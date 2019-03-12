Yogurtland : Swirls Up New Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Pie Frozen Yogurt

Yogurtland,
the popular self-serve dessert destination known for its handcrafted
flavors, has teamed up with Knott’s
Berry Farm to give fans a delicious froyo experience inspired by
Knott’s most popular dessert, boysenberry pie. The new Yogurtland
flavor, Knott’s Berry Farm Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt, was crafted
alongside Knott’s and will arrive in stores on March 18, a couple weeks
before the Knott’s Berry Farm Annual Boysenberry Festival gets underway.
Each spoonful of Yogurtland’s Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt flavor is
bursting with the jammy richness and sweet and tart taste of fresh
boysenberries followed by hints of a butter sweet pie crust. Inspired by
the world-class award-winning pies, it’s creamy and delicious, and no
doubt Mrs. Knott herself would approve. For an added boysenberry touch,
Yogurtland will be serving mini boysenberry shortbread cookies as a
topping option.
“We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Knott’s Berry Farm
to celebrate, in frozen yogurt form, one of Knott’s famous food
attractions - the boysenberry pie,” said Jennifer Ehrencron,
Yogurtland’s senior marketing manager. “Our new Knott’s Boysenberry Pie
froyo flavor gives fans of both brands something special to savor over
and over again.”
Knott’s Berry Farm started as a farm and evolved into a small fruit
stand which has since grown into a world-famous destination known for
thrilling rides, famous fried chicken dinners and delicious boysenberry
pies. From the beginning, food and dining has been at the heart of the
Knott’s Berry Farm experience. The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is an
annual event that celebrates the park’s historic roots by highlighting
the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry.
The new Yogurtland - Knott’s Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt will arrive
in Yogurtland stores on March 18, days before the Knott’s Boysenberry
Festival begins on March 29. When fans enjoy their Boysenberry Pie
frozen yogurt at Yogurtland, they can also pick up a coupon good for up
to $30 off one admission to Knott’s Berry Farm.
About Yogurtland
Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the manufacturing
process, the company delivers the highest quality flavors, setting new
standards for the industry and delighting guests each day.
Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and
non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no
antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin
C for an extra boost.
Presently, Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S.,
Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and
Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular
demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com
or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.
