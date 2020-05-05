Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yoop : to Launch First-of-its-kind Virtual Venue - Yoop : eSpace - a New, Immersive, and Interactive Way to Attend Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Grammy Nominated Duo SOFI TUKKER and Soccer Legend Thierry Henry among presenters

Yoop, an entertainment company empowering fans and creators through live events, announced the creation of Yoop eSpace, a new immersive virtual venue designed to bring fans and artists closer together during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005924/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Yoop eSpace serves as a multi-functional virtual venue that allows content providers to create and stream high quality events to fans worldwide through an immersive format that allows audiences to interact in real-time. It is a platform of products designed to deliver a new level of virtual experiences and will make its US debut in June with a diverse lineup of talent across the music, sports, business, and education sectors.

“I’m thrilled to share Yoop eSpace with the world as we all navigate this challenging environment,” said Benoit Fredette, founder and CEO of Yoop. “I built Yoop to give fans a voice; Yoop eSpace does this by removing physical barriers to access for fans and enabling audiences and content providers to communicate live during events. It also allows performers to scale their events beyond the capacity constraints of a physical venue and without sacrificing production quality. Our virtual venue has been in development for several years and we’ve prioritized it for launch in light of the COVID-19 climate and subsequent reimagining of live events. I’m proud that this platform will create opportunities for many in the entertainment industry to return to work in a safe way.”

The platform allows audience members and presenters to engage in two-way visual and audio communication throughout events. Among the first to leverage this innovative virtual event experience are SOFI TUKKER, the band that has been pioneering live online performances throughout the pandemic, and soccer legend Thierry Henry.

“While we're grateful to be able to keep the party going and stay connected with everyone,” says the duo SOFI TUKKER, “there’s been one thing missing and that’s the contagious energy exchange between us and the crowd. Until now, there hasn't been a way to achieve that feeling and connection virtually. Yoop fixes this. Connection is a basic human need, one that we don't get enough of even when we aren't in quarantine. But it's more important than ever now and we couldn't be more excited to be on the forefront of pushing virtual experiences with Yoop and bringing more meaningful and reciprocal virtual experiences to the world.”

Yoop eSpace is designed to be content- and event producer-agnostic, and its highly customizable capabilities allow it to be leveraged for a wide spectrum of content. Those that utilize Yoop eSpace will have the opportunity to make their events public or private, set a specific or unlimited capacity, and tailor event formats to their type of content, whether they are event producers, artists, teams, athletes, speakers, corporate presenters, etc. The platform can also be added to existing studios and venues. Users will be able to pay on-demand to watch live performances and events as well as view events for up to 24 hours after the live performance.

“This is a difficult time for our fans, our team and our league, which makes a sense of connection within this community all the more critical,” said soccer legend Thierry Henry, head coach of Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact. “I want to truly engage with our fans of this Club, this league and this sport, and share my thoughts on how the current situation is affecting us and how we are coming together even though we must stay safe and apart. I am looking forward to using this platform to connect with the broader community who feels a deep need for experiences and interaction.”

For more information and real-time updates on Yoop eSpace, please visit www.yoop.app and download the Yoop app via the App Store or on Google Play. To learn more about SOFI TUKKER please visit www.sofitukker.com and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Yoop:

Yoop is an entertainment company developing products to help creators distribute content directly to fans while improving the experience of all events, both live and virtual. Yoop eSpace is a new way to attend events virtually that empowers fans and creators to better connect with each other. For more information please visit www.yoop.app to download the Yoop app, available via Apple Store or on Google Play.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCAPTOR CAPITAL : Announces Share Buyback Program
AQ
03:09pMachinists Appeal to President Trump for Help Saving Washington State Aluminum Plant
PU
03:09pBusiness Employment Dynamics in Utah – Third Quarter 2019
PU
03:09pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : 2020 D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Virtual Conference
PU
03:08pELEVATE CREDIT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pUWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:05pEVANS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pKAPA CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - KAPA.P
AQ
03:03pMOBILE MINI INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pCHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Health Care Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group