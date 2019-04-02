Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts Launches Western U.S. Franchising Drive

Prospective Investors-Owners Workshop is April 27 in Phoenix

Following another year of record sales, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is targeting the Western U.S. with a new franchise expansion campaign. It kicks off April 27 with a prospective investors and owners workshop at the Phoenix Airport Marriott, 1101 North 44th St.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Jellystone Park franchises more than 80 family campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. Entrepreneur magazine ranks Jellystone Park among the nation’s top franchise opportunities and first in its category. Jellystone Park also is a Franchise Business Review top 50 franchise, based on owners’ satisfaction.

“The family camping market is exploding across the country, with the Western U.S. an underserved market,” said Jim Westover, vice president of Product Development and Sales. “The Jellystone Park concept is extremely appealing to millennial families who want to enjoy pools, water slides and splash-grounds, activities and the comforts of premium cabins.”

Westover attributes much of the chain’s recent growth to real estate investors, including REITs, who are acquiring and expanding parks, as well as building new ones. “Once parks become a Jellystone, they become even more successful, usually generating double-digit increases in occupancies and revenue during their first year,” he added.

Jellystone Park is targeting Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company has developed streamlined processes to help investors quickly convert existing campgrounds or build new parks.

At the one-day workshop, Jellystone Park will give an overview of the growing family camping industry and the brand. It also will provide details on operations, including reservations and marketing, information on the conversion process and financing. Attendees will hear from an existing franchise owner and learn about the architectural, design and project management services available through Domorkur, a leader in campground development and Jellystone Park strategic partner.

Register at https://www.jellystonefranchise.com/workshop/.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is the nation’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools, water slides and splash-grounds; activities including character interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins, as well as deluxe RV sites and tent sites. There are more than 80 Jellystone Parks in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006129/en/