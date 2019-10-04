Yooz North America Leads the AP Automation Industry in Growth, Thought Leadership, and Education

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz North America continues its record year over year growth. The Dallas-based firm, with affiliate offices in France and the U.K., is on pace to achieve 100 percent growth for the third year in a row. As a result, the firm doubled its office space to accommodate new employee hires and continue its expected upward trends in new customer acquisitions, revenue, and staff.



In Q3, Yooz welcomed new clients from industries ranging from finance and accounting, manufacturing, medical, restaurant, and government, among others, demonstrating the agnostic nature of its cloud-based solution. The company is filling a need in the invoice and payment processing (AP) automation market, providing a platform that leverages advanced technologies such as smart data extraction, machine learning, and robotics process automation (RPA)—all powered by AI—and that scales to fit the needs of mid-size organizations across all industry sectors.

In recognition as a thought leader in the finance technology, Cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) spaces, executives from the multi-year multi-award-winning Yooz solution were invited to speak at industry conferences and events around the U.S. Notably, Laurent Charpentier, Yooz COO and Chief Innovation Officer, and Yooz client champion, Patsy Price, Director of Operations, Peterson Auto Group, addressed audiences in the automotive industry at the Auto Team America CPA Board Meeting and at the 2019 Northwest Dealership Seminar on the power of AP automation in the automotive industry. Yooz VP of Marketing Melissa Hendrick was invited to participate in the Building a Winning Marketing Strategy: Startup to Enterprise panel at WeWork Labs Dallas where she answered questions about how marketing has changed, how it is expected to change in the coming years, and how to build a winning Marketing strategy. And Yooz AP automation specialists and clients from UNITE HERE HEALTH and E. Ritter will present From Myth to Reality: How Sage Intacct Clients Eliminated Paper Invoices at the upcoming Sage Intacct Advantage 2019 conference and expo.

Charpentier comments, “We continue to invest heavily in R&D so we are always on the cutting-edge leveraging advanced technologies for the most robust features and benefits and affordable payment options.” He goes on, “But what we feel is even more important—our responsibility, even—is to educate today’s finance and accounting professionals about invoice and payment processing automation and to provide the tools to help them make the most informed choice when it comes to the best solution provider for their business goals.”

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful, and easiest-to-use cloud-based purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed, and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz’s unique solution leverages artificial intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability, and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 200 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe.

