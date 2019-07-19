York Traditions Bank : 2019 EITC Donations to Local York Nonprofit Organizations

Supporting Education in our Community through EITC
Service to our community is a part of the foundation of York Traditions Bank. We feel privileged to give where we live through monetary donations, volunteer hours, and the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. Since 2007, we have given more than 900,000 in EITC contributions to York area nonprofit organizations.
The EITC and OSTC allow Pennsylvania businesses that are accepted into the program to take a credit against their state tax dollars for contributions made to qualifying nonprofits within their own community. Recipients must be recognized as an Educational Improvement Organization (EIO), Opportunity Scholarship Organization (OSTC), or have a qualifying Scholarship Opportunity (SO) or Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship (PKTC) fund in place. In 2019, York Traditions Bank was pleased to distribute a total of $174,000 in funds to 44 educational organizations to support them in fulfilling their missions.
The following nonprofits were supported through York Traditions Bank's EITC dollars in 2019:
Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of York County
Boy Scouts of America - New Birth of Freedom Council
Byrnes Health Education Center
Children's Home of York
Christian School of York
Creative York
Crispus Attucks Association, Inc.
Cultural Alliance of York County
DreamWrights Youth & Family Theatre
Gettysburg Foundation
Global Read and Feed Children's Foundation, Inc.
Greater York Center for Dance Education
Hanover Area Family YMCA
Jewish Community Center of York Pennsylvania
Junior Achievement of South Central PA
Leg Up Farm
Logos Academy
Martin Library Association
Neumann Scholarship Foundation (St. Joseph School, Dallastown; St. Patrick School, York; York Catholic High School)
New Hope Ministries, Inc.
Penn State York
The Belmont Theatre
The Salvation Army
TrueNorth Wellness Services
YMCA of York and York County
York Academy Foundation
York College of Pennsylvania/YCCOSP
York County Alliance for Learning
York Country Day School
York County History Center
York County Library System for Guthrie Memorial Library
York Suburban Education Foundation
York Symphony Orchestra
YWCA of Hanover
YWCA of York
For more information on the program, visit the EITC website.
Visit our Facebook album for a full gallery of our EITC check presentations.
