York Traditions Bank : 2019 EITC Donations to Local York Nonprofit Organizations

07/19/2019 | 11:10am EDT

Supporting Education in our Community through EITC

Service to our community is a part of the foundation of York Traditions Bank. We feel privileged to give where we live through monetary donations, volunteer hours, and the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. Since 2007, we have given more than 900,000 in EITC contributions to York area nonprofit organizations.

The EITC and OSTC allow Pennsylvania businesses that are accepted into the program to take a credit against their state tax dollars for contributions made to qualifying nonprofits within their own community. Recipients must be recognized as an Educational Improvement Organization (EIO), Opportunity Scholarship Organization (OSTC), or have a qualifying Scholarship Opportunity (SO) or Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship (PKTC) fund in place. In 2019, York Traditions Bank was pleased to distribute a total of $174,000 in funds to 44 educational organizations to support them in fulfilling their missions.

The following nonprofits were supported through York Traditions Bank's EITC dollars in 2019:

  • Appell Center for the Performing Arts
  • Big Brothers/Big Sisters of York County
  • Boy Scouts of America - New Birth of Freedom Council
  • Byrnes Health Education Center
  • Children's Home of York
  • Christian School of York
  • Creative York
  • Crispus Attucks Association, Inc.
  • Cultural Alliance of York County
  • DreamWrights Youth & Family Theatre
  • Gettysburg Foundation
  • Global Read and Feed Children's Foundation, Inc.
  • Greater York Center for Dance Education
  • Hanover Area Family YMCA
  • Jewish Community Center of York Pennsylvania
  • Junior Achievement of South Central PA
  • Leg Up Farm
  • Logos Academy
  • Martin Library Association
  • Neumann Scholarship Foundation (St. Joseph School, Dallastown; St. Patrick School, York; York Catholic High School)
  • New Hope Ministries, Inc.
  • Penn State York
  • The Belmont Theatre
  • The Salvation Army
  • TrueNorth Wellness Services
  • YMCA of York and York County
  • York Academy Foundation
  • York College of Pennsylvania/YCCOSP
  • York County Alliance for Learning
  • York Country Day School
  • York County History Center
  • York County Library System for Guthrie Memorial Library
  • York Suburban Education Foundation
  • York Symphony Orchestra
  • YWCA of Hanover
  • YWCA of York

For more information on the program, visit the EITC website.

Visit our Facebook album for a full gallery of our EITC check presentations.

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 15:09:02 UTC
