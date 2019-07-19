York Traditions Bank : 2019 EITC Donations to Local York Nonprofit Organizations

Supporting Education in our Community through EITC

Service to our community is a part of the foundation of York Traditions Bank. We feel privileged to give where we live through monetary donations, volunteer hours, and the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. Since 2007, we have given more than 900,000 in EITC contributions to York area nonprofit organizations.

The EITC and OSTC allow Pennsylvania businesses that are accepted into the program to take a credit against their state tax dollars for contributions made to qualifying nonprofits within their own community. Recipients must be recognized as an Educational Improvement Organization (EIO), Opportunity Scholarship Organization (OSTC), or have a qualifying Scholarship Opportunity (SO) or Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship (PKTC) fund in place. In 2019, York Traditions Bank was pleased to distribute a total of $174,000 in funds to 44 educational organizations to support them in fulfilling their missions.

The following nonprofits were supported through York Traditions Bank's EITC dollars in 2019:

Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of York County

Boy Scouts of America - New Birth of Freedom Council

Byrnes Health Education Center

Children's Home of York

Christian School of York

Creative York

Crispus Attucks Association, Inc.

Cultural Alliance of York County

DreamWrights Youth & Family Theatre

Gettysburg Foundation

Global Read and Feed Children's Foundation, Inc.

Greater York Center for Dance Education

Hanover Area Family YMCA

Jewish Community Center of York Pennsylvania

Junior Achievement of South Central PA

Leg Up Farm

Logos Academy

Martin Library Association

Neumann Scholarship Foundation (St. Joseph School, Dallastown; St. Patrick School, York; York Catholic High School)

New Hope Ministries, Inc.

Penn State York

The Belmont Theatre

The Salvation Army

TrueNorth Wellness Services

YMCA of York and York County

York Academy Foundation

York College of Pennsylvania/YCCOSP

York County Alliance for Learning

York Country Day School

York County History Center

York County Library System for Guthrie Memorial Library

York Suburban Education Foundation

York Symphony Orchestra

YWCA of Hanover

YWCA of York

