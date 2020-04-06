Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd.: R&I Affirms A-, Stable

Log in
04/06/2020 | 02:21am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Apr 06, 2020

R&I Affirms A-, Stable: Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd.

Issuer Rating: A-, Affirmed

Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd. is an independent manufacturer of surface-treated steel sheets. Its core products are highly functional, pre-coated (colored) steel sheets with excellent design features that are used in construction materials and home appliances. Other products include storage compartments, roofing and siding materials, etc. One of the company's strengths is that it has a highly flexible procurement structure, as exemplified by the fact that it purchases main raw material hot coil not only from domestic but from overseas steel manufacturers.

Its Taiwanese subsidiary, which has seen profits fall due to the decline in exports to North America

stemming from the U.S. protectionist trade policy, is focusing on sales expansion in Taiwan. Subsidiaries in China and Thailand are working to enhance a product lineup and competitive strength under difficult business circumstances such as intensifying competition and higher raw material prices. R&I keeps an eye on whether the group as a whole will be able to maintain effective earning and cash flow generating capacities, excluding the effect of inventory fluctuations and other factors, at levels commensurate with the rating by improving earnings from the above-mentioned overseas subsidiaries.

With ample equity capital of approximately 150 billion yen, the company remains in a net cash position. The planned capital investment should be financed by its own funds. At present, an erosion in the solid financial base is unlikely even if there is a delay in recouping investments in the overseas business.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "R&I's Basic Methodology for Corporate Credit Ratings". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd. (Sec. Code: 5451)

Issuer Rating

RATING:

A-, Affirmed

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:20:07 UTC
