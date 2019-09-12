Yixin : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIXIN GROUP LIMITED

易鑫集团有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Yixin Automotive Technology Group Limited")

(Stock Code: 2858)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Yixin Group Limited 易鑫集团有限公司 (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on September 13, 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Yixin Group Limited

易鑫集团有限公司

Andy Xuan Zhang

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors Mr. Andy Xuan Zhang and Mr. Dong Jiang Non-executive Directors Mr. James Gordon Mitchell, Mr. Jimmy Chi Ming Lai, Mr. Chenkai Ling and Mr. Huan Zhou

Independent non-executiveDirectors Mr. Tin Fan Yuen, Mr. Chester Tun Ho Kwok and Ms. Lily Li Dong

