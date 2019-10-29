Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yiwu Fair : 2019 Concludes With Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:13am EDT

As the largest and most influential daily consumer goods fair in China, the 25th China Yiwu International Commodities (Standards) Fair (Yiwu Fair 2019) concluded on October 25 with great success.

With an exhibition area of 100,000m2, the five-day event gathered over 2,000 exhibitors and attracted 60,314 professional buyers, an increase of 3.17% compared to last year. Overseas buyers increased by 8.33% to 8,738, coming from 155 countries and regions, including India, Pakistan, Yemen, South Korea, Indonesia, Iraq, Taiwan, Egypt, Iran, and Malaysia. It is worth noticing that 51 countries along the “Belt and Road” were involved.

The following are some reviews from the exhibitors and buyers.

Alshoak H. Ahmad from Syria said, “Yiwu is a treasure city which always surprises me. 12 years ago, I came to Yiwu and made my first deal. Now I’m a seven-year exhibitor at Yiwu Fair.”

Arkadii from Russia said, “When I was doing import business in Russia, I often dealt with Yiwu merchants. As the largest fair in Yiwu City, Yiwu Fair gathers quality and new products from all over China and even the world. This year, I came with my friends, and everyone found what they wanted.”

Huang Yunlong, General Manager of Uptime Lighting, said, “The advertising effect of Yiwu Fair is significant. We’ve attended Yiwu Fair for 10 years and now it has become an important platform for us to collect the latest information and feedback. This year we met many potential overseas and domestic customers at the Fair.”

Ge Zhengshan, Manager of Buffalo Robot Technology, said, “It was not until I was on site that I discovered that Yiwu Fair is not limited to "small commodities". It is also a showcasing platform for corporate images. In particular, Yiwu Fair 2019 introduces the ‘standard’ gene, which both guarantees the exhibit quality and uplifts the industry image.”

Wang Jiazhou, Manager of Hangzhou Sichuang Sanitary Ware, said, “Yiwu Fair is improving each year. This time, we received plenty of orders, including many from new markets such as Myanmar and Lebanon. We will come next year with more and better products.”

Looking forward, Yiwu Fair will optimize services and welcome more exhibitors and buyers next year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04:42aEVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Connected transaction issue of new shares to a connected person under specific mandate and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:42aDAISHO MICROLINE : Update announcement
PU
04:42aXINTE ENERGY : Announcement - unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Financial and operational highlights for the third quarter ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aMMG : Supplemental announcement on resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
04:41aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME shares fall 6% after PPF deal
RE
04:39aTrade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs. Swiss franc for a third day
RE
04:39aALPHABET : Google to Face Court on Claims It Misled Australians on Personal Data -- Update
DJ
04:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4 in March 2020 to Europe
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP : profits slump 40% on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group