Yogurt Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Chobani and Danone | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global yogurt market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 26.08 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006023/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global yogurt market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 122-page research report with TOC on "Yogurt Market Analysis Report by Product (spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rising accessibility and availability of yogurt through organized retailing. In addition, the introduction of new flavors and product innovations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the Yogurt market.

The rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing will be one of the major drivers in the global yogurt market. The growth of organized retail due to rising establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is contributing significantly to the growth of the market. This is because organized retail stores function as crucial distribution channel for fresh and packaged foods from producers to consumers as they enable easy availability and high visibility of products.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Yogurt Market Companies:

Chobani

Chobani owns and operates its business under various segments such as Greek Yogurt, Kids Yogurt, Non-Diary Chobani, and Non-Greek Yogurt. The company offers yogurt products such as Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt, Chobani Gimmies, and Chobani Flip.

Danone

Danone operates its business under four segments, which include Essential Dairy and Plant-Based International, Specialized Nutrition, Waters, and Essential Diary and Plant-Based North America. The company offers different varieties of yogurt products, such as DANNON LOWFAT YOGURT, DANNON PLAIN YOGURT, and Activia Probiotic Yogurt, in various flavors.

FAGE International

FAGE International has business operations under various segments, namely European operations and U.S. operations. The company offers different varieties of yogurt products such as FAGE Total Plain, FAGE Total Split Cup, and FAGE Fruyo.

General Mills

General Mills operates the business under four segments, which include North America Retail, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Europe & Australia, and Asia & Latin America. The company offers different varieties of yogurt products such as Yoplait, Mountain High, Liberté, and Annie's.

Nestlé

Nestlé operates the business under the following segments: Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestlé Waters; and other businesses. The company provides different varieties and flavors of yogurt such as Nestlé a+ Grekyo and NESTLÉ FAT FREE YOGURT.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Yogurt Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Spoonable yogurt

Drinkable yogurt

Yogurt Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Non-Dairy Yogurt Market – Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market by product (almond-based, soy-based, coconut-based, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Probiotic Products Market – Global Probiotic Products Market by product (probiotic functional food and beverages, probiotic personal care products, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotic animal care products), end-users (human and animal), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006023/en/