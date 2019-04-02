Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts Launches Western U.S. Franchising Drive

Following another year of record sales, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
Camp-Resorts is targeting the Western U.S. with a new franchise
expansion campaign. It kicks off April 27 with a prospective
investors and owners workshop at the Phoenix Airport Marriott, 1101
North 44th St.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Jellystone Park franchises
more than 80 family campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. Entrepreneur magazine
ranks Jellystone Park among the nation’s top franchise opportunities and
first in its category. Jellystone Park also is a Franchise Business
Review top 50 franchise, based on owners’ satisfaction.
“The family camping market is exploding across the country, with the
Western U.S. an underserved market,” said Jim Westover, vice president
of Product Development and Sales. “The Jellystone Park concept is
extremely appealing to millennial families who want to enjoy pools,
water slides and splash-grounds, activities and the comforts of premium
cabins.”
Westover attributes much of the chain’s recent growth to real estate
investors, including REITs, who are acquiring and expanding parks, as
well as building new ones. “Once parks become a Jellystone, they become
even more successful, usually generating double-digit increases in
occupancies and revenue during their first year,” he added.
Jellystone Park is targeting Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana,
Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company
has developed streamlined processes to help investors quickly convert
existing campgrounds or build new parks.
At the one-day workshop, Jellystone Park will give an overview of the
growing family camping industry and the brand. It also will provide
details on operations, including reservations and marketing, information
on the conversion process and financing. Attendees will hear from an
existing franchise owner and learn about the architectural, design and
project management services available through Domorkur, a leader in
campground development and Jellystone Park strategic partner.
Register at https://www.jellystonefranchise.com/workshop/.
About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
is the nation’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools,
water slides and splash-grounds; activities including character
interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme
weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins, as well as deluxe RV sites
and tent sites. There are more than 80 Jellystone Parks in the U.S. and
Canada. Visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006129/en/