News  >  Companies  >  All News

Yirendai : Approved Certain Senior Management Appointments

0
07/11/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

Yirendai Ltd. (the 'Company') recently approved the following senior management appointments (the 'Appointments') in a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board').

  • Mr. Ning Tang was appointed as the Company's chief executive officer while he will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors and the chief executive officer of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited ('CreditEase').
  • Ms. Xiao Shang was appointed as the chief executive officer of Yiren Wealth, a business division of the Company while she will continue to serve as a senior vice president of CreditEase Wealth Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CreditEase.
  • Mr. Huan Chen was appointed as the chief risk officer of the Company while he will continue to serve as the chief strategy officer of CreditEase.

Mr. Ning Tang, Ms. Xiao Shang and Mr. Huan Chen have fully disclosed to the Board any actual and potential conflict of interest due to their positions with both CreditEase and the Company pursuant to the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics of the Company (the 'Conflict of Interest'). The Board waived such Conflict of Interest and approved the Appointments.

Disclaimer

Yirendai Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 02:59:02 UTC
0
