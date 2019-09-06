Yincheng International : MAJOR TRANSACTION UPDATE ON THE ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN NANJING CITY, THE PRC UNDER A JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT AND SIGNING OF SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

In particular, with respect to the contribution by Nanjing Yinjiazhen for funding the payment of the refundable performance security in the amount of RMB150 million, it was determined after taking into consideration that (i) such amount is contributed by Nanjing Yinjiazhen as an interest bearing shareholder's loan which is repayable to Nanjing Yinjiazhen; (ii) the repayment of such portion of shareholder's loan will be made in proportion to their respective loan amount for such purpose, namely, 75% and 25%, respectively after the Project Company receives the refund of the performance security from the local government. In view of the aforesaid, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Group's capital commitment as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Group intends to fund the additional capital commitment by the Group's internal resources and bank borrowings.

Save as aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Cooperation Agreement shall remain unchanged and shall continue to be in full force and effect.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

As a result of the entering of the Supplemental Agreement, the capital commitment by the Group will increase from RMB714 million to RMB1,478 million.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

Jiangsu Aidi and its ultimate shareholders have a long history and substantial experience in property development projects in the PRC. The Company believes that the cooperation with Jiangsu Aidi in the Land Acquisition represents an opportunity to build a long term strategic cooperation relationship with Jiangsu Aidi which is considered as a strong partner to the Group in property development in the PRC, which is significant to the Group's implementation of its business expansion strategy of acquiring and building land resources at prime locations and therefore would be beneficial to the Group's future business development especially for strengthening its expansion in the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the further commercial negotiation before signing of the Supplemental Agreement, it was noted that, (i) Jiangsu Aidi would only make its contribution of 50% of the initial registered capital at a later stage and it was not prepared to provide further contribution to fund the Land Acquisition Cost by way of shareholders loans; (ii) Jiangsu Aidi would not have the right to receive any distribution of profit by the Project Company before its contribution to the registered capital; (iii) Jiangsu Aidi's voting right as a shareholder and its right to nominate directors to the board of directors of the Project Company have been diminished after the introduction of Shanghai Mingbu, whereas the Group continues to retain majority of the voting right in general meetings and control over the board composition of the Project Company; and (iv) Shanghai Mingbu was willing to contribute 50% of the Land Acquisition cost (except for the performance security to which Shanghai Mingbu will contribute 25% for reasons mentioned above) thereby reducing the financial burden on the part of the Group to fund the remaining Land Acquisition cost in the absence of Jiangsu Aidi. Taking into account the abovementioned reasons, and the commercial benefits brought to the Project Company by Jiangsu Aidi (including Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee) in the bidding