loan to the Project Company) made by the Defaulting Party(ies) C = up to the date of the Adjustment Notice, the aggregate amount of capital contribution (including contribution to the registered capital and shareholder's loan to the Project Company) made by the other Non-defaulting Party which is not a Lending Party X = the sum of the adjusted shareholding percentage of the non-defaulting parties - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Within 30 days of the issuance of the Adjustment Notice, the Defaulting Party shall be obliged to cooperate with the Lending Party(ies) to complete the registration and filing procedures at the relevant authorities to record the adjustment of the shareholding interest, failing which the Defaulting Party shall be liable to pay a compensation to the Lending Party(ies) in the sum of RMB50 million as penalty. Tag along right In the event that any party to the Cooperation Agreement proposes to transfer or sell its interest in the Project Company, and provided no other party exercises its right of first refusal to acquire such interest, the other parties shall have the tag along right to require the selling party to allow the non-selling parties to sell simultaneously at the same price and on the same terms. Other principal terms of the Cooperation Agreement Business Scope - The Project Company shall be a single purpose project company to participate in the bidding of the Land and engage in the construction and development of the Project on the Land and the Project Company must not, (i) without the unanimous consent from all it shareholders, change the nature or scope of the Project Company ' s business and its scope of business shall be at all times consistent with the requirements specified in documents relating to the Land Acquisition; or (ii) enter into any transactions which are not on an arm ' s length basis; Distribution of profit and surplus funds - Profit distribution shall be made in proportion to the amount of registered capital actually paid up by the shareholders in the Project Company and subject to approval by the board of directors of the Project Company. When the Project Company has surplus funds based on its cash and bank balances (after taking into account the Project Company ' s projected funding needs for the following three months and complying with the regulatory requirements on funds subject to monitoring (including performance security required by the relevant government authority, funds required to be kept in monitored bank account from sale of properties as required by lending banks, project development borrowings and mortgage security, etc.), such surplus may be used by shareholders provided that all such distributable surplus shall first be applied to repay any outstanding shareholders ' loans pro rata to the respective shareholders ' loans amounts among the shareholders which have provided such shareholders ' loans. Right of First Refusal - If any party proposes to transfer or sell its interests in the Project Company, the other parties shall have the right of first refusal to purchase such interests. If more than one party intends to exercise its right of first refusal to acquire the interest proposed to be disposed by the disposing party, in such circumstances the interest to be disposed shall be disposed to the other parties in proportion to their respective shareholding interest in the Project Company. - 16 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD It has been agreed by the parties to the Cooperation Agreement, including Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi and the Project Company that the Cooperation Agreement shall have the effect of superseding the Cooperation Framework Agreement. INFORMATION ON THE LAND The Land situated at No. 224 of Central Street, Xuanwu Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing City, the PRC, and it reaches Shenwu Street and the No. 46 Court of Dashugen Community at Xuanwu District to the east, Dashugen Community to the south, Central Street and Houdashugen Community to the west, and the land occupied by Nanjing City Construction ( H o ld in g ) Co m pa n y L i m it ed t o th e no r th . T he l a nd pa r c el f i le n um b er is 320102005004GB00055 and the land parcel number is 2019G38 (玄武區玄武門街道中央路 224號地塊，東至神武路、玄武區大樹根46號社區，南至大樹根，西至中央路、後大樹根， 北至南京市城市建設(控股)有限公司用地。宗地編號320102005004GB00055及土地編號 2019G38) with a total planned site area of 57,974.79 sq.m., ground land transfer site area of 38,284.71 sq.m. and an underground land transfer area of 2,760.06 sq.m.. The Land is designated for commercial and residential usage with a term of 40 and 70 years, respectively. The Land is expected to be developed as residential and commercial properties. INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES TO THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is an established property developer in the PRC focusing on developing quality residential properties in the Yangtze River Delta Megalopolis for customers of all ages. The Group commenced property development operations in Nanjing and successfully expanded its footprint to other cities in the Yangtze River Delta Megalopolis, including Wuxi, Suzhou, Zhenjiang, Hangzhou, Ma'anshan and Hefei. Nanjing Yinjiayuan is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and its principal business activity is investment holding. Jiangsu Aidi is a company established in the PRC and its principal business is property development. To the best of the knowledge and information of the Directors, (i) Jiangsu Aidi is held as to 90% by a company which is in turn held as to 51% by China Post & Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd.* (中郵創業基金管理股份有限公司), a limited liability company established in the PRC and a state-controlled enterprise with its shares listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (stock code: 834344), and as to 49% by China Everbright Limited (中國光大控股有限公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with its shares listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 165); (ii) Jiangsu Aidi is a beneficial shareholder of the Project Company as to 50% equity interest, and (iii) save for the said shareholding in the Project Company, each of Jiangsu Aidi and its ultimate beneficial owners is not connected (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) with any Directors, chief executive or substantial shareholders (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company, its subsidiaries or any of their respective associates. - 17 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Shanghai Mingbu is a company established in the PRC and its principal business is provision of business management and consulting services. To the best of the knowledge and information of the Directors, Shanghai Mingbu's controlling shareholder is Keppel Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited and each of Shanghai Mingbu and its ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE LAND ACQUISITION AND THE ENTERING INTO OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT) The Land is situated in Xuanwu district, Nanjing City, the PRC. It is close to the west side of Xuanwu Lake (玄武湖) within a distance of 300 metres from the Xuanwumen Line One Subway Station (地鐵1號線玄武門站). It is also located in the mid area of the Xinmuofan Road Station (新模範中路站) and is accessible by public transportation. Within the vicinity of the Land there are four tertiary institutions with rich cultural atmosphere and surrounded by educational, healthcare and commercial facilities within one kilometer radius. It is also near the Xuanwu Lake (玄武湖) with beautiful landscape view. The Land is expected to be developed as residential and commercial properties. By entering into the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement), the Group could benefit from the cooperation and grasp the market opportunities and enhance its investment portfolio in the property market in the PRC. The Group could also leverage on its development and operation experience in large-scale comprehensive development projects and to exert its strength into the development of the Project to create a greater return for the Shareholders. Jiangsu Aidi and its ultimate shareholders have a long history and substantial experience in property development projects in the PRC. The Company believes that the cooperation with Jiangsu Aidi in the Land Acquisition represents an opportunity to build a long term strategic cooperation relationship with Jiangsu Aidi which is considered as a strong partner to the Group in property development in the PRC, which is significant to the Group's implementation of its business expansion strategy of acquiring and building land resources at prime locations and therefore would be beneficial to the Group's future business development especially for strengthening its expansion in the Yangtze River Delta region. The terms of the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) have been arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the parties thereto. The Directors confirm that the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement contemplated under Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company. - 18 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole after taking into consideration the following: Jiangsu Aidi would not have the right to receive any distribution of profit by the Project Company before its contribution to the registered capital pursuant to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement); Jiangsu Aidi ' s voting right as a shareholder and its right to nominate directors to the board of directors of the Project Company have been diminished after the introduction of Shanghai Mingbu, whereas the Group continues to retain majority of the voting right in general meetings and control over the board composition of the Project Company; Jiangsu Aidi alone has undertaken to procure the fulfilment of certain conditions to be performed by the Project Company under the Land Investment and Development Agreement, including the introduction of investments from various industries including high-tech industries and foreign investments into the district where the Project is located, which is considered to be onerous and requires substantial efforts and resources to achieve, and Jiangsu Aidi also undertook to compensate for any loss which may be suffered by Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu or any penalties imposed by the relevant government authority on the Project Company (including but not limited to the forfeiture of the performance security of RMB200 million paid by the Project Company); Jiangsu Aidi was the first party to the joint venture taking part in the bidding of the Land since the preliminary stage and had conducted a vast amount of liaison works with the government authorities to explore, among other things, the future development planning of the Land and the Xuanwu District in which the Land is located and the resources needed to achieve the development goal of the Land in line with policy objectives of the local government so as to ensure that the Project Company, once won the bidding, would be able to obtain the various permits and qualifications from government authorities during the different phases of the development of the Project; the Land was acquired at a competitive price based on the estimate of the Company taking into account, among other things, the area, location, surrounding facilities and development potential of the Land, which may not be achieved without the contribution and efforts of Jiangsu Aidi (including Jiangsu Aidi ' s Nominee) during the pre-bidding and bidding process of the Land; the portion of the contribution by Nanjing Yijiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu by way of shareholders ' loans would also bring them a return at a rate of 10% per annum having priority over distribution of dividends pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement); - 19 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the shareholder ' s loan provided by Nanjing Yinjiazhen to the Project Company shall be repaid to Nanjing Yinjiazhen (at the same time as repayment of Shanghai Mingbu ' s shareholder ' s loan proportionally) in priority to any profit distribution which may be made by the Project Company; (viii)that Jiangsu Aidi would not be entitled to any distribution of profit by the Project Company so long as it has not yet paid up its contribution to the registered capital of RMB500 million pursuant to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement); Shanghai Mingbu was willing to contribute 50% of the Land Acquisition cost (except for the performance security to which Shanghai Mingbu will contribute 25% for reasons mentioned above) thereby reducing the financial burden on the part of the Group to fund the remaining Land Acquisition cost in the absence of Jiangsu Aidi; and the commercial benefits brought to the Project Company by Jiangsu Aidi (including Jiangsu Aidi ' s Nominee) in the bidding the Land. None of the Directors has a material interest in Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement), and none of them is required to abstain from voting on the board resolution approving the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement). FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE LAND ACQUISITION ON THE GROUP AS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT) Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement), the capital commitment by the Group will be RMB1,478 million, which is funded by the Group's internal resources. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Nanjing Yinjiazhen directly holds 25% of the equity interest in the Project Company. The Company holds, indirectly through Nanjing Yinjiazhen, 25% of the equity interest in the Project Company. Despite the shareholding percentage, Nanjing Yinjiazhen controls the majority of the board of directors and the voting rights in the shareholders' meetings of the Project Company pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemental by the Supplemental Agreement), the Project Company is a subsidiary of Nanjing Yinjiazhen and an indirect subsidiary of the Company. As a result, the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Project Company will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. - 20 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Assuming the Land Acquisition has been completed, the financial effects on the Group are: an increase of inventory (from the Land) by approximately RMB2,588 million; and an expected decrease in the Group ' s net cash position by approximately RMB1,414 million. The Directors considered that the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) do not have any immediate material effect on the total assets of the Group. Since the capital commitment of the Group is expected to be funded by its internal resources, the Company does not expect the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement would have a significant effect on the liabilities of the Group. The Company does not expect that the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement would have a significant effect on the earnings of the Group. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated by reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the contribution to be made by the Group for as contemplated under the Transactions exceed 25% but are less than 100%, each of the Land Acquisition and Joint Venture Arrangement constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 21 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD WRITTEN SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has a material interest in the Transactions and is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the Transactions. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, the Company had obtained a written approval for the Transactions from the Relevant Shareholders set out below, being a closely allied group of Shareholders which together are beneficially interested in 746,542,411 Shares, representing approximately 51.59% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date, carrying rights to vote at a general meeting of the Company: Approximate percentage of Number of shareholding Shareholders Shares held (Note 7) Silver Huang (Note 1) 517,833,810 35.79% Silver Vally (Note 1) 21,255,724 1.47% Silver Xie (Note 2) 78,085,490 5.40% Silver Li (Note 3) 36,192,609 2.50% Silver Ma (Note 4) 71,919,056 4.97% Silver Shao (Note 5) 10,627,861 0.73% Silver Wang (Note 6) 10,627,861 0.73% Total: 746,542,411 51.59% Notes: Each of Silver Huang and Silver Vally is wholly-owned by Mr. Huang Qingping, a non-executive Director, chairman of the Board and a controlling Shareholder. Silver Xie is wholly-owned by Mr. Xie Chenguang, a non-executive Director. Silver Li is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhu Li, an executive Director. Silver Ma is wholly-owned by Mr. Ma Baohua, an executive Director. Silver Shao is wholly-owned by Ms. Shao Lei, an executive Director. Silver Wang is wholly-owned by Mr. Wang Zheng, an executive Director. The approximate shareholding percentages were calculated based on 1,446,962,138 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. The relationships (among other things) among the Relevant Shareholders which constitute ''a closely-allied group of Shareholders'' under Rule 14.45 of the Listing Rules are briefly set out below: the ultimate beneficial owner of each of the Relevant Shareholders as mentioned above is a Director and all of such Directors have been involved in the management roles overseeing the daily operations of the property development arm of Yincheng Real Estate Group, which have been separated from Yincheng Real Estate Group to form the Group for the purpose of the Listing; - 22 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Huang Qingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li have been shareholders of Yincheng Real Estate for more than 12 years with Mr. Huang first became a shareholder since 2001. Mr. Huang Qingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li have continued to be shareholders of Yincheng Real Estate after the Reorganisation and Yincheng Real Estate Group continues to carry on a variety of business operations other than property development in the PRC; Mr. Huang Qingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li, being the ultimate beneficial shareholders of Yincheng Real Estate Group in aggregate holding more than 50% shareholding interests of Yincheng Real Estate, have nominated Mr. Wang Zheng and Ms. Shao Lei to be appointed as Directors so that the six of them continue with their close cooperation in the Group both as directors and shareholders of the Company through their respective investment vehicles (namely, the respective Relevant Shareholders); and Since the inception of the Company and as a result of the Reorganisation, Mr. Huang Qingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li, by reason of their ultimate shareholding interest in Yincheng Real Estate, first became interested in the issued shares of the Company through through their respective investment vehicles, namely, Silver Huang, Silver Xie, Silver Ma and Silver Li, respectively. Silver Vally (wholly owned by Mr. Huang Qingping) also became a Shareholder as part of the Reorganisation. In recognition of the contribution of Mr. Wang Zheng and Ms. Shao Lei in the Group, they also became shareholders of the Company through their respective investment vehicles, namely, Silver Wang and Silver Shao. On the basis that the Relevant Shareholders form a closely-allied group of Shareholders under Rule 14.45 of the Listing Rules, pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, their written approvals may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting for the purpose of approving the Transactions and therefore no extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be convened for such purpose. To the best of the Directors knowledge, information and belief, no Director is required to abstain from voting on the board resolutions for approving the Transactions. RECOMMENDATION The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Land Acquisition and the Joint Venture Arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the Appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. Huang Qingping Chairman FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The Company is required to set out in this circular the financial information for the last three financial years with respect to the profits and losses, financial record and position, as a comparative table and the latest published statement of financial position together with the notes on the annual accounts for the last financial year for the Group. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been set out on pages 63 to 172 of the 2018 annual report of t h e C o m p a n y w h i c h w a s po s t e d on 2 9 A p r i l 2 0 1 9 o n t h e S t o c k E x c h a n g e 's w e b s i t e (https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2019/0429/ltn20190429775.pdf). The audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016 have been set out on pages I-1 to I-123 of the prospectus of the Company dated 22 February 2019 (''Prospectus'') w h i c h w a s p o s t e d o n 2 2 F e b r u a r y 2 0 1 9 o n t h e S t o c k E x c h a n g e ' s w e b s i t e (https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2019/0222/ltn20190222007.pdf). 2. INDEBTEDNESS STATEMENT As at the close of business on 30 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for the purpose this indebtedness statement, the Group had a total bank and other borrowings of approximately RMB11,051.72 million, comprising secured and guaranteed bank loans and other secured loans of approximately RMB8,436.18 million and approximately RMB2,303.35 million, respectively, and unsecured and unguaranteed loans of approximately RMB312.19 million. As at 30 September 2019, certain of the Group's secured borrowings were secured by the pledges of the asset portfolio which includes investment properties, prepaid land lease payments, properties under development and completed properties held for sale. Contingent liabilities The Group provides mortgage guarantees to banks in respect of the mortgage loans they provided to the Group's customers in order to secure the repayment obligations of such customers. The mortgage guarantees are issued from the date of grant of the relevant mortgage loans and released upon the earlier of (i) the transfer of the relevant real estate ownership certificates to the customers, or (ii) the settlement of mortgage loans by the customers. If a customer defaults on the mortgage loan, the Group is typically required to repurchase the underlying property by paying off the mortgage loan. If it fails to do so, the mortgagee banks will auction the underlying property and recover the balance from the Group if the outstanding loan amount exceeds the net foreclosure sale proceeds. The Group provided guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks to the customers of our completed properties held for sale. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantee arrangements, in case of default on mortgage payments by the customers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principals together with any accrued interest and penalties owed by the defaulted purchasers to those banks. Under the above arrangement, - I-1- APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP the related properties were pledged to the banks as collaterals for the mortgage loans, upon default on mortgage repayments by these customers, the banks are entitled to take over the legal titles and will realise the pledged properties through open auction. The Group's guarantee period starts from the dates of grant of the relevant mortgage loans and ends upon the issuance and registration of property ownership certificates to the purchasers, which will generally be available within one to two years after the customers take possession of the relevant properties. As at 30 September 2019, the material contingent liabilities incurred for the Group's provision of guarantees to financial institutions in respect of the mortgage loans they provided to the Group's customers were approximately RMB4,733.20 million. The Group provided guarantees to banks and other institutions in connection with financial facilities granted to the related parties. As the total guarantee amount of RMB847.00 million as at 30 September 2019 was secured by the pledges, the directors of the Company considered no financial guarantee provision was needed in respect of the guarantees. The Group may be involved in lawsuits and other proceedings in its ordinary course of business from time to time. The Group believes that no liabilities resulting from these proceedings will have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition or operating results. Save as disclosed in this circular, the Group had no other material contingent liabilities. Save as aforesaid or as otherwise disclosed herein, and apart from intra-group liabilities, our Group did not have outstanding at 30 September 2019 any loan capital issued and outstanding or agreed to be issued, bank overdrafts, loans or other similar indebtedness, liabilities under acceptances (other than normal trade bills) or acceptable credits, debentures, mortgages, charges, finance leases or hire purchases commitments, guarantees, material covenants, or other material contingent liabilities. 3. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position or outlook of the Group since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Group were made up. 4. WORKING CAPITAL The Directors are of the opinion that, taking into account the financial resources available to the Group including the internally generated funds and the present available bank facilities, and taking into account the impact of the Transactions, the Group will have sufficient working capital for its requirements for at least the next 12 months from the date of this circular. - I-2- APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 5. FINANCIAL AND TRADING PROSPECTS OF THE GROUP Since Nanjing Yinjiazhen controls the majority of the voting rights in the broad meeting and general meeting of the Project Company, the Project Company is regarded as a subsidiary of Nanjing Yinjiazhen. Accordingly, the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Project Company will be consolidated into the Company's account. During 2018, the Group acquired a total of 10 new land parcels, mainly located in cities such as Nanjing, Wuxi, Hangzhou, Xuzhou, Zhenjiang, Maanshan etc.. The Group also acquired 5 land parcels located in cities such as Wuxi, Suzhou, Hefei and Maanshan etc. jointly with our third party business partners. As at 31 December 2018, based on sharing proportion, the Group has land reserve with total gross floor area of more than 3,437,238 square meters, laying a solid foundation for the future growth of the Company. As at the end of 2018, based on the equity size, the gross floor area under development was 2,339,835 square meters, while the planned gross floor area for future development was 825,948 square meters. In 2019, a certain degree of uncertainty still exists in the domestic and foreign market. Generally, the Chinese economy is still facing downward pressure. For the real estate industry, it is estimated that the controlling approach including ''houses for living but not speculation'' and ''different policies on different cities'' adopted by the central government and local authorities to stabilize the real estate market will stand firmly. On the other hand, maintaining the stable condition of the real estate market under the prevailing economic environment is an important component of China's stabilizing direction. To align with the overall consideration to establish a long-term system, stabilizing the traditional sales market would be another emphasis of the Reform on Housing Systems. Meanwhile, in the opinion of the Group, persistent increase of the household income and level of urbanization is the fundamental driver for the development of the real estate market. Since the process of urbanization in China is on its half way, it is expected that population in the urban area will increase rapidly in the coming 5-10 years. Hosing demand derived from urbanization could still be extended. Moreover, Chinese economy maintained a stable actual growth, while the disposable income of urban citizens maintained a moderate increase, providing formidable support to the improving demand for accommodation. In the opinion of the Company, there is still plenty of room for development of the Chinese real estate industry. In the future, the Group will continue to focus on the exploration of the Nanjing market, strategically expand the scale of other cities in the Yangtze River Delta regions. Through entering into cooperative framework agreement and acquisition of land in Nanjing, the Group will be able to seize market opportunity by further cooperation and strengthen its investment portfolio in the property market of Nanjing and China. Leveraging on its development and operating experience in large scale integrated development project, the Group can facilitate its project development, bringing better return for its shareholders. - I-3- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 2. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES Directors' and chief executive's interests and short positions in shares or underlying shares and/or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations As at the Latest Practicable Date, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') which are (a) recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO (including interests and short positions in which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (b) as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the required standard dealings by directors of listed issuer as referred to Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the ''Model Code''), were as follows: Long Positions in the Shares Approximate % of issued share Number of Shares capital of the Name of Director Capacity/Nature held Company(7) Mr. Huang Qingping (1) Interest in controlled 539,089,534 37.26% corporation Mr. Xie Chenguang (2) Interest in controlled 78,085,490 5.40% corporation Mr. Ma Baohua (3) Interest in controlled 71,919,056 4.97% corporation Mr. Zhu Li (4) Interest in controlled 36,192,609 2.50% corporation Mr. Wang Zhang (5) Interest in controlled 10,627,861 0.73% corporation Ms. Shao Lei (6) Interest in controlled 10,627,861 0.73% corporation - II-1- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION Notes: Out of the 539,089,534 Shares, 539,089,534 Shares were directly owned by Silver Huang Holding Limited and 21,255,724 Shares were directly owned by Silver Vally Holding Limited. Silver Huang Holding Limited and Silver Vally Holding Limited are wholly-owned by Mr. Huang who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Huang Holding Limited and Silver Vally Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Xie Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Xie Chenguang who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Xie Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Ma Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Ma Baohua who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Ma Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Li Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhu Li who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Li Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Wang Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Wang Zheng who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Wang Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Shao Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Shao Lei who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Shao Holding Limited under the SFO. The approximate shareholding percentages were calculated based on 1,446,962,138 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company nor their associates had registered an interest or short position in any shares or underlying shares and/or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which would have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests or short positions in which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or that was required to be recorded in the register kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, pursuant to the Model Code. - II-2- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION 3. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST IN SECURITIES As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as is known to any Director or chief executive of the Company, the following persons had an interest in the Shares which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO: Approximate % of issued share Number of capital of the Name of Shareholder Capacity/Nature Shares held Company(3) Silver Huang Holding Beneficial owner 517,833,810 35.79% Limited Silver Dai Holding Beneficial owner 187,777,351 12.98% Limited(1) Dai Chengshu(1) Interest in controlled 187,777,351 12.98% corporation Silver Zhu Holding Beneficial owner 101,730,089 7.03% Limited(2) Zhu Linnan(2) Interest in controlled 101,730,089 7.03% corporation Silver Xie Holding Beneficial owner 78,085,490 5.40% Limited Notes: Silver Dai Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Dai Chengshu who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Dai Holding Limited under the SFO. Silver Zhu Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhu Linnan who is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Silver Zhu Holding Limited under the SFO. The approximate shareholding percentages were calculated based on 1,446,962,138 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date and so far as is known to any Director or chief executive of the Company, no other person had an interest or short position in the Shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. 4. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN COMPETING BUSINESSES As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors is interested in any business which competes or may compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group nor any conflicts of interest which has or may have with the Group of interests with the Group. - II-3- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION 5. ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS As at the Latest Practicable Date: save as disclosed in the section headed '' Continuing Connected Transactions '' in the Prospectus for details of agreements entered into between the Group with Yincheng Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.* ( 銀城地產集團股份有限公司 ) ( '' Yincheng Real Estate '' ), in which Mr. Huang Gingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li are shareholders, and one of them being a Master Property Management Services Agreement dated 18 February 2019 (as defined in the Prospectus) which was subsequently replaced by a master property management services agreement dated on 21 October 2019 entered into between the Company and Yincheng Life Service CO., Ltd ( 銀城生活服務有限公司 ), a company of which Mr. Huang Qingping is a controlling shareholder and its shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1922) and each of Mr. Huang Qingping, Mr. Xie Chenguang, Mr. Ma Baohua and Mr. Zhu Li is a non-executive director, with further details set out in the announcement of the Company dated 21 October 2019, none of the Directors was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting at the Latest Practicable Date which was significant in relation to the businesses of the Group; none of the Directors had entered, or proposed to enter, into a service contract with any member of the Group which was not determinable by the relevant member of the Group within one year without payment of compensation, other than statutory compensation; none of the Directors had any direct or indirect interest in any assets which had been, since 31 December 2018 (being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Group were made up), acquired or disposed of by, or leased to, any member of the Group, or were proposed to be acquired or disposed of by, or leased to, any member of the Group; and each the following Directors was a director or employee of a company which had an interest or short position in the Shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: Name of sole director Name of company Mr. Huang Qingping Silver Huang Holding Limited Mr. Xie Chenguang Silver Xie Holding Limited - II-4- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION 6. MATERIAL CONTRACTS The following contracts (not being contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Group) had been entered into by members of the Group within two years immediately preceding the date of this circular which are or may be material: the pledge dated 30 November 2017 between Nanjing Yincheng Real Estate Co., Ltd.* 南京銀城房地產開發有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yincheng '' ) (as pledgor) and Hangzhou Industry and Commerce Trust Company Limited* ( 杭州工商信託股份有 限公司 ) (as pledgee) in relation to the pledge of 100% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjiazhan Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉湛企業管理有限公 司 ); the share allocation agreement dated 11 December 2017 between Yincheng Real Estate, Nanjing Yincheng, Jiangsu Xinyuan Industrial Investment Co., Ltd.* ( 江蘇新 苑實業投資有限公司 ) ( '' Jiangsu Xinyuan '' ) and Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基房地產開發 ( 集團 ) 有限公司 ),

pursuant to which Yincheng Real Estate transferred 48.35% shareholding interest in Nanjing Mahui Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 南京馬會置業有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Mahui '' ) to Nanjing Yincheng through share allocation for the consideration of RMB166.324 million; 46.65% shareholding interest in Nanjing Mahui to Jiangsu Xinyuan for the consideration of RMB134.419 million; and 5% shareholding interest in Nanjing Mahui to Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基 房地產開發 ( 集團 ) 有限公司 ) for the consideration of RMB14.3 million; the share allocation agreement dated 7 December 2017 signed between Yincheng Real Estate and Nanjing Yincheng, pursuant to which Yincheng Real Estate

transferred 50.83% shareholding interest in Nanjing Eastern Senior Living Health Industry Co., Ltd.* ( 南京東方頤年健康產業發展有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Eastern Senior Living '' ) to Nanjing Yincheng through share allocation for the consideration of RMB490.03 million; the pledge dated April 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng (as pledgor) and Zijin Trust Ltd. ( 紫金信託有限責任公司 ) (as creditor and pledgee), involving the pledge

of 100% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjiahui Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉匯企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjiahui '' ); the pledge dated April 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng (as pledgor) and Zijin Trust Ltd. ( 紫金信託有限責任公司 )(as creditor and pledgee), involving the pledge of

100% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjiahong Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉泓企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjiahong '' ); the guarantee dated 25 April 2018 signed between Hangzhou Yinhong (as guarantor) and Zijin Trust Ltd. ( 紫金信託有限責任公司 ) (as creditor) in relation to certain obligations of Nanjing Yincheng due and owing by it to Zijin Trust Ltd. ( 紫金信託 有限責任公司 ); - II-5- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION the capital injection agreement dated 25 April 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Nanjing Yinhaokun Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* ( 南京銀浩坤企業管理合夥企業 ( 有限合夥 )) and Nanjing Yinjiachun Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉淳企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjiachun '' ), pursuant to which Nanjing Yinhaokun Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* ( 南京銀浩坤企業管理合夥企業 ( 有限合夥 )) acquired 0.99% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjiachun through capital injection in the amount of RMB10,000; the equity transfer agreement dated 25 April 2018 signed between Shanghai Sunac Property Development Group Limited* ( 上海融創房地產開發集團有限公司 ) and Nanjing Yinjiaying Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉瀛企業管理有限公 司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjiaying '' ), pursuant to which Shanghai Sunac Property Development Group Limited* ( 上海融創房地產開發集團有限公司 ) transferred

shareholding interest with a value of RMB100 million representing a registered capital of 50% in SUNAC (Jiangsu) Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 融創（江蘇）置業有限公 司 ), to Nanjing Yinjiaying for the consideration of RMB100 million; the equity transfer agreement dated 2 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Jiangsu Xinyuan and Nanjing Eastern Senior Living, pursuant to which Jiangsu Xinyuan transferred 20% shareholding interest in Nanjing Eastern Senior Living to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB295,229,993.60; the equity transfer agreement dated 2 May 2018 signed between Jiangsu Xinyuan, Nanjing Yincheng and Nanjing Mahui, pursuant to which Jiangsu Xinyuan transferred 46.65% shareholding interest in Nanjing Mahui to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB271,629,206.87; the equity transfer agreement dated 7 May 2018 signed between Wuxi Fuwang Investment Company Limited* ( 無錫富旺投資有限公司 ) and Wuxi Yinzelan Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 無錫銀澤瀾企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Wuxi Yinzelan '' ), pursuant to which Wuxi Fuwang Investment Company Limited* ( 無錫 富旺投資有限公司 ) transferred 35% shareholding interest in Wuxi Yifeng Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 無錫億豐置業有限公司 ) ( '' Wuxi Yifeng '' ) with a value of

RMB56 million) to Wuxi Yinzelan for the consideration of RMB56 million; the equity transfer agreement dated 21 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基房地產開發 ( 集團 ) 有限 公司 ), Nanjing Yincheng and Nanjing Eastern Senior Living, pursuant to which Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基房地產開 發 ( 集團 ) 有限公司 ) transferred 4.167% shareholding interest in Nanjing Eastern Senior Living to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB61,526,653.67 million; - II-6- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION the equity transfer agreement dated 21 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Jiangsu Xinyuan and Nanjing Hongquan Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 南京弘全房地產開 發有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Hongquan '' ), pursuant to which Jiangsu Xinyuan transferred 24.99% shareholding interest in Nanjing Hongquan to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB24,632,031.90; the equity transfer agreement dated 21 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Nanjing Jinjitongchan Property Company Limited* ( 南京金基通產置業有限公司 ) and Nanjing Hongquan, pursuant to which Nanjing Jinjitongchan Property Company Limited* ( 南京金基通產置業有限公司 ) transferred 49% shareholding interest in Nanjing Hongquan to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB48,298,101.76; the equity transfer agreement dated 21 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Jiangsu Xinyuan and Nanjing Hongquan, pursuant to which Jiangsu Xinyuan transferred 49% shareholding interest in Nanjing Hongquan to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB124,171,125.20; the equity transfer agreement dated 25 May 2018 signed between Yincheng Real Estate, Nanjing Yingang and Nanjing Yincheng, pursuant to which Yincheng Real Estate transferred 99.9% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yincheng to Nanjing Yingang Business Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀港企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yingang '' ) for the consideration of RMB100 million; the equity transfer agreement dated 25 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yingang, Pearl Blue Investment Limited and Nanjing Yincheng, pursuant to which 0.1% of the interest in Nanjing Yincheng was transferred from Pearl Blue Investment Limited to Nanjing Yingang for the consideration of RMB1.5 million; the equity transfer agreement dated 28 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基房地產開發 ( 集團 ) 有限 公司 ), Nanjing Yincheng and Nanjing Mahui, pursuant to which Nanjing Jinji Property Development (Group) Company Limited* ( 南京金基房地產開發 ( 集團 ) 有限 公司 ) transferred 5% shareholding interest in Nanjing Mahui to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB29,113,527.00; the equity transfer agreement dated 28 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Jiangsu Ruilang Property Investment Co., Ltd.* ( 江蘇瑞朗置業投資有限公司 ) ( '' Jiangsu Ruilang '' ) and Nanjing Yicheng, pursuant to which Jiangsu Ruilang transferred 30% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yicheng to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB158,421,590.59; the equity transfer agreement dated 28 May 2018 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Nanjing Jinjitongchan Property Company Limited* ( 南京金基通產置業有限公司 ) and Nanjing Yicheng, pursuant to which Nanjing Jinjitongchan Property Company Limited* ( 南京金基通產置業有限公司 ) transferred 30% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yicheng to Nanjing Yincheng for the consideration of RMB158,421,590.59; - II-7- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Cao Holding Limited ( '' Silver Cao '' ), pursuant to which 6,843,683 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Cao to our Company in consideration of which, 53,380.7274 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Cao; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Dai Holding Limited ( '' Silver Dai '' ), pursuant to which 96,296,077 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Dai to our Company in consideration of which, 751,109.4006 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Dai; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Huang Holding Limited ( '' Silver Huang '' ), pursuant to which 265,555,800 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Huang to our Company in consideration of which, 2,071,335.2400 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Huang; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Li Holding Limited ( '' Silver Li '' ), pursuant to which 18,560,312 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Li to our Company in consideration of which, 144,770.4336 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Li; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Shao Holding Limited ( '' Silver Shao '' ), pursuant to which 5,450,185 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Shao to our Company in consideration of which, 42,511.4430 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Shao; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Vally Holding Limited ( '' Silver Vally '' ), pursuant to which 10,900,371 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Vally to our Company in consideration of which, 85,022.8938 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Vally; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Wang Holding Limited ( '' Silver Wang '' ), pursuant to which 5,450,185 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Wang to our Company in consideration of which, 42,511.4430 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Wang; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Wu Holding Limited ( '' Silver Wu '' ), pursuant to which 6,867,233 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Wu to our Company in consideration of which, 53,564.4174 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Wu; the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Xie Holding Limited ( '' Silver Xie '' ), pursuant to which 40,043,841 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Xie to our Company in consideration of which, 312,341.9598 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Xie; - II-8- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION the share transfer form dated 29 May 2018 signed between our Company and Silver Zhu Holding Limited ( '' Silver Zhu '' ), pursuant to which 52,169,276 shares of US$0.0001 par value each were transferred from Silver Zhu to our Company in consideration of which, 406,920.3528 Shares were allotted and issued to Silver Zhu; the equity transfer agreement dated 27 June 2018 signed between Wuxi Yincheng Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 無錫銀城房地產開發有限公司 ) ( '' Wuxi Yincheng '' ) and Tongxiang City Anhao Investment Management Company Limited* ( 桐鄉市安豪投 資管理有限公司 ), pursuant to which Tongxiang City Anhao Investment Management Company Limited*( 桐鄉市安豪投資管理有限公司 ) transferred 19% shareholding interest in Suzhou Yinze Real Estate Co., Ltd.* ( 蘇州銀澤房地產開發有限公司 ) ( '' Suzhou Yinze '' ) to Wuxi Yincheng for the consideration of RMB40,575,555.56; the pledge dated 5 September 2018 between Nanjing Yincheng (as pledgor) and Hangzhou Industry and Commerce Trust Company Limited* ( 杭州工商信託股份有 限公司 ) (as pledgee) in relation to 33% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjialan Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉瀾企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjialan '' ); the equity transfer agreement dated 27 December 2018 signed between Wuxi Yincheng and Huzhou Languang Cancong Investment Co. Ltd* ( 湖州藍光燦琮投資 有限公司 ), pursuant to which Wuxi Yincheng transferred 51% shareholding in Jiangyin Yinlan Property Development Co., Ltd* ( 江陰銀藍房地產開發有限公司 ) to Huzhou Languang Cancong Investment Co. Ltd* ( 湖州藍光燦琮投資有限公司 ) for a consideration of RMB1; the deed of indemnity dated 20 February 2019 given by Mr. Huang Qingping, Silver Huang and Silver Vally in favour of the Company (for itself and as trustee for each of its subsidiaries) as detailed in the paragraph headed '' Tax and other indemnities '' in Appendix VI to the prospectus; the deed of non-competition dated 20 February 2019 given by Mr. Huang Qingping, Silver Huang and Silver Vally in favour of the Company (for itself and as trustee for each of its subsidiaries) as detailed in the paragraph headed '' Relationship with our controlling shareholders - Deed of Non-Competition '' of the Prospectus; the underwriting agreement dated 21 February 2019 relating to the public offering of initially 35,426,000 Shares for subscriptions by members of the public in Hong Kong entered into among, among other parties, the Company and Mr. Huang Qingping, Silver Huang and Silver Vally; the underwriting agreement dated 27 February 2019 relating to the placing of initially 318,836,000 Shares entered into among, among other parties, the Company and Mr. Huang Qingping, Silver Huang and Silver Vally; - II-9- APPENDIX II GENERAL INFORMATION the equity transfer agreement dated 5 March 2019 entered into between Wuxi Yinzechen Management Co. Ltd. ( 無錫銀澤辰企業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Wuxi Yinzechen '' ) and Nanjing Qike Properties Co. Ltd. ( 南京齊坷置業有限公司 ) pursuant to which Nanjing Qike Properties Co. Ltd. ( 南京齊坷置業有限公司 ) agreed to sell 49% equity interest held by it in Wuxi Qike Properties Co. Ltd. ( 無錫齊坷置 業有限公司 ) to Wuxi Yinzechen at the consideration of RMB9.8 million; the equity transfer agreement dated 30 September 2019 signed between Nanjing Yincheng, Nanjing Yinhaokun Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* ( 南京銀浩坤企業管理合夥企業 ( 有限合夥 )) and Nanjing Yinjiachun, pursuant to which Nanjing Yinhaokun Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* ( 南京銀浩坤企業管理合夥企業 ( 有限合夥 )) disposed of the 0.99% shareholding interest in Nanjing Yinjiachun (i.e., RMB10,000 contribution to the registered capital) to Nanjing Yinjiachun; the cooperation agreement dated 13 May 2019 ( '' Cooperation Agreement '' ) entered into between Nanjing Yinjiayuan Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.* ( 南京銀嘉渊企 業管理有限公司 ) ( '' Nanjing Yinjiayuan '' ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Lin ' an Yixiang Property Development Company Limited* ( 臨安屹翔 房地產開發有限公司 ) ( '' Lin ' an Yixiang '' ) to agree on the cooperation between the parties towards implementing the acquisition of 100% equity interests in 19 distressed companies and the disposal of 17 of them to Lin ' an Yixiang by Nanjing Yinjiayuan at the aggregate consideration of RMB100 million, details of which are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 11 July 2019; the restructuring investment agreement dated 16 May 2019 entered into between Nanjing Yinjiayuan and Lin ' an Yixiang (both as restructuring investors) and the administrator of Zhongdu Holdings Group Company Limited* ( 中都控股集團有限公 司管理人 ), being the administrator of the 19 distressed companies as mentioned in item (nn) above, in respect of the acquisition of such 19 distressed companies as part of their restructuring which were adjudicated bankrupt by the court in the PRC, details of which are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 11 July 2019; and the Equity Transfer Agreement. 7. MISCELLANEOUS The English text of this Circular shall prevail over the Chinese text in the event of any inconsistency. The Company Secretary of the Company is Mr. WONG Yu Kit, who is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. The headquarters and principal place of business in the PRC is at Part of 19 - 21 Floors, Block A Yincheng Plaza, 289 Jiangdongbeilu, Nanjing, the PRC. The registered office of the Company is at Sertus Chambers, Governors Square, Suite #5-204, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 2547, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Cayman Islands is Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited of P.O. Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. The share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited whose address is situated at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents are available for inspection at the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Room 4502, 45/F Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong during normal business hours on any business day (Saturdays and public holdings excluded) from the date of this Circular up to and including 9 December 2019: the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company; the material contracts referred to in the paragraph headed '' 6. Material contracts '' in this appendix; the annual report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018; and this Circular. - II-11- Attachments Original document

