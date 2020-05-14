Log in
Yoh Earns Top-3 Ranking on Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers

05/14/2020 | 10:21am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, recently earned a top-three overall ranking in HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers (MSP). This is the 10th consecutive year Yoh has been recognized among the top Managed Service Providers as decided by customer rankings. This top-three ranking comes as a result of high marks for quality of service, breadth of service, and deal size.

Yoh has been recognized by HRO Today as a top customer service provider for its MSP services each year since 2011. Additionally, Yoh has earned top placement among Enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers for the past five years and has been recognized as a leader in Total Workforce Solutions each year since HRO Today created the section in 2018.

“In the new normal we face, companies are realizing that proper workforce management will be the key to remaining competitive in today’s increasingly complex talent market,” said Kathleen King, Yoh Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. “Being recognized on the Baker’s Dozen list for our 10th straight year is a sign that no matter the market dynamic, our programs and teams are designed to handle any staffing challenge and deliver the dedication, skills and expertise each of our MSP clients demands.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with MSP buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

Yoh’s managed services programs are uniquely configured and tailored to clients’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether vendor-neutral, hybrid, or master-vendor models, Yoh can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

“At Yoh, we give our clients the visibility, control and insights required to effectively manage their non-employee workforce,” said King. “Our high placement on this year’s Baker’s Dozen list is a testament to our staff but also to the strong, lasting partnerships we have with our clients. We thank them for continuing to recognize us and working alongside our teams to help us deliver the kind of managed service program only Yoh can provide.”

For more information about the 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit www.HROToday.com.

ABOUT YOH
For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Federal Services, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit yoh.com.

Press Contact:
Joe McIntyre
(215) 564-3200 ext. 112
joe@gobraithwaite.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
